‘Republicans Are Lying’: White House Plays Hardball After GOP Wins Through Race-Based CRT Fear-Mongering
White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre slammed Republicans after the GOP won several races in Virginia through months of fear-mongering falsehoods over “critical race theory,” a concept activists admit they have been using to mean anything “crazy.”
“Republicans are lying,” Jean-Pierre told reporters during Thursday’s press briefing. “They’re not being honest. They’re not being truthful about where we stand. And they’re cynically trying to use our kids as a political football. They’re talking about our kids when it’s election season, but they won’t vote for them when it matters.”
“You know, Republicans did not vote for the American Rescue Plan,” she reminded reporters. “It had funding to make sure that schools were open to make sure that our kids got back to school, and they didn’t vote for that.”
Republican Glenn Youngkin, an anti-LGBTQ conservative newcomer to politics beat former Democratic Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe in large part, analysts and pundits say, because he used lies about CRT and other race-based fear-mongering in the last weeks of his campaign.
Watch:
“Republicans are lying … and they’re cynically trying to use our kids as a political football.”
— WH Deputy Press Sec. @KJP46 on the GOP’s focus on critical race theory while opposing American Rescue Plan, which included funding for schools. pic.twitter.com/U8sbG3q0JB
— The Recount (@therecount) November 4, 2021
Nearly Four in 10 Young Adults Say They Are LGBTQ, Christian University Study Finds
In one of the largest estimations of how many people identify as non-heterosexual, a 120-page study from a Christian University reveals nearly four in ten young adults count themselves as LGBTQ.
Religion and culture researcher, evangelical pollster, and now professor at Arizona Christian University in Phoenix, George Barna‘s Cultural Research Center has just published a report focused on Millennials.
Among its findings: 39% of those 18-24 identify as LGBTQ, and 25% of those 25-37 do as well. Overall, “nearly one-third of the Millennial cohort (30 percent) describes itself as LGBTQ.” Barna says that represents “roughly three times the proportion identified among the combined older adults of the nation.”
One-third of Millennials say they believe in God.
40 percent identify as liberal or progressive, just 29 percent as conservative.
“A record-breaking 40 percent of young adults fit the ‘Don’ts’ category,” says Barna, which he defines as “People who don’t know if God exists, don’t care if God exists, or don’t believe that He exists.”
There are more statistical surprises in Barna’s report.
The largest groups who identify as LGBTQ are those he lists as “no college” (34%), and live in the Midwest (35%).
And while 38% have no religion, more than one in four (28%) are Born-Again Christian, and 30% have children under the age of 18.
Last month Barna, as Right Wing Watch’s Peter Montgomery reported, “told religious-right activists at the Family Research Council’s ‘Pray Vote Stand’ summit … that it is their duty to try to indoctrinate other people’s children into a ‘biblical worldview.'”
So it’s not surprising Barna’s report includes a good deal of non-statistical editorializing.
On the increasing number of people who identify as LGBTQ he says: “Given the moral and political implications of such an identity, that self-characterization alone raises a range of emotional challenges.”
Related: Conservative Christian Pollster Calls for Imprinting a Biblical Worldview on Kids 15 to 18 Months Old
“Challenges to our mental health are to be expected,” Barna continues. “After all, most adults – and especially younger adults – now believe there is no absolute moral truth. A minority accept the Bible as a true and reliable guide for determining right and wrong. Only one-third of Millennials say they choose to always respect God and other people. No wonder young adults are feeling anxious, depressed and unsafe. Their own attitudes and those of other Americans have created an environment that cannot help but produce such feelings. Without any anchors for truth, emotions, decision-making, relational boundaries, or purpose, a sense of anomie and disconnectedness is only natural.”
Barna, who is also a senior research fellow at the Family Research Council’s Center for Christian Ethics and Biblical Worldview, (FRC appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups) doesn’t hold the rest of society, certainly not anti-LGBTQ hate groups or anti-LGBTQ faith-based groups, including conservative houses of worship, responsible for any of that.
Image via Shutterstock
Revealed: Trump Pals Are Paying Former AG’s Law Firm to Peek Into the Jan. 6 Investigation
Some of Donald Trump’s top allies are setting up a legal fund for former aides caught up in the congressional investigation of the Jan. 6 riot.
