Trump Kids in Trouble? DC Insider Predicts a New ‘Pressure Point’ in Jan. 6 Probe

MSNBC’s Jonathan Lemire predicted that congressional investigators would crank up the pressure on Donald Trump by issuing subpoenas to his adult children.

The “Way Too Early” host and White House bureau chief for Politico appeared Tuesday on “Morning Joe,” where he speculated on the next round of subpoenas after the House select committee moved closer into Trump’s inner circle by demanding additional evidence related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“We may not have seen the last of these subpoenas,” Lemire said. “While we have correctly noted that most in the Trump orbit have received them, there are a few notable exceptions, including those with the last name Trump — not just the former president, but Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who worked in the White House, Donald Trump Jr., who were there on Jan. 6 at the president’s rally at the Ellipse in the moments before the [insurrection].”

“I was speaking to someone the other day who suggested that will be a real pressure point, if those members of the president’s, former president’s immediate family receive subpoenas, to see what happens next and what his reaction might be,” Lemire added. “Certainly, Democrats are looking into this and feel there is a larger obligation even than just the matter of these legal proceedings because they fear — not only do they need to figure out what happened on Jan. 6 and get to the bottom of it in the most exhaustive fashion as they can, but do what they can to prevent this from happening again. That’s the larger takeaway here, with Trump looming large over all the proceedings, making it clear he is going to be a visible force in ’22 and ’24, and likely a candidate again in 2024, he has shattered the discourse so much, the civility, the norms around politics, there is a threat of violence. Democrats I’ve spoken to say that’s what they’re worried about.”