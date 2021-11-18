News
Two Men Convicted of Assassinating Malcom X Exonerated After 55 Years
The two men convicted of assassinating Malcom X in 1965 were exonerated Thursday after a 22-month investigation found that evidence of their innocence, including FBI documents, was withheld at trial.
Muhammad A. Aziz and the late Khalil Islam spent the last half-century fighting for their freedom before New York County Supreme Court Administrative Judge Ellen Biben granted the motion to vacate their convictions Thursday.
Islam died in 2009. Aziz, now 83 years old, addressed the court Thursday.
“The events that brought us to court today should never have occurred. Those events were and are the result of a process that was corrupt to its core, one that is all too familiar to black people in 2021,” Aziz said. “I hope the same system that was responsible for this travesty of justice also takes responsibility for the immeasurable harm caused to me during the last 55 or 56 years.”
“I regret that this court cannot fully undo the serious miscarriages of justice in this case and give you back the many years that were lost,” Biben said in her ruling before the court erupted in applause.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who handled the investigation, spoke following the ruling.
“I apologize for what were serious, unacceptable violations of law and the public trust,” Vance said. “I apologize on behalf of our nation’s law enforcement for this decades-long injustice which has eroded public faith in institutions that are designed to guarantee equal protection under law.”
Vance continued, “Your honor, we can’t restore what was taken away from these men and their families, but by correcting the records, perhaps we can begin to restore that faith.”
Attorney David B. Shanies said Aziz and Islam “experienced the agony of decades in prison for a crime they did not commit. They were robbed of their freedom in the prime of their lives and branded the killers of a towering civil rights leader.”
Watch the reactions below.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance told a New York state court that new exculpatory evidence uncovered during a two-years-long investigation had made it clear that Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam were wrongfully convicted for murdering Malcolm X https://t.co/iLHq94tCrG pic.twitter.com/K8IaZYY6x0
— Reuters (@Reuters) November 18, 2021
A historic motion filed in a New York Supreme courtroom Thursday exonerated the accused two men previously convicted in connection with the murder of Malcolm X.https://t.co/dJUJwJb4zU
— amNewYork (@amNewYork) November 18, 2021
As a result of our Netflix series “Who Killed Malcolm X?”, tomorrow the US history books will be rewritten when two men wrongfully convicted for the assassination of Malcolm X will be exonerated after 55 years, a historic milestone!!
— Abdur-Rahman Muhammad (@arm_legacy) November 17, 2021
Muhammad Aziz, one of two men wrongfully convicted of the murder of Malcolm X, said the decision to throw out the verdict against him 56 years after the assassination could not eliminate the decades he had lost. https://t.co/37Xdi6eqcM pic.twitter.com/8qob6Ao2Qw
— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 18, 2021
BREAKING: Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam (d.2009), both wrongly convicted of the assassination of Malcolm X, have finally been exonerated. Muhammad and Khalil spent a combined 42 years in prison.
They are represented by @innocence and @ShaniesLaw. https://t.co/TW3Kc47z1C
— The Innocence Project (@innocence) November 18, 2021
News
Jailed MAGA Rioter: It’s ‘Not Healthy’ Being ‘Stuck In a Bubble’ with Insurrectionists
A violent Capitol rioter is seeking his pretrial release from the DC Jail, arguing that it’s “not healthy” to be “stuck in a bubble” with other insurrectionists who share his views.
Robert Gieswein is member of the Three Percenters militia group who’s accused of assaulting police officers at the Capitol after traveling to Washington from Colorado “prepared for battle,” according to media reports.
In a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed in court on Thursday, Gieswein wrote that he read a recent Vice News article about the “Patriot Wing” of the DC Jail, where he is housed with other hardcore perpetrators of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
“I am not an expert in anything, but I do know it’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s (SIC) Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation, because we are all portrayed by much of the media as one type of person,” Gieswein wrote. “It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.”
Gieswein added that he does participate in nightly singalongs of the national anthem that take place in the Patriot Wing — because it helps him remember that he loves his country.
“And I am saying nothing against the other men in here,” he wrote. “Still, most of us do share a lot of the same views, and it’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment. … Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
Gieswein wrote that he tries to watch “many news sites for perspective” — from CNN to Steve Bannon’s War Room.
“But it seems like they try to rile everybody up to make money,” he wrote. “What I am missing in here is time away from a bubble, and a real chance to talk to real people I trust who may have different perspectives on January 6.”
Read the full letter below.
News
Bill Maher: ‘How Do You Negotiate with People Who Think Democrats Eat Babies?’
Comedian Bill Maher was interviewed Wednesday by CNN’s Chris Cuomo and the soundbites were ferocious. One that immediately comes to mind: Maher asked the host, “How do you negotiate with people who think Democrats eat babies?”
Maher added that not only did he think former President Donald Trump would run again in 2024, but that whether or not he won the election – he would say that he did.
On the topic of the U.S. Capitol Building attack on Jan. 6, Maher asked, “What do you do when there are people in our government who don’t believe in our form of government? It’s a pretty sobering thought that the Republican with the most backbone [on Nov. 6] was Mike Pence.”
Maher also shared, “When I mention Liz Cheney [on the show] now, the audience claps.”
Watch the video below.
News
Gaetz: Rittenhouse Would Make ‘A Pretty Good Congressional Intern’
In an interview with Newsmax Wednesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) defended Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old man currently facing a jury deliberation for shooting three men during the Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020.
Gaetz also said he would make “a pretty good congressional intern.”
“He deserves a not guilty verdict, and I sure hope he gets it because you know what, Kyle Rittenhouse would probably make a pretty good congressional intern,” Gaetz said. “We may reach out to him and see if he’d be interested in helping the country in additional ways.”
Gaetz then thanked host Grant Stinchfield for his “advocacy for Kyle Rittenhouse.”
Rittenhouse is facing charges for five felonies, including first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety in the first degree for killing two men and injuring another.
Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty.
Gaetz himself faces violations of federal sex trafficking laws by allegedly paying underage girls for sex in 2019.
