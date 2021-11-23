RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Cover-Up Artist’ Jim Jordan Blasted After Revealing He Had COVID and Didn’t Inform the Public
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) made a stunning revelation Tuesday afternoon: he had contracted COVID-19, but appears to have not made any public disclosures of his health status. Jordan is both anti-vaxx and and anti-mask, and still refuses to reveal his vaccination status.
“I’ve had the virus, I don’t talk about my health status with reporters,” Congressman Jordan told a Spectrum News Capitol Hill reporter who had asked if he has been vaccinated since saying over the summer he had not been.
“I’ve had the coronavirus and recovered,” Jordan said, adding that he’s had his antibodies tested and is eligible to “donate plasma.”
Asked if he knew when he had COVID-19 Jordan said, “I believe it was back early in the summer.” It’s unclear why he would say he “believes” it was early in the summer.
Ohio’s @Jim_Jordan (R), who told me in June he hadn’t been vaccinated, now tells me he had #COVID19 this summer.
“I’ve had the virus. I don’t talk about my health status with reporters.”
Jordan, who sits on the House Select COVID Subcommittee, won’t say if he’s been vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/DL2rv68o2k
— Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) November 23, 2021
Former federal prosecutor (and former Republican) Ron Filipkowski blasted Jordan.
“The highly deceptive, secretive and experienced cover-up artist that is Jim Jordan reveals that he had covid this summer. What are the odds he told everyone about it that he had close contact with back then?” Filipkowski asked.
Jordan says he had coronavirus in the early summer, but just before that, in April, he was blasted for posting this “snarky” tweet:
How many masks are we supposed to wear this week?
— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) April 19, 2021
Last month The Daily Beast published a piece on the Ohio Republican titled: “Jim Jordan Makes His Move to Be the Most Batshit Anti-Vaxxer of All” after he had declared, “Ohio should ban all vaccine mandates.”
Others also chastised the Trump acolyte for hiding his COVID status, with some bringing up allegations he ignored reports a team doctor was sexually harassing or abusing his wrestlers when he was an asst. coach at Ohio State:
He hides his status like he hid the molestation at Ohio state.
— A Distorted Perception (@ChewieTheDogg) November 23, 2021
Soap opera actors are getting let go for being #unvaccinated, but this fool keeps getting paid. #mandateswork
— McWeho (@mcweho) November 23, 2021
It must be exhausting to try this hard to out-think science. https://t.co/71KryI93ij
— John Gans (@johngansjr) November 23, 2021
“Covid is like sexual abuse. It’s best to just ignore it or cover it up.”
– @Jim_Jordan
— Tentin Z Quarantino (@TentinQuaranti4) November 23, 2021
People like @Jim_Jordan are exactly why there needs to be mask requirements. Thanks for helping make the point, Jim 🙂
— Jim’sJunkBox (@JamesIsaak2) November 23, 2021
No doubt he wrestled with what he should do in terms of disclosing to those with whom he came in close contact.
— Bruce Barnes (@BruceBa89953536) November 23, 2021
He doesn’t tell reporters about his medical history but now he’s giving up his medical history…what he means is he didn’t tell anyone when it occurred because of the scrutiny but he’s willing to tell us how amazing his immunity system is now.
— SKOLfromSeattle (@SKOLfromSeattle) November 23, 2021
So, Jim Jordan spent all summer railing against mask and vaccine mandates, while he was sick with Covid?
— MoreSkyPlease (@Moreskyplease) November 23, 2021
Prager Cries Unvaccinated Are ‘Most Hated Group Since Slavery’ After Claiming Gay Men Weren’t Treated Like ‘Pariahs’
Far right wing columnist and talk show host Dennis Prager is now flip-flopping on his lie that gay men were not treated like “pariahs” during the height of the AIDS crisis, but now he claims Americans refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are the “most hate group since slavery.”
“There were 4000 “FU Dennis Pragers’ just on one tweet last week because I had the chutzpah to say that the unvaccinated are pariahs, the way that gays were during the AIDS crisis,” Prager said, as the video below shows.
Earlier this month Prager had falsely claimed, “During the AIDS crisis can you imagine if gay men and intravenous drug users, who were the vast majority of people with AIDS, had they been pariahs the way that the non-vaccinated are? But it would have been inconceivable and should have been inconceivable.”
Prager’s lie earned him a “Pants on Fire” rating from Politifact, which among other examples cites “the near-passage of an AIDS quarantine law in California; calls by prominent commentators for banning HIV-positive people from certain jobs or even tattooing them; jokes made about the disease by White House officials.”
Prager, apparently desperate to play the victim, told a church group that the left has “a monopoly on victimhood. There are no non-left wing victims. That’s what they believe.”
“However, I would argue that they’re that the unvaccinated are bigger are bigger pariahs. Were AIDS – or gays or people with AIDS –banned from travel? Were they banned from restaurants? Were they fired from their jobs? Were they were they deprived of a way of feeding their family?” he asked.
The answer to all those questions and more is “Yes.”
“The unvaccinated are the most hated group since, I would say since slavery,” Prager continued, which is not only false but offensively so, given slaves were legally property and regularly raped, maimed, whipped, murdered, had their families stolen from them, and had no rights.
“Make me, tell me who would be equivalent?” he continued. “You can say anything you want. You could wish us death. And we are wished death. That’s exactly right. They should not be allowed to hospitals – Jimmy Kimmel basically said that.”
