‘QAnon Shaman’ Sentenced After Citing Jesus, Gandhi, and Clarence Thomas

The man whose naked chest, horned fur hat, spear, and war-painted face became the face of the deadly January 6 insurrection and attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Wednesday.

Jacob Chansley, better-known as the “QAnon Shaman,” was sentenced to 41 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth, who told Chansley’s defense attorney, “He made himself the very image of the riot.”

Chansley had pleaded guilty to “obstructing an official proceeding,” as Reuters reports.

Federal prosecutors had asked for more than four years (51 months), citing his leadership role, his bullhorn, and the note he left at Vice President Mike Pence desk’s in the House Chamber, according to NBC4 Washington Investigative Reporter Scott MacFarlane. They also called him the “flag-bearer” of the attack.

On Wednesday Chansley told the judge, “I’m not a dangerous criminal.. I’m not an Insurrectionist.. I’m a good man who broke the law,” MacFarlane adds. “I’m nothing like these criminals I’ve been incarcerated with.”

He also at times cited, Jesus, Ghandi, and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Addressing the Judge at sentencing, “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley says: “I look up to Ghandi. I look up to Jesus. I want to mirror them.” And in regards to his arrest, guilty plea: “What would Jesus do. What would ghandi do?” Chansley says he is taking responsibly for actions. pic.twitter.com/2Zy0mVko4X — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) November 17, 2021

Chansley wraps up: “I will never reoffend again” After lengthy 30-minute statement at sentencing, referencing Jesus, Gandhi and Clarence Thomas — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) November 17, 2021

The note left at Senate President (Pence) desk on Jan 6, 2021. ( Feds say Chansley refused police order to vacate Pence’s seat) ===> pic.twitter.com/eUH69kXWgU — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) November 17, 2021

Feds allege Chansley yelled “Time’s up motherf***” inside the Senate chamber…. playing a leadership role, egging on the mob at a pivotal moment He served time in pretrial detention, secured transfer from DC jail to Virginia, because of lack of vegan diet in the jail pic.twitter.com/PKNC0zbuUX — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) November 17, 2021

Prosecutors on Wednesday reminded the judge that Chansley screamed, “Pence is a f**** traitor,”

Prosecutor: “He is spewing obscenities at our nation’s lawmakers”.. he left “chilling note” for VP Pence.. He’s literally in the spot where the peaceful transfer of power was supposed to occur — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) November 17, 2021

“While in detention, Chansley was diagnosed by prison officials with transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety. When he entered his guilty plea, Chansley said he was disappointed Trump had not pardoned him,” Reuters adds.

Chansley reportedly had asked then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for a pardon from Trump.

