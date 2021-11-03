ANALYSIS
‘Five-Alarm Fire’: Top Political Scientist Warns After Republican Wins – ‘Democrats Weren’t Excited’
Veteran political scientist Larry Sabato is warning Democrats to take Glenn Youngkin’s win in the Virginia gubernatorial race seriously.
Sabato, the founder and director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia says national Democrats need to learn the lessons from Tuesday night’s loss.
“If this wasn’t a five-alarm fire for Democrats nothing will be,” he says.
Sabato blames President Joe Biden’s diminished approval rating and “the inaction of the House and Senate Democrats on the two big proposals that President Biden has on the table,” in part for Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s loss.
“Democrats weren’t excited and I saw that and going through all the votes,” he added, saying “the Republican base was completely activated.”
“The Republican turnouts were unbelievable, particularly in rural counties. It wasn’t just the absolute number. A lot of them are small counties without a lot of votes, but when you add them together, and the Republican nominees were getting, listen to this 85% of the vote 85% That doesn’t happen very often.”
CNN’s host trotted out Republican talking points, but Sabato clarified, noting that Democrats ignored those GOP claims.
Sabato called McAuliffe’s “gaffe” that parents shouldn’t have control over what their children learn in schools a “fundamental error,” noting that the campaign “never really engaged on the parental influence in the schools issue. They never really engaged with the Republican claims about critical race theory, which isn’t taught in Virginia, of course, but you have to engage you have to present your side of the argument. You can’t just walk away from it and try to focus on, say, Donald Trump. And that’s a lesson for Democrats going forward and then 2020 to look at what the other side is saying. And refute it if you can.”
Watch:
“If this wasn’t a five-alarm fire for Democrats, nothing will be.” Larry Sabato, the director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, discusses the impact of Republican Glenn Youngkin’s win in the race for state governor and what lessons Democrats should learn. pic.twitter.com/59HRhnBVZs
— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) November 3, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
ANALYSIS
Texas Defends Vigilante Abortion Ban by Telling SCOTUS Those Suing Have Been ‘Injured’ by Their Own ‘Outrage’
The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments around the State of Texas’ law that effectively bans nearly all abortions by allowing anyone, anywhere to sue anyone who performs an abortion for $10,000 or more. Justices appeared suspicious. During questioning by the Justices the Texas Solicitor General defended the law, SB8, by claiming those who are suing an abortion provider are suing because they have been “injured” by their own moral “outrage” to abortion.
The Economist’s Supreme Court reporter Steven Mazie describes the exchange between Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone and Justice Clarence Thomas:
“Stone just said that being really mad about someone getting an abortion (extreme moral or psychological harm) in Texas is enough of an ‘injury in fact’ to allow private citizens to sue abortion providers.”
Attorney, Boston Globe senior opinion writer, and former Supreme Court reporter Kimberly Atkins Stohr expresses shock over the argument:
If, as the Texas solicitor general argues, extreme moral outrage over someone else’s actions constitutes a sufficient injury to bring a civil claim, I would have never stopped practicing as a civil litigator because I would have been too busy to quit.
— Kimberly Atkins Stohr (@KimberlyEAtkins) November 1, 2021
Attorney and former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa:
LOL Texas Solicitor General claims that the “injury in fact” for private vigilante lawsuits to stop abortions under SB8 include “extreme outrage” or emotional distress ???
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 1, 2021
Univ. of Texas Law law professor expresses her own outrage over the state’s defense of SB8:
OMG. OUTRAGE?!?!?! Torts profs, the TX solicitor general just suggested that SB8 satisfies injury in fact because plaintiffs suffer the tort of outrage. They feel so upset by an abortion that they are injured in fact.
— Liz Sepper (@lsepper) November 1, 2021
It seems, at least to some, SB8 may not survive.
“Near the end of this first argument, it seems only Justices Alito and Gorsuch are fairly clearly on Texas’s side,” writes Mazie. “Really seems to me SB 8 will very soon be toast.”