Many Americans are at this point outraged that the pandemic continues for the sole reason that the unvaccinated are extending the life of the deadly, nearly two-year old crisis.
Nearly 90,000 Americans on average are still being infected every day, a 16 percent increase over the previous week, according to the latest CDC statistics. More than 1000 Americans every day are dying from the disease, for which vaccines have been widely available for the better part of a year.
Watch:
Dennis Prager: “The unvaccinated are the most hated group since — I would say since slavery” pic.twitter.com/Wc4BZRcRWc
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 23, 2021
School Board Members Blast Parents for Applauding ‘Racist’ Trump Supporter Saying Kids Should ‘Grow a Pair’
Bernards Township, New Jersey Board of Education members blasted several parents who spent Monday night complaining about what they claimed was “critical race theory” training for teachers and one person in particular, a Trump supporter who said students need to “grow a pair,” and the education system is “all about hating Donald Trump” – and was applauded by the same parents complaining about “critical race theory.”
“What is the most upsetting part is someone did come up here and make racist comments and basically said, ‘You know what, our children should learn to grow a set,'” school board member Ruchika Hira, according to Patch, declared at the end of Monday night’s meeting. “And you know what the community members did? They clapped. And that to me, is appalling. Because this is the town that I live in. I have two young children, and this is the school district that my kids go to, and these are the parents that are clapping.”
Hira, and other school board members who criticized parents at the end of the meeting were referring to a man who only identified himself as “Mark from Gladstone,” but did not identify himself as a parent.
“Whatever happened to ‘sticks and stones will break my bones but words will never hurt me’?” the man asked. “What happened to just washing your hands? And what happened to protecting the children? I see men up here. Men sitting on this panel, why aren’t you guys doing anything to protect these children and to get this stuff out of our schools? Sexual deviance in our schools really? This is horrible. Teaching our kids about race, how to hate each other,” he added, echoing Fox News and right wing talking points.
“Teach white kids that ‘Oh, you got to give up your opportunity if you, if you get one and give it to somebody of color?” he accused.
“And then we teach the kids of color, doesn’t matter how good you are. You’re brown so you just get. This is how we’re going to teach our kids? I think it’s disgusting. I think it’s disgusting that I’m here listening to this sexual deviant crap that’s going on and how it’s being allowed and nobody’s listening to these parents,” he said.
He urged them to “start organizing, because nobody up here and it doesn’t seem like anybody in the public system cares about your kids. You need to start caring about ’em and you need to start getting more involved.”
“Mark” claimed “nobody seems to care about these kids anymore. It’s all about virtue signaling. It’s all about politics, and it’s all about hating Donald Trump. And anyone that’s a conservative or a Republican, you want to talk about bullying. asked me how I know what bullying’s like. And so everybody knows I grew up in Perth Amboy, a white kid in a predominantly Spanish town. You want to talk about racism and being called names? It’s called ‘toughen up.’ It’s called ‘grow a set’. It’s called ‘Life is never going to stop being bullies.’ There’s never going to stop being bullies. They’re going to be there every waking minute of your life. People need to start sucking it up. People need to start growing up. And parents need to start doing their jobs and the school boards need to start doing their jobs because this is getting out of control. Put your politics down and start taking care of the kids. Good night.”
“Mark from Gladstone’s” remarks start at the 1:12:30 mark:
‘We Are Going to Find Your Houses’: Woman Leaves Expletive-Filled Threatening Message for School Board (Audio)
Police in Moore County, North Carolina are looking for a woman who left an expletive-filled voicemail for members of the school board, threatening she would “find you,” “find your houses,” and would be “coming after you.” The woman who left the voicemail indicated she was angry about mask mandates in public schools.
“Hi,” the voicemail begins. “I want to know why the [expletive] you think you can [expletive] intimidate parents over a mask mandate?” the voicemail says, according to WRAL (audio below).
“We are going to [expletive] come for you,” the woman continues, threatening the board to “keep pushing this agenda and see what happens.”
“Keep pushing this [expletive] because we are going to have your [expletive],” the voicemail continues. “We are going to find you; we are going to find your houses; everything … play with us [expletive] you Nazi [expletive]. We’re coming after you and we’re not going to place nice you [explicative.]
Police say the voicemail was left in early September. They recently released the audio hoping it will lead to identifying the person who made the threats.
“MCS Chief of Police Arthur Frye said Monday that there is increasing uneasiness about security at the county’s school board meetings and at similar meetings across the state and country,” WRAL adds.
Conservatives in recent months have lied about and have used Attorney General Merrick Garland’s memo, in which he asks the FBI “to convene meetings with federal state, local, Tribal, and territorial leaders” to “facilitate the discussion of strategies for addressing threats.”
As NCRM previously reported last month school board members and educators in at least nine states this year have been targeted with threats, death threats, and often racist death threats, including in Virginia, Arizona, Connecticut, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Vermont.
Listen:
Related:
Watch: Garland Destroys GOP Congressman’s False Suggestion His School Board Memo Calls Parents Terrorists
Stephen Miller’s Legal Org Concocts Conspiracy Theory to Demand Inspector General Investigate Merrick Garland Memo
Franklin Graham: It’s ‘Communism’ for FBI to Investigate Violent Threats Against School Board Members
