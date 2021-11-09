News
‘Luciferase’ Conspiracy Theory-Spouting Newsmax Reporter Got Her Twitter Account Back – Got Suspended Again Hours Later
Conspiracy theory-spouting Newsmax reporter Emerald Robinson on Tuesday got her Twitter account back after being temporarily suspended last week for spreading misinformation about vaccines.
However, as The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona reports, Robinson’s account was suspended just hours after her return.
It isn’t clear what prompted this latest suspension, although Twitter last week shut down her account after she falsely claimed that “the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked.”
In fact, Robinson’s conspiracy rant was so extreme that even her employer Newsmax, which repeatedly aired conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, decided to at least temporarily bench her.
Since then, she has taken to writing posts at Substack in which she has claimed that “the vaccine and the vaccine passport are the essential tools of a global surveillance system that will end everyone’s basic human freedom.”
Trump Schooled by Federal Judge in Overnight Denial of Attempt to Block National Archives Docs
A judge wasted no time in swatting down an emergency request from Donald Trump to block the National Archives from sending over sensitive documents to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The twice-impeached one-term president filed the emergency request late Monday night, and Judge Tanya Chutkan responded just after midnight and gave Trump’s attorneys a brief lesson in basic courtroom procedures.
“Federal Rule of Civil Procedure allows temporary injunctive relief “[w]hile an appeal is pending from an interlocutory order of final judgment,'” the judge responded. “This court has not yet entered any such interlocutory order of final judgment and thus a request for relief under Rule 62(d), which plainly requires an interlocutory order of final judgment before considering such motions, is premature.”
Trump’s attorney, Jesse Binnall, had asked Chutkan to approve the “administrative stay” of her own ruling before she issued it so the former president could appeal the decision before the Archives started turning over documents, and he also warned the judge that he would ask an appeals court to step in if she didn’t rule by Wednesday.
JUST IN: Trump tells Judge Chutkan that if she doesn’t rule on his effort to block the Jan. 6 committee by Wednesday, he’s going to immediately ask the Appeals Court to intervene. pic.twitter.com/AjCyLiwIen
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 9, 2021
Tanya Chutkan to Trump: You can't have an emergency stay until I rule. pic.twitter.com/2dD3YdxA4A
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) November 9, 2021
Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas More Close Trump Insiders: Jason Miller, John Eastman, Mike Flynn, Others
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just issued more subpoenas for very close Trump associates, among them longtime Trump advisor Jason Miller, and former Trump National Security Advisor, QAnon conspiracist Michael Flynn.
Also on the list are the author of the memo detailing how Vice President Mike Pence could allegedly overturn the election, anti-LGBTQ group chairman John Eastman (photo). Decades-long Giuliani ally Bernard Kerik is also among those subpoenaed.
One name many do not know is Angela McCallum, who served as a National Republican Senatorial Committee War Room Lead, and as a National Executive Assistant, for Donald J. Trump for President.
Lastly, Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager.
Axios’ Andrew Solender posts the letter to Stepien.
Among Trump associates hit with the Jan. 6 committee's latest round of subpoenas:
– 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien
– 2020 campaign aide Jason Miller
– Attorney John Eastman
– Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn
Full list & Letter to Stepien: pic.twitter.com/95tVtt4Zbq
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) November 8, 2021
Betsy Woodruff-Swan on MSNBC reports McCallum was reportedly calling state officials to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
More from the Committee:
These six individuals include staff members of the former President’s campaign and individuals associated with the so-called “war room” that drove efforts to halt the counting of electoral votes in the runup to the violence of January 6th.
Read more⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/t7gJI6fH4S
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) November 8, 2021
DOJ Announces ‘Significant Law Enforcement Matter’ Press Conference With AG Merrick Garland
The Dept. of Justice is announcing Attorney General Merrick Garland will make “announcements on a significant law enforcement matter” at a 12:30 PM ET press conference.
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and FBI Director Christopher Wray will join Garland.
Garland is under fire for not taking any public action against Steve Bannon’s criminal contempt of Congress referral, and what many see as a refusal to charge Trump administration officials including the former president and those related to him and his operations.
Also in attendance will be the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo, likely signaling it will not be related to Bannon or Trump.
The event can be viewed live at the DOJ’s website here.