Leading conservative activist Matt Schlapp and his wife, Mercedes, who served as Trump’s director of strategic communications, have created a “First Amendment fund” for former Trump aides who have been subpoenaed by the House select committee, and their legal defense would come from the law firm associated with former acting attorney general Matt Whitaker, reported Rolling Stone.
“Matt Schlapp, Mercedes Schlapp, and Matt Whitaker offered to pay for everyone’s legal fees except” for two people under subpoena, said an attorney familiar with the legal fund. “They’re doing it all through Whitaker’s firm in Kansas City.”
Whitaker returned to to the firm Graves Garrett after serving nearly four months as Trump’s acting attorney general at the height of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, and an attorney working on matters related to the Jan. 6 probe said it was clear the attorneys being paid by the Schlapps want a window into the House investigation.
“They wanted to know sh*t,” the attorney said.
Sources said they will go toward the legal defense of four of the twice-impeached one-term president’s former aides linked to the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the violent insurrection.
“The four individuals who were part of this group and are being represented by the fund include Maggie Mulvaney, a former Trump campaign worker who’s also the niece of former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney; Tim Unes, who worked with Trump’s campaign and now runs an event management firm called Event Strategies Inc.; Justin Caporale, Unes’ partner at Event Strategies who formerly worked in Trump’s White House as a lead advance representative; and Megan Powers, a political consultant and erstwhile Trump campaign aide,” Rolling Stone reported. The attorney offers a succinct response when asked if the legal fund established by the Trump allies is helping any of the ex-president’s supporters who broke into the halls of Congress.
The funds will not go toward the legal defense for any of the hundreds of Trump supporters who went inside the U.S. Capitol after leaving the rally at the Ellipse.
“Oh, f*ck no,” the attorney said. “Their fund is to defend the people that put on the Trump rally.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Newly-Elected GOP Lt. Gov. Attacks Joy Reid for ‘Talking About Me Behind My Back’ – Which Was on National TV
Conservatives are furious with the mainstream media for not blaring from coast to coast that GOP voters in Virginia elected their first Black woman to the office of Lt. Governor. And they’re especially furious at MSNBC’s Joy Reid, who called the Republican Party “dangerous” to national security.
Virginia’s first Black woman Lt. Gov. is Winsome Sears, who served one term in the Virginia House of Delegates in 2002, and holds a Masters from Pat Robertson’s Regent University. After winning the election, Sears Tuesday night told supporters she had been a Marine and was willing “to die for this country.”
On Wednesday Sears spent the day attacking Black women, specifically The Nation’s Jemele Hill and MSNBC’s Joy Reid, both of whom reminded Americans that Youngkin ran on racism.
“It’s not the messaging, folks,” Hill stated prolifically. “This country simply loves white supremacy.”
Sears’ campaign tweeted out what some might call a threatening response.
We beg to differ. https://t.co/2MDhbQNbMH pic.twitter.com/vOU1vmD8AX
— Team Winsome Sears (@WinWithWinsome) November 3, 2021
But Sears chose to attack Joy Reid herself, not sending a message through her campaign but via Fox News.
“You have to be willing to vocalize that these Republicans are dangerous,” Reid had said Tuesday night, as Fox News reports. “That this isn’t a party that’s just another political party that disagrees with us on tax policy. That at this point, they’re dangerous. They’re dangerous to our national security, because stoking that kind of soft, white nationalism eventually leads to the hardcore stuff.”
Sears went on the attack, daring Reid to a debate.
“I wish Joy Reid would invite me on her show,” Sears told Fox News. “Let’s see if she’s woman enough to do that.”
“We’d have a real discussion without Joy speaking about me behind my back, if you will,” Sears said, despite Reid making her remarks on national television. It’s unclear if Reid even mentioned Sears Tuesday night.
VA’s new GOP Lt. Gov.-Elect Winsome Sears calls out Joy Reid: “I wish Joy Reid would invite me on her show. Let’s see if she’s woman enough to do that.” pic.twitter.com/RyjTVvR8Sn
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 3, 2021
