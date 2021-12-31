News
Betty White Dead at 99 – Hollywood Mourns the Beloved ‘Golden Girls’ Star
Say it isn’t so! Betty White, famous for Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, has died at the age of 99.
White died peacefully in her sleep in her modest five-bedroom six-bathroom Brentwood home Friday morning. Her 100th birthday was meant to be Jan. 17, 2022.
On Friday, famed actress and comedian Betty White was reported dead by TMZ, at age 99 — just a few weeks short of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.
“A trailblazer and pioneer in media, Betty had the longest running career for any woman in TV prior to her death — starring in multiple shows over the past 8 decades, starting way back in 1939,” noted TMZ. “Betty is perhaps most famous for her lead role as Rose Nylund in ‘The Golden Girls,’ which ran from 1985 to 1992. She’d been in TONS of other big hits throughout her life though.”
White never wanted to quit acting. In fact, she once said she’d work until her dying day – and she essentially did.
“I am the luckiest old broad on two feet,” she told CNN in 2017. “I’m still able to get a job, at this age. I will go to my grave saying ‘Can I come in and read for that tomorrow?'”
The New York Post reported that White’s home had a stuffed-animal room.
“You won’t be surprised to learn that I love stuffed animals,” she said. “Both at my home in Los Angeles and at my house in Carmel there is a special room devoted to them, filled to capacity. I especially love the exotic ones — there is an anteater, a rhinoceros, a beluga whale, an armadillo, a bear — not a Teddy, a grizzly — the list goes on.”
White gave a tour of her home in 2017. The video can be viewed below.
Betty White has died at age 99. https://t.co/vbkrBwyj9U
— TMZ (@TMZ) December 31, 2021
What an incredible life… RIP Betty White#Legend #Icon #BettyWhite pic.twitter.com/ffqElfPBUC
— Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) December 31, 2021
#BettyWhite we will celebrate your 100th birthday and the many decades of Joy you have given the world. Rest in Power. 🙏🏼❤️💋 pic.twitter.com/3A4uMRoDP2
— Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) December 31, 2021
Legend. #BettyWhite pic.twitter.com/KcK6CaeDkv
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 31, 2021
Here's to you, 2021, on behalf of the entire world. #RIP #BettyWhite pic.twitter.com/mgoDvpsbWN
— Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) December 31, 2021
Oh Dear Lord. Heaven just got a new superstar to celebrate with tonight! An icon, a legend, a trailblazer, a badass, and a ray of sunshine who gifted us creative genius, joy and laughter for 99 years. Thank you for your bold and generous spirit. Rest In Peace #BettyWhite ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ng2gHB8K5K
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) December 31, 2021
I’ve always said: “There are no strangers in the world, just friends you haven’t met yet.” Thank you for being my friends, Possums! Happy New Year!! With love always, Edna 😘 #bettywhite pic.twitter.com/XF8gMhCnoP
— Dame Edna Everage (@DameEdnaEverage) December 31, 2021
News
Former Aide: Trump is Getting ‘Terrible Advice’ with Decision to Hold Jan. 6 Presser
Donald Trump is receiving “terrible advice” as he draws attention to the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, a former top aide explained on CNN on New Year’s Eve.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as Trump’s director of strategic communications, what role she expected Republicans to play.
“Well, it’s an interesting question because, keep in mind, the former president has also announced he’ll be hosting a press conference that day which, I think, if anything proves he’s still getting terrible advice from folks around him,” Griffin said. “This would be a wise day for him to stay silent, to let those who were victims on Capitol Hill talk about that very important and solemn day.”
“But I think instead you’ll hear a very sort of, you know, the tone from him that this was — reiterating the lies that the election was stolen, saying that those who are being tried for the insurrection are political prisoners,” she continued. “So it’s going to put Republicans on Capitol Hill in a very, a very tight position to be in. What side of this are they going to come down on?”
Watch:
News
Wildfire Takes Hundreds of Colorado Homes – Residents Scramble for Cover
CNN is reporting that “a vicious wildfire that began Thursday morning in Boulder County, Colorado, swallowed about 1,600 acres in a matter of hours, burning hundreds of homes and prompting orders for some 30,000 people across two communities to evacuate.”
Nearly 380 homes were destroyed in a single subdivision “just west of the town of Superior, while another 210 homes may have been lost in Old Town Superior, the Boulder County sheriff said Thursday. No deaths or missing people were reported immediately.”
“One minute, there was nothing. Then, plumes of smoke appeared. Then, flames,” Andy Thorn, a resident of Boulder Heights, Colorado, told CNN. “Then, the flames jumped around and multiplied. Now, we’re just thinking about everyone who lost their home and all the firefighters and first responders who do so much for all of us in times like this.”
News
Here’s Why Republicans Were Wrong About Biden Ruining Christmas
House Republican leaders did everything in their power to warn of impending doom and gloom this Christmas, but it was all for naught.
“House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy joined 159 House Republicans in a letter to President Biden saying his policies ‘will certainly ensure that this Christmas will not be merry’ because of a ‘supply chain crisis’ and inflation. Chairman Jim Banks of the House Republican Study Committee, citing the same reasons, wrote to colleagues: ‘Our job as Republicans is to explain to the American people what the grinches at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave did to ruin Christmas,’ The Washington Post’s Dana Milbank wrote in his new column.
Except the “grinches at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave” didn’t actually ruin Christmas.
CNBC reported this week: “As shoppers kick off a wave of returns and exchanges or rush in to spend gift cards, retailers appear to have reason to celebrate: Holiday spending rose 8.5% compared with a year ago, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse. The gain was slightly less than the 8.8% increase that Mastercard had predicted, but it was the biggest annual increase 17 years.”
Former Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes made his own predictions in October, warning Americans of a “miserable” Christmas. “I’m coining it [and] calling it the Biden Blue Christmas,” Cortes said.
Between the Biden administration’s prioritization of addressing supply-chain delays and shelves being stocked – virtually and otherwise – Christmas was actually anything but ruined for Americans.
Here’s the new @RepublicanStudy memo on how to message the supply chain snafus:
“Our job as Republicans is to explain to the American people what the grinches at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave did to ruin Christmas.” pic.twitter.com/GgUus7lgPb
— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) October 21, 2021
