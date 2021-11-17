News
Biden Blasts Big Oil for ‘Anti-Consumer Behavior’ and Urges Feds to Investigate ‘Illegal Conduct’
President Joe Biden is urging the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Big Oil for “anti-consumer behavior” and possible “illegal conduct, after large and “unexplained” increases in gas prices at the pump threaten the economic recovery and average Americans’ wallets.
“I am writing to call your attention to mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil and gas companies. The bottom line is this: gasoline prices at the pump remain high, even though oil and gas companies’ costs are declining,” Biden says in a letter (below) to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, an anti-trust expert.
The FTC “has authority to consider whether illegal conduct is costing families at the pump. I believe you should do so
immediately,” the President adds.
Biden says “prices at the pump have continued to rise, even as refined fuel costs go down and industry profits go up. Usually, prices at the pump correspond to movements in the price of unfinished gasoline, which is the main ingredient in the gas people buy at the gas station. But in the last month, the price of unfinished gasoline is down more than 5 percent while gas prices at the pump are up 3 percent in that same period.”
“This unexplained large gap between the price of unfinished gasoline and the average price at the pump is well above the pre-pandemic average. Meanwhile, the largest oil and gas companies in America are generating significant profits off higher energy prices. The two largest oil and gas companies in the United States, as measured by market capitalization, are on track to nearly double their net income over 2019- the last full year before the pandemic.”
Read his full letter, posted by White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, here:
“Prices at the pump have continued to rise, even as refined fuel costs go down and industry profits go up.” pic.twitter.com/9z5atKjjab
— Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) November 17, 2021
News
Watch: AOC Takes Down Kevin McCarthy Ahead of Gosar Censure Vote: ‘What Is So Hard About Saying That This Is Wrong?’
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), the target of Congressman Paul Gosar’s animated video that depicted him murdering her, spoke on the House floor Wednesday afternoon ahead of the final vote that will make him one of the few members of Congress to have ever been censured.
“AOC,” as she is called, did not direct her remarks to Gosar so much as she berated House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who spoke just before her.
McCarthy used his time to speak on the motion to attack Democrats and President Joe Biden over gas prices, Afghanistan, and the economy, while falsely claiming that censuring the Republican member from Arizona is “unprecedented.”
“What I believe is ‘unprecedented,'” Ocasio-Cortez said in response, “is for a member of House leadership of either party, to be unable to condemn incitement of violence against a member of this body.” she said. “It is a sad day in which a member who leads a political party in the United States of America cannot bring themselves to say that issuing a depiction of murdering a member of Congress is wrong, and instead decides to venture off into a tangent about gas prices and inflation. What is so hard what is so hard about saying that this is wrong? This is not about me. This is not about representative gozar but this is about what we are willing to accept.”
“This nihilism runs deep. And it conveys and betrays a certain contempt for meaning and importance for the work we do here.”
Watch:
AOC: “It’s a sad day in which a member who leads a political party in the United States of America cannot bring themselves to say that issuing a depiction of murdering a member of Congress is wrong, and instead decides to venture off into a tangent about gas prices and inflation” pic.twitter.com/fi13Jb396s
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 17, 2021
News
‘QAnon Shaman’ Sentenced After Citing Jesus, Gandhi, and Clarence Thomas
The man whose naked chest, horned fur hat, spear, and war-painted face became the face of the deadly January 6 insurrection and attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Wednesday.
Jacob Chansley, better-known as the “QAnon Shaman,” was sentenced to 41 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth, who told Chansley’s defense attorney, “He made himself the very image of the riot.”
Chansley had pleaded guilty to “obstructing an official proceeding,” as Reuters reports.
Federal prosecutors had asked for more than four years (51 months), citing his leadership role, his bullhorn, and the note he left at Vice President Mike Pence desk’s in the House Chamber, according to NBC4 Washington Investigative Reporter Scott MacFarlane. They also called him the “flag-bearer” of the attack.
