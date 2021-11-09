‘Luciferase’ Conspiracy Theory-Spouting Newsmax Reporter Got Her Twitter Account Back – Got Suspended Again Hours Later

Conspiracy theory-spouting Newsmax reporter Emerald Robinson on Tuesday got her Twitter account back after being temporarily suspended last week for spreading misinformation about vaccines.

However, as The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona reports, Robinson’s account was suspended just hours after her return.

It isn’t clear what prompted this latest suspension, although Twitter last week shut down her account after she falsely claimed that “the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked.”

In fact, Robinson’s conspiracy rant was so extreme that even her employer Newsmax, which repeatedly aired conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, decided to at least temporarily bench her.

Since then, she has taken to writing posts at Substack in which she has claimed that “the vaccine and the vaccine passport are the essential tools of a global surveillance system that will end everyone’s basic human freedom.”