ANALYSIS
‘Clearest Case for Prosecuting’ Trump for Jan. 6 Attack Is His ‘Legal Duty to Intervene’ Says Law Professor
Writing for Just Security this Monday, legal analyst Albert W. Alschuler says that most scholars and legal experts are missing a key path to prosecuting Donald Trump for his role in sparking the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6., namely the fact that Trump failed to intervene to stop the riot, making him an accomplice.
“Failing to prevent a crime usually does not make someone an accomplice, but it is sufficient when this person had a legal duty to intervene,” Alschuler writes. “For this reason, a railroad conductor who failed to prevent passengers from transporting bootleg liquor was himself convicted of transporting the liquor. Similarly, a parent who made no effort to stop an assault on her child was guilty of the assault herself. And a police officer who arranges to be somewhere else at the time of a robbery aids and abets the robbery. This officer can be convicted along with the robbers at the scene.”
Alschuler cites Article II, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution, where is says a president “shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.”
According to Alschuler, Trump ability to enforce the law was “unique.”
“Like other public officials, he could have sought the assistance of additional police officers or military forces, but, unlike anyone else in America, he had a less costly and probably more effective way to bring the crime to a halt: He could simply have asked his followers to stop,” he writes.
Read the full article over at Just Security.
ANALYSIS
‘Something That’s Under Way’: Trump Aims to Use Russian Tactic to Be ‘Installed Without Winning’ in 2024 Says Yale Historian
Former president Donald Trump and his GOP supporters are hoping to rely on a tactic that’s common in Russia to return him to the White House in 2024, according to one prominent expert on authoritarianism.
“As someone who follows contemporary Russia, there is a Russian phrase that comes to mind, which is the ‘administrative resource,'” author and Yale University history professor Timothy Snyder told MSNBC on Friday. “What the administrative resource means in Russian is that sure, you have an election, but the people who are running the election are going to determine how the election turns out. What the Republicans are going for is precisely that thing, the administrative resource.”
Snyder then explained how this mechanism works and how Trump and Republicans might apply it during the next election.
“Historically speaking, what we know about a ‘big lie’ is that because of its very scale, it’s not about truth or not truth; it’s about living in a kind of alternative reality,” Snyder added. “What we’re looking at is people who believe in or pretend to believe in this Big Lie, actually carrying out our elections. And the problem with this, or one of them, is that since these people have already claimed that the other side cheated, that basically legitimizes their cheating. In other words, if you talk about the Big Lie now, you’re basically promising to cheat the next time around, and that’s very concerning.”
He concluded by saying that this is a clear and present danger, not merely a theoretical one.
“The scenario for 2024 for most influential people around Donald Trump, which unfortunately means one of the political parties, is precisely to be installed without winning the election,” Snyder said. “I don’t think it’s something that could happen. I think it’s something that’s under way, and the question is, can we accept this reality in time to take the measures we need to take to prevent it?”
Watch below.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Trump Campaign Blasted Out Curious Payments the Day After Jan. 6 Riot – to Dozens Not Previously on the Payroll
- CRIME3 days ago
‘Step It Up or Step Out’: Dem Lawmaker Gives ‘Failing’ Merrick Garland Ultimatum on Prosecuting Trump Officials
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
‘Calling BS’: NY Times Slammed for Claiming a GOP Activist, Author, and Donor Is a ‘Hillary-Biden Voter’ for Youngkin
- News2 days ago
NYPD Union Claimed NYC Vaccine Mandate Would Force ‘10,000’ Officers Off the Streets. In Reality It’s Just 34.
- News1 day ago
Kellyanne Conway in the Middle of Bitter Feud Between Trump and Nebraska’s GOP Governor
- ANALYSIS2 days ago
Texas Defends Vigilante Abortion Ban by Telling SCOTUS Those Suing Have Been ‘Injured’ by Their Own ‘Outrage’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Newsmax White House Reporter Busted for False Claim Vaccines Contain Satan-Linked ‘Bioluminescent Markers’ to ‘Track’ You
- News2 days ago
Nazis’ Lawyers Accuse Charlottesville Victims of Being Communist Sympathizers in Sixth Day of Wild Trial