On Wednesday Chansley told the judge, “I’m not a dangerous criminal.. I’m not an Insurrectionist.. I’m a good man who broke the law,” MacFarlane adds. “I’m nothing like these criminals I’ve been incarcerated with.”
He also at times cited, Jesus, Ghandi, and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Addressing the Judge at sentencing, “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley says: “I look up to Ghandi. I look up to Jesus. I want to mirror them.” And in regards to his arrest, guilty plea: “What would Jesus do. What would ghandi do?” Chansley says he is taking responsibly for actions. pic.twitter.com/2Zy0mVko4X
— Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) November 17, 2021
Chansley wraps up: “I will never reoffend again”
After lengthy 30-minute statement at sentencing, referencing Jesus, Gandhi and Clarence Thomas
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) November 17, 2021
The note left at Senate President (Pence) desk on Jan 6, 2021. ( Feds say Chansley refused police order to vacate Pence’s seat) ===> pic.twitter.com/eUH69kXWgU
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) November 17, 2021
Feds allege Chansley yelled “Time’s up motherf***” inside the Senate chamber…. playing a leadership role, egging on the mob at a pivotal moment
He served time in pretrial detention, secured transfer from DC jail to Virginia, because of lack of vegan diet in the jail pic.twitter.com/PKNC0zbuUX
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) November 17, 2021
Prosecutors on Wednesday reminded the judge that Chansley screamed, “Pence is a f**** traitor,”
Prosecutor: “He is spewing obscenities at our nation’s lawmakers”.. he left “chilling note” for VP Pence.. He’s literally in the spot where the peaceful transfer of power was supposed to occur
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) November 17, 2021
“While in detention, Chansley was diagnosed by prison officials with transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety. When he entered his guilty plea, Chansley said he was disappointed Trump had not pardoned him,” Reuters adds.
Chansley reportedly had asked then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for a pardon from Trump.
Image via Shutterstock
News
Katie Porter Decimates Louis DeJoy’s Tenure as Postmaster in Just 90 Seconds
On Monday, Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) posted a blistering takedown of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, highlighting the rapid decline in service at USPS on his watch.
Specifically, Porter grilled a witness about a recent audit showing the deterioration of delivery times under DeJoy’s tenure.
“The audit found that by the spring of 2020, mail delivery was right around 92 percent — that is 92 percent of the mail got there within the standard of on time,” said Porter in a hearing, holding up a whiteboard displaying the data. “That dropped to 80 percent by the fall of 2020, and by January of 2021 was hovering around 61 percent. I realize this has gone up somewhat since then, but I wanted to ask you, when did Mr. DeJoy take over as postmaster? Do you know?”
“The summer of 2020,” said the witness.
“The summer of 2020,” repeated Porter. “So June of 2020. And what happened after he took over? Did the rate of on-time mail delivery go up or down?”
“Went down,” said the witness.
“I’m a professor, and I used to do a lot of grading,” said Porter. “And 92 is considered widely like an A-minus, 80 is considered hanging on, hanging on to the lowest possible B. 60 percent is at best a D-minus. The Postal Service delivers 48 percent of the world’s mail. It is an institution, it is a civic treasure. And we let it get all the way, what you found, is we let it get all the way down to that D-minus level.”
DeJoy cannot be fired directly by President Joe Biden, as he serves at the pleasure of the USPS Board of Governors. Since taking office, Biden has appointed several new governors, but Democrats still don’t have a practical majority because one of the nominally Democratic appointees, Ron Bloom, is a Trump appointee and supporter of DeJoy. Biden will have more appointments open up in the new year.
Watch below:
On-time mail delivery has plummeted under Postmaster Louis DeJoy—forcing veterans to wait longer for prescriptions, seniors to scramble to pay bills without their Social Security checks, and communities to feel less connected.
Postmaster DeJoy needs to go. pic.twitter.com/NxVivkOQZt
— Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) November 16, 2021
