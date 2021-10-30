News
Trump-Loving Minneapolis Cops Accused of Delaying Backup for Liberal Officer on Dangerous Calls
A liberal Minneapolis police officer has quit and left the country after she says she was relentlessly harassed by fellow officers for not supporting former president Donald Trump.
Colleen Ryan was the only Minneapolis police officer disciplined in connection with the department’s response to George Floyd protests last year — for “speaking without permission to a magazine columnist about what she called a toxic, para-militant police culture that breeds dangerous officers like Derek Chauvin,” the Minneapolis Star-Tribunereports.
Ryan has filed a complaint with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights alleging she was discriminated against because she’s a lesbian who advocated for “women and queer officers” in the workplace.
In her complaint, Ryan alleges she was denied a promotion to become a field training officer earlier this year. Meanwhile, two straight men from her shift were promoted – one who violated the department’s search and seizure policy, and another who faces drunken-driving charges.
“Ryan, who agreed to speak with the Star Tribune/Frontline last week, a day before she left the country, said she endured years of harassment in what she described as a misogynistic and homophobic culture running deep within the department,” the newspaper reports. “She described a cultlike adherence to former President Donald Trump’s ‘Back the Blue’ politics, which she said has given rise to an ‘us vs. them’ complex among officers toward the communities they serve.”
The article notes that Lt. Bob Kroll, who then led the Minneapolis police union, appeared onstage with Trump during a rally in downtown Minneapolis in 2019.
“Once (Ryan’s) fellow officers learned she supported Hillary Clinton for president in 2016 and marched against Trump, they refused to partner with her and purposely stalled in backing her up during dangerous calls,” the newspaper reports. “The day after the election, a fellow officer texted her a picture of a message written on the roll-call white board of her precinct: ‘4th Precinct Mids … Making America Great Again.'”
After learning that Ryan attended a Women’s March in 2017, all 25 of the officers on her shift refused to ride with her while her partner was on leave.
On one occasion, when she called for backup after responding to a car accident where a fight had broken out, “I could see on the GPS on our squad computers, those squads that were assigned to back me didn’t move for a couple minutes,” Ryan said.
Fellow officers also began posting memes in the women’s bathroom.
“One showed a photo of three women in police uniforms over a message boasting the empowerment of learning to shoot and wearing a bullet-resistant vest — ‘not wearing a [expletive] ridiculous pink hat and ‘protest,'” the Star-Tribune reports. “Another featured Trump and the quote: ‘We will be one people under one God, saluting the American Flag.'”
Federal Government Releases Coronavirus Reports That Destroy Right Wing Talking Points and Conspiracy Theories
The federal government on Friday quietly released two reports that together destroy many right wing conspiracy theories and talking points on the coronavirus and the COVID-19 vaccine.
Contrary to the false claims from right wing extremists that “natural immunity” is more powerful and “better” than the coronavirus vaccines, the CDC released a report finding those who are unvaccinated and contracted COVID-19 are five times more likely to be re-infected than those who are fully vaccinated.
That report, CBS News adds, shows that “vaccine-induced immunity was more protective than infection-induced immunity.”
“We now have additional evidence that reaffirms the importance of COVID-19 vaccines, even if you have had prior infection. This study adds more to the body of knowledge demonstrating the protection of vaccines against severe disease from COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
Epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding weighs in with results from the study showing for the elderly “natural immunity” is even worse than for younger patients.
8) Among elderly, natural immunity is almost 20x weaker against reinfection than vaccines!! ⚠️ But even among 18-64, natural immunity is still 2.57x weaker protection than vaccines!! ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/fiRt6UTvNX
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 29, 2021
Meanwhile, the Director of National Intelligence also on Friday released a report that finds the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 “was not developed as a biological weapon.”
Further destroying right wing claims the DNI’s report adds the coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2 “probably was not genetically engineered,” and says that “two agencies believe there was not sufficient evidence to make an assessment either way.”
“Finally, the IC [Intelligence Community] assesses China’s officials did not have foreknowledge of the virus before the initial outbreak of COVID-19 emerged.”
The report leaves the door open on exactly how the coronavirus came into being, and how it came into contact with humans.
Different Intelligence Agencies have different position, the report says, with some saying “SARS-CoV-2 infection was most likely caused by natural exposure to an animal infected with it,” and other agencies say it “most likely was the result of a laboratory-associated incident, probably involving experimentation, animal handling, or sampling by the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
The report also calls for China to be more transparent.
Jan. 6 Committee Expands Reach – Now Interviewing Rioters Who Stormed the Capitol
The U.S. House Committee on the January 6 Attack is expanding the reach of its investigation to include interviewing rioters who were among the thousands who breached the Capitol during that deadly day.
On Friday afternoon the Committee will interview remotely one of the 650 charged in the January 6 attack.
Politico describes the interview as “part of an attempt to collect evidence about the rioters’ motivations, contacts and travel arrangements.”
An attorney representing multiple Jan. 6 defendants also arranged for the Committee to interview another defendant, not one of her clients, “who claimed to have information related to associates of Alex Jones, the far right broadcaster who helped promote pro-Trump election conspiracy theories.”
That attorney, Heather Shaner, tells Politico another of her clients has already spoken to the Committee and still another has offered to.
“The committee,” Politico adds, “was set to hold closed-door interviews Friday with Amy and Kylie Kremer, a mother-daughter duo whom committee investigators believed were part of organizing Trump’s rally at the Ellipse. But a committee aide confirmed the depositions were postponed amid ongoing talks.”
Video Reveals Stark Differences Between Biden and Trump via Pope’s Translator’s Facial Expressions
President Joe Biden met with Pope Francis Friday morning at the Vatican, and while the press was not allowed to broadcast live some video was just released.
The Recount posted clips comparing the visits of President Biden and President Donald Trump with the Pope, focusing in on the Pope’s Italian translator’s face.
A picture really is worth a thousand words:
Italian translator: Trump vs. Biden pic.twitter.com/bpQnSB4uNP
— The Recount (@therecount) October 29, 2021
