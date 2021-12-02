Connect with us

‘Dangerous Political Disinformation’: Jim Jordan Slammed for Suggesting COVID Doesn’t Affect ‘Real America’

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, who recently revealed he had contracted COVID-19 but did not publicly disclose it, is under fire for suggesting the coronavirus pandemic is a hoax that does not affect “Real America.”

“Real America is done with #COVID19,” the Ohio Republican congressman tweeted Thursday. “The only people who don’t understand that are Fauci and Biden,” he added, dismissively.

In reality, nine of the top ten states with the highest per-capita cases of coronavirus are run by GOP governors. 19 of the worst 25 states are also run by Republicans.

U.S. Congressman Don Beyer, Democrat of Virginia, noted Jordan’s own district is seeing skyrocketing increases in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations:

According to Johns Hopkins over the past 28 days 30,503 Americans have died from COVID-19. There have been 2,413,903 new coronavirus cases during that time. In total, 782,109 Americans have died from the coronavirus.

Matt Negrin, senior digital producer for “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” and an avid social media user was quick to point to news a far right wing Christian anti-vaxx broadcaster just died of COVID-19:

Pushback on social media against Jordan was strong:

 

