Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas More Close Trump Insiders: Jason Miller, John Eastman, Mike Flynn, Others
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just issued more subpoenas for very close Trump associates, among them longtime Trump advisor Jason Miller, and former Trump National Security Advisor, QAnon conspiracist Michael Flynn.
Also on the list are the author of the memo detailing how Vice President Mike Pence could allegedly overturn the election, anti-LGBTQ group chairman John Eastman (photo). Decades-long Giuliani ally Bernard Kerik is also among those subpoenaed.
One name many do not know is Angela McCallum, who served as a National Republican Senatorial Committee War Room Lead, and as a National Executive Assistant, for Donald J. Trump for President.
Lastly, Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager.
Axios’ Andrew Solender posts the letter to Stepien.
Among Trump associates hit with the Jan. 6 committee's latest round of subpoenas:
– 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien
– 2020 campaign aide Jason Miller
– Attorney John Eastman
– Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn
Full list & Letter to Stepien: pic.twitter.com/95tVtt4Zbq
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) November 8, 2021
Betsy Woodruff-Swan on MSNBC reports McCallum was reportedly calling state officials to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
More from the Committee:
These six individuals include staff members of the former President’s campaign and individuals associated with the so-called “war room” that drove efforts to halt the counting of electoral votes in the runup to the violence of January 6th.
Read more⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/t7gJI6fH4S
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) November 8, 2021
DOJ Announces ‘Significant Law Enforcement Matter’ Press Conference With AG Merrick Garland
The Dept. of Justice is announcing Attorney General Merrick Garland will make “announcements on a significant law enforcement matter” at a 12:30 PM ET press conference.
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and FBI Director Christopher Wray will join Garland.
Garland is under fire for not taking any public action against Steve Bannon’s criminal contempt of Congress referral, and what many see as a refusal to charge Trump administration officials including the former president and those related to him and his operations.
Also in attendance will be the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo, likely signaling it will not be related to Bannon or Trump.
The event can be viewed live at the DOJ’s website here.
‘I’m Done’: Trump Threatened to Destroy GOP in Temper Tantrum Over Election Loss — and Start His Own Party
Donald Trump angrily threatened to leave the Republican Party and start his own political party on his last day as president.
The twice-impeached one-term president told Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel he would start his own party but backed down when GOP leaders threatened actions that would have cost him millions of dollars, according to a book, “Betrayal,” written by ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl.
“[RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel] called to wish him farewell,” Karl writes. “It was a very un-pleasant conversation.”
“Donald Trump was in no mood for small talk or nostalgic goodbyes,” Karl adds. “He got right to the point. He told her he was leaving the Republican Party and would be creating his own political party. The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., was also on the phone. The younger Trump had been relentlessly denigrating the RNC for being insufficiently loyal to Trump. In fact, at the January 6 rally before the Capitol Riot, the younger Trump all but declared that the old Republican Party didn’t exist anymore.”
Trump told McDaniel he didn’t care whether he destroyed the Republican Party.
“I’m done,” Trump told McDaniel. “I’m starting my own party.”
“You cannot do that,” McDaniel told Trump. “If you do, we will lose forever.”
“Exactly. You lose forever without me,” Trump responded. “I don’t care.”
Trump viewed the destruction of the GOP as payback to party leaders who betrayed him, a source told Karl, but top Republicans made clear they would stop paying his legal bills from post-election challenges and render his email list worthless.
“It’s a list Trump had used to generate money by renting it to candidates at a steep cost,” Karl writes. “The list generated so much money that party officials estimated that it was worth about $100 million.”
Five days later, Trump backed down from his threat, and both he and McDaniel denied Karl’s account of their conversation.
“ABC Non News and 3rd rate reporter Jonathan Karl have been writing fake news about me from the beginning of my political career,” Trump said in a statement. “Just look at what has now been revealed about the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. It was a made up and totally fabricated scam and the lamestream media knew it. It just never ends!”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia
‘You Can’t Fix Stupid’: Former GOP Lawmaker Flattens Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Her Latest Meltdown
Appearing on MSNBC with host Alex Witt, former Florida Rep. Dave Jolly (R) ridiculed currently seated Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for her furious meltdown on her 13 GOP colleagues who voted for President Joe Biden’s historic infrastructure bill, saying she was beyond help.
After the host read from a New York Times article detailing how Republicans — including Taylor Greene starting a fight within their own party — Jolly was asked about her meltdown.
“She accused of those 13 of having voted to pass Joe Biden’s ‘communist takeover of America’ and tweeted the phone numbers to their congressional offices, for some reason only listing 12 of the 13,” Witt prompted. “Okay David, this one’s for you.”
“I would say you can’t fix stupid, Alex,” he smirked. ” I suppose if we really want to put some legislative analysis to this, by the numbers, this is right. Democrats did not hold their entire caucus together. It did pass with Republican votes. but it also passed in the Senate with I believe 19 Republican votes.”
“The important thing for Democrats to take from this, this is a good thing. take the victory lap, sell this as a jobs bill, sell this as economic stimulus, and also realize you have to really lean into this victory,” he suggested. “Because there will be zero Republican votes on the Build Back Better legislation — you have to get your caucus in line for that final vote.”
Watch below:
