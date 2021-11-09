News
Trump Schooled by Federal Judge in Overnight Denial of Attempt to Block National Archives Docs
A judge wasted no time in swatting down an emergency request from Donald Trump to block the National Archives from sending over sensitive documents to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The twice-impeached one-term president filed the emergency request late Monday night, and Judge Tanya Chutkan responded just after midnight and gave Trump’s attorneys a brief lesson in basic courtroom procedures.
“Federal Rule of Civil Procedure allows temporary injunctive relief “[w]hile an appeal is pending from an interlocutory order of final judgment,'” the judge responded. “This court has not yet entered any such interlocutory order of final judgment and thus a request for relief under Rule 62(d), which plainly requires an interlocutory order of final judgment before considering such motions, is premature.”
Trump’s attorney, Jesse Binnall, had asked Chutkan to approve the “administrative stay” of her own ruling before she issued it so the former president could appeal the decision before the Archives started turning over documents, and he also warned the judge that he would ask an appeals court to step in if she didn’t rule by Wednesday.
JUST IN: Trump tells Judge Chutkan that if she doesn’t rule on his effort to block the Jan. 6 committee by Wednesday, he’s going to immediately ask the Appeals Court to intervene. pic.twitter.com/AjCyLiwIen
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 9, 2021
Tanya Chutkan to Trump: You can't have an emergency stay until I rule. pic.twitter.com/2dD3YdxA4A
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) November 9, 2021
Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas More Close Trump Insiders: Jason Miller, John Eastman, Mike Flynn, Others
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just issued more subpoenas for very close Trump associates, among them longtime Trump advisor Jason Miller, and former Trump National Security Advisor, QAnon conspiracist Michael Flynn.
Also on the list are the author of the memo detailing how Vice President Mike Pence could allegedly overturn the election, anti-LGBTQ group chairman John Eastman (photo). Decades-long Giuliani ally Bernard Kerik is also among those subpoenaed.
One name many do not know is Angela McCallum, who served as a National Republican Senatorial Committee War Room Lead, and as a National Executive Assistant, for Donald J. Trump for President.
Lastly, Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager.
Axios’ Andrew Solender posts the letter to Stepien.
Among Trump associates hit with the Jan. 6 committee's latest round of subpoenas:
– 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien
– 2020 campaign aide Jason Miller
– Attorney John Eastman
– Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn
Full list & Letter to Stepien: pic.twitter.com/95tVtt4Zbq
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) November 8, 2021
Betsy Woodruff-Swan on MSNBC reports McCallum was reportedly calling state officials to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
More from the Committee:
These six individuals include staff members of the former President’s campaign and individuals associated with the so-called “war room” that drove efforts to halt the counting of electoral votes in the runup to the violence of January 6th.
Read more??????https://t.co/t7gJI6fH4S
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) November 8, 2021
DOJ Announces ‘Significant Law Enforcement Matter’ Press Conference With AG Merrick Garland
The Dept. of Justice is announcing Attorney General Merrick Garland will make “announcements on a significant law enforcement matter” at a 12:30 PM ET press conference.
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and FBI Director Christopher Wray will join Garland.
Garland is under fire for not taking any public action against Steve Bannon’s criminal contempt of Congress referral, and what many see as a refusal to charge Trump administration officials including the former president and those related to him and his operations.
Also in attendance will be the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo, likely signaling it will not be related to Bannon or Trump.
The event can be viewed live at the DOJ’s website here.
‘I’m Done’: Trump Threatened to Destroy GOP in Temper Tantrum Over Election Loss — and Start His Own Party
Donald Trump angrily threatened to leave the Republican Party and start his own political party on his last day as president.
The twice-impeached one-term president told Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel he would start his own party but backed down when GOP leaders threatened actions that would have cost him millions of dollars, according to a book, “Betrayal,” written by ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl.
“[RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel] called to wish him farewell,” Karl writes. “It was a very un-pleasant conversation.”
“Donald Trump was in no mood for small talk or nostalgic goodbyes,” Karl adds. “He got right to the point. He told her he was leaving the Republican Party and would be creating his own political party. The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., was also on the phone. The younger Trump had been relentlessly denigrating the RNC for being insufficiently loyal to Trump. In fact, at the January 6 rally before the Capitol Riot, the younger Trump all but declared that the old Republican Party didn’t exist anymore.”
Trump told McDaniel he didn’t care whether he destroyed the Republican Party.
“I’m done,” Trump told McDaniel. “I’m starting my own party.”
“You cannot do that,” McDaniel told Trump. “If you do, we will lose forever.”
“Exactly. You lose forever without me,” Trump responded. “I don’t care.”
Trump viewed the destruction of the GOP as payback to party leaders who betrayed him, a source told Karl, but top Republicans made clear they would stop paying his legal bills from post-election challenges and render his email list worthless.
“It’s a list Trump had used to generate money by renting it to candidates at a steep cost,” Karl writes. “The list generated so much money that party officials estimated that it was worth about $100 million.”
Five days later, Trump backed down from his threat, and both he and McDaniel denied Karl’s account of their conversation.
“ABC Non News and 3rd rate reporter Jonathan Karl have been writing fake news about me from the beginning of my political career,” Trump said in a statement. “Just look at what has now been revealed about the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. It was a made up and totally fabricated scam and the lamestream media knew it. It just never ends!”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia
