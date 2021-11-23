‘Cover-Up Artist’ Jim Jordan Blasted After Revealing He Had COVID and Didn’t Inform the Public

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) made a stunning revelation Tuesday afternoon: he had contracted COVID-19, but appears to have not made any public disclosures of his health status. Jordan is both anti-vaxx and and anti-mask, and still refuses to reveal his vaccination status.

“I’ve had the virus, I don’t talk about my health status with reporters,” Congressman Jordan told a Spectrum News Capitol Hill reporter who had asked if he has been vaccinated since saying over the summer he had not been.

“I’ve had the coronavirus and recovered,” Jordan said, adding that he’s had his antibodies tested and is eligible to “donate plasma.”

Asked if he knew when he had COVID-19 Jordan said, “I believe it was back early in the summer.” It’s unclear why he would say he “believes” it was early in the summer.

Ohio’s @Jim_Jordan (R), who told me in June he hadn’t been vaccinated, now tells me he had #COVID19 this summer. “I’ve had the virus. I don’t talk about my health status with reporters.” Jordan, who sits on the House Select COVID Subcommittee, won’t say if he’s been vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/DL2rv68o2k — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) November 23, 2021

Former federal prosecutor (and former Republican) Ron Filipkowski blasted Jordan.

“The highly deceptive, secretive and experienced cover-up artist that is Jim Jordan reveals that he had covid this summer. What are the odds he told everyone about it that he had close contact with back then?” Filipkowski asked.

Jordan says he had coronavirus in the early summer, but just before that, in April, he was blasted for posting this “snarky” tweet:

How many masks are we supposed to wear this week? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) April 19, 2021

Last month The Daily Beast published a piece on the Ohio Republican titled: “Jim Jordan Makes His Move to Be the Most Batshit Anti-Vaxxer of All” after he had declared, “Ohio should ban all vaccine mandates.”

Others also chastised the Trump acolyte for hiding his COVID status, with some bringing up allegations he ignored reports a team doctor was sexually harassing or abusing his wrestlers when he was an asst. coach at Ohio State:

He hides his status like he hid the molestation at Ohio state. — A Distorted Perception (@ChewieTheDogg) November 23, 2021

Soap opera actors are getting let go for being #unvaccinated, but this fool keeps getting paid. #mandateswork — McWeho (@mcweho) November 23, 2021

It must be exhausting to try this hard to out-think science. https://t.co/71KryI93ij — John Gans (@johngansjr) November 23, 2021

“Covid is like sexual abuse. It’s best to just ignore it or cover it up.”

– @Jim_Jordan — Tentin Z Quarantino (@TentinQuaranti4) November 23, 2021

People like @Jim_Jordan are exactly why there needs to be mask requirements. Thanks for helping make the point, Jim 🙂 — Jim’sJunkBox (@JamesIsaak2) November 23, 2021

No doubt he wrestled with what he should do in terms of disclosing to those with whom he came in close contact. — Bruce Barnes (@BruceBa89953536) November 23, 2021

He doesn’t tell reporters about his medical history but now he’s giving up his medical history…what he means is he didn’t tell anyone when it occurred because of the scrutiny but he’s willing to tell us how amazing his immunity system is now. — SKOLfromSeattle (@SKOLfromSeattle) November 23, 2021