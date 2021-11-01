News
Trump Campaign Blasted Out Curious Payments the Day After Jan. 6 Riot – to Dozens Not Previously on the Payroll
Republicans are still throwing money at firms involved with planning “Stop the Steal” rallies ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Donald Trump used the firm Event Strategies to help set up his rally that day, and it’s become the preferred staging group for the former president and other Republicans despite its ties to the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol, reported The Daily Beast.
Trump’s fundraising organizations have paid the firm about $800,000 since the insurrection, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, including a $31,358 payment on Aug. 13 by Make America Great Again Action, a the super PAC previously run by Corey Lewandowski shut down last month amid sexual assault allegations.
The National Republican Congressional Committee reported spending about $3,675 for “facility rental” with the firm and $6,000 for “audio visual/staging” in late June, and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) paid $200,000 and $7,038 to the company in late August.
Trump groups paid more than $4.3 million to individuals and companies involved with organizing the Jan. 6 rally, including about $2.8 million to Event Strategies.
The former president’s campaign also paid out travel reimbursements to nearly 60 people, including many who had not previously appeared on the payroll, the day after the Capitol riot.
News
NYPD Union Claimed NYC Vaccine Mandate Would Force ‘10,000’ Officers Off the Streets. In Reality It’s Just 34.
On Thursday the union representing 50,000 current and former New York City Police Dept. officers claimed Mayor de Blasio’s vaccine mandate would force “10,000” officers off the streets. According to the NYPD Police Commissioner, that number is actually just 34.
“NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea noted that only 34 police officers have been placed on unpaid leave,” AM NY reports, noting across all NYC employees, there are “12,000 unvaccinated city workers” who “have applied for medical or religious exemption, which will be worked on in the coming days.”
That vaccine mandate required proof of just one shot, and provided in return a $500 bonus for getting vaccinated. “The total of New York City workers that have been vaccinated is currently at 91%.”
In total, “9,000 city employees,” including the 34 police officers and 40 civilian members of the NYPD, “have not yet been vaccinated and have been placed on leave without [pay] as of Nov. 1, which is less than 6% of the entire city workforce at 378,000.”
The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York in a statement had claimed the vaccine mandate was “arbitrary,” its rollout “chaotic,” and “the NYPD brass is completely unprepared for the staffing shortage that will result from the mandate’s haphazard implementation.”
The PBA concluded, “Now cops and New Yorkers are all wondering: what exactly will happen with the vaccine deadline strikes?”
News
Trump-Loving Minneapolis Cops Accused of Delaying Backup for Liberal Officer on Dangerous Calls
A liberal Minneapolis police officer has quit and left the country after she says she was relentlessly harassed by fellow officers for not supporting former president Donald Trump.
Colleen Ryan was the only Minneapolis police officer disciplined in connection with the department’s response to George Floyd protests last year — for “speaking without permission to a magazine columnist about what she called a toxic, para-militant police culture that breeds dangerous officers like Derek Chauvin,” the Minneapolis Star-Tribunereports.
Ryan has filed a complaint with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights alleging she was discriminated against because she’s a lesbian who advocated for “women and queer officers” in the workplace.
In her complaint, Ryan alleges she was denied a promotion to become a field training officer earlier this year. Meanwhile, two straight men from her shift were promoted – one who violated the department’s search and seizure policy, and another who faces drunken-driving charges.
“Ryan, who agreed to speak with the Star Tribune/Frontline last week, a day before she left the country, said she endured years of harassment in what she described as a misogynistic and homophobic culture running deep within the department,” the newspaper reports. “She described a cultlike adherence to former President Donald Trump’s ‘Back the Blue’ politics, which she said has given rise to an ‘us vs. them’ complex among officers toward the communities they serve.”
The article notes that Lt. Bob Kroll, who then led the Minneapolis police union, appeared onstage with Trump during a rally in downtown Minneapolis in 2019.
“Once (Ryan’s) fellow officers learned she supported Hillary Clinton for president in 2016 and marched against Trump, they refused to partner with her and purposely stalled in backing her up during dangerous calls,” the newspaper reports. “The day after the election, a fellow officer texted her a picture of a message written on the roll-call white board of her precinct: ‘4th Precinct Mids … Making America Great Again.'”
After learning that Ryan attended a Women’s March in 2017, all 25 of the officers on her shift refused to ride with her while her partner was on leave.
On one occasion, when she called for backup after responding to a car accident where a fight had broken out, “I could see on the GPS on our squad computers, those squads that were assigned to back me didn’t move for a couple minutes,” Ryan said.
Fellow officers also began posting memes in the women’s bathroom.
“One showed a photo of three women in police uniforms over a message boasting the empowerment of learning to shoot and wearing a bullet-resistant vest — ‘not wearing a [expletive] ridiculous pink hat and ‘protest,'” the Star-Tribune reports. “Another featured Trump and the quote: ‘We will be one people under one God, saluting the American Flag.'”
News
Federal Government Releases Coronavirus Reports That Destroy Right Wing Talking Points and Conspiracy Theories
The federal government on Friday quietly released two reports that together destroy many right wing conspiracy theories and talking points on the coronavirus and the COVID-19 vaccine.
Contrary to the false claims from right wing extremists that “natural immunity” is more powerful and “better” than the coronavirus vaccines, the CDC released a report finding those who are unvaccinated and contracted COVID-19 are five times more likely to be re-infected than those who are fully vaccinated.
That report, CBS News adds, shows that “vaccine-induced immunity was more protective than infection-induced immunity.”
“We now have additional evidence that reaffirms the importance of COVID-19 vaccines, even if you have had prior infection. This study adds more to the body of knowledge demonstrating the protection of vaccines against severe disease from COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
Epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding weighs in with results from the study showing for the elderly “natural immunity” is even worse than for younger patients.
8) Among elderly, natural immunity is almost 20x weaker against reinfection than vaccines!! ?? But even among 18-64, natural immunity is still 2.57x weaker protection than vaccines!! ?? pic.twitter.com/fiRt6UTvNX
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 29, 2021
Meanwhile, the Director of National Intelligence also on Friday released a report that finds the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 “was not developed as a biological weapon.”
Further destroying right wing claims the DNI’s report adds the coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2 “probably was not genetically engineered,” and says that “two agencies believe there was not sufficient evidence to make an assessment either way.”
“Finally, the IC [Intelligence Community] assesses China’s officials did not have foreknowledge of the virus before the initial outbreak of COVID-19 emerged.”
The report leaves the door open on exactly how the coronavirus came into being, and how it came into contact with humans.
Different Intelligence Agencies have different position, the report says, with some saying “SARS-CoV-2 infection was most likely caused by natural exposure to an animal infected with it,” and other agencies say it “most likely was the result of a laboratory-associated incident, probably involving experimentation, animal handling, or sampling by the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
The report also calls for China to be more transparent.
