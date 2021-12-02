‘Dangerous Political Disinformation’: Jim Jordan Slammed for Suggesting COVID Doesn’t Affect ‘Real America’

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, who recently revealed he had contracted COVID-19 but did not publicly disclose it, is under fire for suggesting the coronavirus pandemic is a hoax that does not affect “Real America.”

“Real America is done with #COVID19,” the Ohio Republican congressman tweeted Thursday. “The only people who don’t understand that are Fauci and Biden,” he added, dismissively.

In reality, nine of the top ten states with the highest per-capita cases of coronavirus are run by GOP governors. 19 of the worst 25 states are also run by Republicans.

Here’s a chart of COVID cases per capita to show party of each state’s governor.

27 GOP governors, 24 Democratic governors (50 + Puerto Rico).

Out of the worst 10 states, 9 are run by Republicans.

Out of the worst 25 states, 19 are run by Republicans.https://t.co/kKiIw85uwe pic.twitter.com/AcLNPfkYsx — David Badash (@davidbadash) November 28, 2021

U.S. Congressman Don Beyer, Democrat of Virginia, noted Jordan’s own district is seeing skyrocketing increases in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations:

Jim Jordan lives in Champaign County, Ohio, which has seen a 51% increase in Covid cases in the past two weeks. The largest population center he represents, Lorain County, has seen hospitalizations rise by 46% during that time. https://t.co/4dG2PUdFP2 https://t.co/TlqbW7FzGt — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) December 2, 2021

According to Johns Hopkins over the past 28 days 30,503 Americans have died from COVID-19. There have been 2,413,903 new coronavirus cases during that time. In total, 782,109 Americans have died from the coronavirus.

Matt Negrin, senior digital producer for “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” and an avid social media user was quick to point to news a far right wing Christian anti-vaxx broadcaster just died of COVID-19:

Thank you for saying these people are not real americans, I agreehttps://t.co/tc4L4K8gxE — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) December 2, 2021

Pushback on social media against Jordan was strong:

The implication being that if you or a loved one dies from Covid-19 going forward, you’re not a real American https://t.co/bpZ2KSpEFm — Sam Sokol (@SamuelSokol) December 2, 2021

Real Americans are dying at the rate of a thousand a day due to COVID-19. Real Americans don’t risk the lives of other Americans for political points. Real Americans get vaccinated and wear masks, because they care about other Real Americans. https://t.co/xPxxHaiWyc — Glenn White (@justicar) December 2, 2021

770 THOUSAND dead Americans We’re still averaging about 1k Americans needlessly dying EVERY DAY These people are Pro-Death https://t.co/sRItxV7H6H — Sean (@RavenRavinoff) December 2, 2021

a thousand people are still dying of covid every day. it’s a fact. and facts aren’t like wrestlers being assaulted in a shower room, you can’t just look the other way — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 2, 2021

The Representative from Ohio can’t read graphs from Ohio. https://t.co/gpsQLzwHEh pic.twitter.com/vVGDdgCuqy — Robert Rutledge (@rerutled) December 2, 2021

This is not a surprising tweet by Gym Jordan. His goto is to ignore things he could have stopped and act like they never happened for convenience purposes. https://t.co/SyKy2RJD9e — Mr. Nurseypants (@RDavisJ1) December 2, 2021

Does Real America tell authorities when wrestlers on the team they coach are being molested by the team doctor? Just want to make sure we are thinking of the same America. https://t.co/la6C3SmgAF — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 2, 2021