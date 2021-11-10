News
Trump Kids in Trouble? DC Insider Predicts a New ‘Pressure Point’ in Jan. 6 Probe
MSNBC’s Jonathan Lemire predicted that congressional investigators would crank up the pressure on Donald Trump by issuing subpoenas to his adult children.
The “Way Too Early” host and White House bureau chief for Politico appeared Tuesday on “Morning Joe,” where he speculated on the next round of subpoenas after the House select committee moved closer into Trump’s inner circle by demanding additional evidence related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.
“We may not have seen the last of these subpoenas,” Lemire said. “While we have correctly noted that most in the Trump orbit have received them, there are a few notable exceptions, including those with the last name Trump — not just the former president, but Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who worked in the White House, Donald Trump Jr., who were there on Jan. 6 at the president’s rally at the Ellipse in the moments before the [insurrection].”
“I was speaking to someone the other day who suggested that will be a real pressure point, if those members of the president’s, former president’s immediate family receive subpoenas, to see what happens next and what his reaction might be,” Lemire added. “Certainly, Democrats are looking into this and feel there is a larger obligation even than just the matter of these legal proceedings because they fear — not only do they need to figure out what happened on Jan. 6 and get to the bottom of it in the most exhaustive fashion as they can, but do what they can to prevent this from happening again. That’s the larger takeaway here, with Trump looming large over all the proceedings, making it clear he is going to be a visible force in ’22 and ’24, and likely a candidate again in 2024, he has shattered the discourse so much, the civility, the norms around politics, there is a threat of violence. Democrats I’ve spoken to say that’s what they’re worried about.”
Read: WH Memo Urging Trump to Fire SECDEF Included Opposition to ‘Diversity’ and to Using Troops to ‘Put Down Riots’
Trump was told to fire Defense Secretary for his opposition to committing war crimes, the transgender ban, violating federal law, and focusing on Russia.
ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl has just released a copy of a memo written by Trump White House Director of the Presidential Personnel Office, Johnny McEntee (photo) urging the firing of then-Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.
McEntee, a Trump devotee, previously had served as only Trump’s “body man,” before being fired for for reasons related to national security, before being re-hired to run an office he was totally unqualified to oversee. firing the head of the nation’s Armed Forces.
The reasons McEntee – who was subpoeaned by the Jan. 6 Committee Tuesday – gave in his memo supporting his urging of firing Esper are stunning – and almost entirely political.
Karl, who is previewing his new book, “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show,” on Wednesday posted the memo to Twitter.
It begins by claiming Esper “Consistently breaks from POTUS’ direction, and has failed to see through his priorities,” but quickly devolves into political issues, including:
Approved the promotion of Lt. Col. Vindman, the start [sic] witness in the
sham impeachment inquiry, who told Congress that the President’s
call with Ukraine “undermined U.S. national security.”
McEntee trashed Esper for publicly opposing “the President’s direction to utilize American forces to put down riots just outside the White House in the nation’s capital.”
Utilizing U.S. forces against U.S. citizens inside the U.S. has been called illegal in most instances.
“The law generally prevents the president from using the military as a domestic police force,” The Brennan Center for Justice says.
McEntee offered other reasons, including that Esper “Issued a policy that bars the display of the Confederate flag on military installation, after the President supported such displays as freedom of speech.”
He also listed Esper’s opposition to “the Soleimani strike, and subsequently stated he would ‘rule out’
military attacks on cultural sites in Iran if the conflict escalated, despite the President wanting to keep that option open.”
It is a war crime to attack cultural sites. The New York Times called it “illegal” and “barbaric.”
McEntee also decried Esper for having “focused the Department on Russia,” which Trump spent four years largely protecting.
McEntee also criticized Esper for having “been actively pushing for ‘diversity and inclusion,'” and “Expressed disinterest in supporting the President’s transgender ban. Did not show support for President’s decision to issue Directive-type Memorandum- 19-004 (the military trans-ban). He stated the issue ‘really hasn’t come up’ and had found the Perspectives of ‘six or seven’ active-duty transgender soldiers’ perspectives ‘helpful’ as he thought through the issue.”
Read the entire memo here:
Here’s the memo, never before made public, that Johnnie McEntee’s Presidential Personnel Office wrote making the case for firing Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. Written on 10/19/20, it’s a remarkable window inside the thinking of the Trump White House. #Betrayal pic.twitter.com/BQneokFmbT
— Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) November 10, 2021
‘Luciferase’ Conspiracy Theory-Spouting Newsmax Reporter Got Her Twitter Account Back – Got Suspended Again Hours Later
Conspiracy theory-spouting Newsmax reporter Emerald Robinson on Tuesday got her Twitter account back after being temporarily suspended last week for spreading misinformation about vaccines.
However, as The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona reports, Robinson’s account was suspended just hours after her return.
It isn’t clear what prompted this latest suspension, although Twitter last week shut down her account after she falsely claimed that “the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked.”
In fact, Robinson’s conspiracy rant was so extreme that even her employer Newsmax, which repeatedly aired conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, decided to at least temporarily bench her.
Since then, she has taken to writing posts at Substack in which she has claimed that “the vaccine and the vaccine passport are the essential tools of a global surveillance system that will end everyone’s basic human freedom.”
Trump Schooled by Federal Judge in Overnight Denial of Attempt to Block National Archives Docs
A judge wasted no time in swatting down an emergency request from Donald Trump to block the National Archives from sending over sensitive documents to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The twice-impeached one-term president filed the emergency request late Monday night, and Judge Tanya Chutkan responded just after midnight and gave Trump’s attorneys a brief lesson in basic courtroom procedures.
“Federal Rule of Civil Procedure allows temporary injunctive relief “[w]hile an appeal is pending from an interlocutory order of final judgment,'” the judge responded. “This court has not yet entered any such interlocutory order of final judgment and thus a request for relief under Rule 62(d), which plainly requires an interlocutory order of final judgment before considering such motions, is premature.”
Trump’s attorney, Jesse Binnall, had asked Chutkan to approve the “administrative stay” of her own ruling before she issued it so the former president could appeal the decision before the Archives started turning over documents, and he also warned the judge that he would ask an appeals court to step in if she didn’t rule by Wednesday.
JUST IN: Trump tells Judge Chutkan that if she doesn’t rule on his effort to block the Jan. 6 committee by Wednesday, he’s going to immediately ask the Appeals Court to intervene. pic.twitter.com/AjCyLiwIen
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 9, 2021
Tanya Chutkan to Trump: You can't have an emergency stay until I rule. pic.twitter.com/2dD3YdxA4A
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) November 9, 2021
