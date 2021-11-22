Leaked Text Messages Outline Women for America First Was Coordinating With Trump’s White House for Jan 6: Report

Rolling Stone obtained text messages that show the coordination between Jan. 6 attackers of the U.S. Capitol and former President Donald Trump’s White House.

According to the report, rally organizer Amy Kremer was focusing on food instead of what was happening down the street of her hotel at the U.S. Capitol. Among other things, Kremer is the founder of Women For America First and is a long-time tea party activist.

Kremer’s text messages made it clear that she was speaking with the White House for events that happened after Trump’s loss in November.

First, she hosted the March for Trump bus tour that would come to Washington to protest the president’s loss.

“For those of you that weren’t aware, I have jumped off the tour for the night and am headed to DC. I have a mtg at the WH tomorrow afternoon and then will be back tomorrow night,” wrote Kremer in messages to followers. “Rest well. I’ll make sure the President knows about the tour tomorrow!”

She went on to explain that she and her daughter Kylie seemed to indicate that they were in communication with the Trump team. Chris Barron, the spokesperson for the Kramers, claimed all of the messages that Rolling Stone has are fake news.

“You are printing things that are 100 percent factually untrue that we can prove are not true,” Barron said. “You are printing things that are absolutely, factually untrue and, beyond being factually untrue, for anybody who knows Amy are like hilariously preposterous.”

When Rolling Stone asked for specifics, Barron refused to answer, merely repeating that they disputed the report.

In another text, marked Dec. 13, 2020, Kramer told the group she was “still waiting to hear from the WH on the photo op with the bus.” She explained that she didn’t have the permits yet so they couldn’t tweet that the event would be at the Ellipse until it was confirmed.

“We are following POTUS’ lead,” Kylie then wrote.

A text message from Jan. 3 between activist Dustin Stockton and Kylie again made it sound as if there was blatant coordination. She told Stockton that handling rally credentials for VIP were being organized with a “combination of us and WH.”

Stockton’s fiance, Jennifer Lawrence, not the actress, asked for specifics about the press credentials. Kylie said that the Trump campaign was navigating that piece of it.

The House Select Committee for Jan. 6 subpoenaed documents from the Kremers but it’s unclear if the information was turned over.

The morning of Jan. 5, Kremer texted organizers, “we are about to be part of a pivotal and historic moment in our nation’s history.”

“Thank you for taking this journey with Women For America First. I love you all and am grateful for each of you,” she wrote. “Let’s go save the Republic!”

Ali Alexander was organizing another group that would protest at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Two sources who were involved in the Ellipse rally planning previously told Rolling Stone they had concerns Alexander’s event could turn violent due to his apparent ties to militia groups and its location directly outside the Capitol,” Rolling Stone explained. “Those sources claimed Alexander initially agreed he would not hold the ‘Wild Protest’ and would allow the Ellipse rally to be the only major pro-Trump event in D.C. on January 6.”

The leaked texts show that there were internal arguments over Kramer’s protest and Alexander’s.

“Ali trying to rearrange our women for america (sic) seats,” a volunteer wrote. “Stop that sh*t,” Stockton replied.

Kylie noted on a Dec. 31 text that the only reason that the Alexander group was hosting their own was that his group was made up of “all the people who aren’t invited or POTUS won’t be associated with. How do yall not get it? Seriously. Everyone needs to get off that damn bus because you are all going crazy focused on things that don’t matter.”

Then another volunteer asked the group why the details of the event hadn’t been tweeted. Kylie responded by saying that Ellipse events are extremely rare and that they necessitated more red tape. She noted that she was working with “Team Trump” to get everything prepared.

“I am very frustrated and feel like you guys have NO IDEA the hoops we have been jumping through 24-7 lately. Google events at the Ellipse. Send me pictures that you can find of anything other than the Christmas tree light or menorah lighting that are official WH events. THEY DONT HAPPEN,” Kylie wrote. “Y’all this has got to stop. The back and forth. If anyone doesn’t like what … team trump and I are doing then you don’t have to come to January 6th.”

Arguments continued within the group with Amy Kramer going so far as to admonish her daughter in public on the text chain for drinking.

“Kylie, you need to slow your roll on the wine RIGHT NOW,” Kremer wrote. “We have so much work to do and not enough time to get it done.”

She then told the group, “There will be no more drinking on this trip.”

Rolling Stone even got access to the food order that Kremer made for the organizers who met in her Willard’s hotel suite. A Jan. 6 order also included a bottle of champagne at the same time Kremer’s organization was denouncing the violence. Napa Tea Party coordinator Pam Silleman told The Uprising that she drank champagne in the Kremer suite as they watched the storming of the Capitol on television.

A March for Trump team member revealed that the suite was one of the nicest in the hotel and the Kramers demanded “fresh lightbulbs” and other special requests. The organizer suggested that the orders may have tipped off law enforcement.

“I got the call from someone at the FBI asking why I used my card at the Willard in DC. … It was an exorbitant bill. The suite they were in, it was ungodly expensive because Kylie had to have the presidential suite. That was what made her comfortable,” the team member told Rolling Stone. “She had to have her waffles every morning. She would check the lightbulbs at every hotel. She would have maintenance change the lightbulbs.”

Another organizer remembered over a dozen people in the suite with wine flowing.

“She was sh*tfaced that night Kylie Kremer was,” the person recalled.

The following day, some were so disturbed by the Jan. 6 violence they wanted to make a public statement.

“I don’t think it is wise for us to talk to the press or have a press conference. Our statement yesterday was strong enough and we need to leave it at that,” Amy Kremer wrote on January 7. “Nothing god (sic) will come from us talking to CBS or any other mainstream media outlet. I hope you guys understand and agree.”

Then something of a disaster happened. Kremer got locked in her bathroom and texted the whole group for help.