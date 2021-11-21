News
Chris Christie Says He’s ‘So Proud’ Kyle Rittenhouse Got Off: ‘Let Him Go to Living His Life’
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday said that he was “so proud” of the U.S. justice system after admitted killer Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted by a jury.
Christie made the remarks during an interview on Fox News Sundaywith guest host Bret Baier.
“Justice was done,” the former governor opined. “And the jury system works. You know, I was a prosecutor for seven years and those charges should never have been brought. And prosecutors are not supposed to give in to the whims of the public. They’re not supposed to give in to public opinion.”
“I hope that everyone will leave this young man alone now and let him go to living his life,” he continued. “He should not become a political symbol for anybody. He’s 18 years old. He should be allowed to now go on and live his life after what has been an extraordinarily difficult time for both Kyle Rittenhouse and his family.”
Christie went on to criticize media coverage of the trial.
“I think those people on the left are just attempting to continue to tear our country apart for political gain,” he insisted. “Anybody who looked at the videos of this could tell it was an act of self-defense. Anyone who knows the law would know that.”
“That’s why I’m so proud of our justice system,” Christie added. “Because you know what? It’s not perfect, Bret, but it’s the best system anyone has ever come up with in terms of trying to determine guilt or innocence in our society and that’s why I’m so proud of the jury and the jury system because it gave Kyle Rittenhouse a chance that all of these other talking heads on television didn’t give him.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
