News
Bill Maher: ‘How Do You Negotiate with People Who Think Democrats Eat Babies?’
Comedian Bill Maher was interviewed Wednesday by CNN’s Chris Cuomo and the soundbites were ferocious. One that immediately comes to mind: Maher asked the host, “How do you negotiate with people who think Democrats eat babies?”
Maher added that not only did he think former President Donald Trump would run again in 2024, but that whether or not he won the election – he would say that he did.
On the topic of the U.S. Capitol Building attack on Jan. 6, Maher asked, “What do you do when there are people in our government who don’t believe in our form of government? It’s a pretty sobering thought that the Republican with the most backbone [on Nov. 6] was Mike Pence.”
Maher also shared, “When I mention Liz Cheney [on the show] now, the audience claps.”
Watch the video below.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Gaetz: Rittenhouse Would Make ‘A Pretty Good Congressional Intern’
In an interview with Newsmax Wednesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) defended Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old man currently facing a jury deliberation for shooting three men during the Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020.
Gaetz also said he would make “a pretty good congressional intern.”
“He deserves a not guilty verdict, and I sure hope he gets it because you know what, Kyle Rittenhouse would probably make a pretty good congressional intern,” Gaetz said. “We may reach out to him and see if he’d be interested in helping the country in additional ways.”
Gaetz then thanked host Grant Stinchfield for his “advocacy for Kyle Rittenhouse.”
Rittenhouse is facing charges for five felonies, including first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety in the first degree for killing two men and injuring another.
Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty.
Gaetz himself faces violations of federal sex trafficking laws by allegedly paying underage girls for sex in 2019.
News
Biden’s Beijing Boycott: ‘I’m the Delegation and I Dealt with It’
A decision is expected soon that could impose a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in protest of human rights violations in China’s Xinjiang province. If the U.S. boycott occurs, no government officials would attend the games, however, qualified U.S. athletes are still expected to be allowed participate.
“President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met virtually on Nov. 15 with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The two leaders discussed the complex nature of relations between our two countries and the importance of managing competition responsibly,” a White House readout stated.
The readout further examined, “President Biden raised concerns about the PRC’s practices in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, as well as human rights more broadly. He was clear about the need to protect American workers and industries from the PRC’s unfair trade and economic practices.”
During the meeting, Biden also discussed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific, and communicated the continued determination of the United States to uphold our commitments in the region.
When asked on Tuesday whether he thought there would be a U.S. delegation at the Beijing Olympics, Biden replied, “I’m the delegation and I dealt with it.”
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during an appearance at the virtual New York Times DealBook Summit, “We are talking to, to allies, to partners, to countries around the world about how they’re thinking about the games, how they’re thinking about participation.”
The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics run Feb. 4 until Feb 20.
News
Watch: AOC Takes Down Kevin McCarthy Ahead of Gosar Censure Vote: ‘What Is So Hard About Saying That This Is Wrong?’
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), the target of Congressman Paul Gosar’s animated video that depicted him murdering her, spoke on the House floor Wednesday afternoon ahead of the final vote that will make him one of the few members of Congress to have ever been censured.
“AOC,” as she is called, did not direct her remarks to Gosar so much as she berated House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who spoke just before her.
McCarthy used his time to speak on the motion to attack Democrats and President Joe Biden over gas prices, Afghanistan, and the economy, while falsely claiming that censuring the Republican member from Arizona is “unprecedented.”
“What I believe is ‘unprecedented,'” Ocasio-Cortez said in response, “is for a member of House leadership of either party, to be unable to condemn incitement of violence against a member of this body.” she said. “It is a sad day in which a member who leads a political party in the United States of America cannot bring themselves to say that issuing a depiction of murdering a member of Congress is wrong, and instead decides to venture off into a tangent about gas prices and inflation. What is so hard what is so hard about saying that this is wrong? This is not about me. This is not about representative gozar but this is about what we are willing to accept.”
“This nihilism runs deep. And it conveys and betrays a certain contempt for meaning and importance for the work we do here.”
Watch:
AOC: “It’s a sad day in which a member who leads a political party in the United States of America cannot bring themselves to say that issuing a depiction of murdering a member of Congress is wrong, and instead decides to venture off into a tangent about gas prices and inflation” pic.twitter.com/fi13Jb396s
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 17, 2021
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Attorney Who Helped Trump Try to Overturn Election Results Named to Federal Election Assistance Commission
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
Chris Christie Went on Nicolle Wallace’s MSNBC Show. It Didn’t Go Well for Him.
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Submit Your Resignation’: Angry Parent Shreds Right-Wing School Board Member Who Proposed Book Burning
- AYKM?2 days ago
‘Whole Case Is a Mess’: Internet Stunned as Judge Lets Rittenhouse Choose Final Jurors in Raffle System
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
FBI Raids Home of Colorado MAGA County Clerk — and Lauren Boebert’s Former Campaign Manager: Report
- News2 days ago
Katie Porter Decimates Louis DeJoy’s Tenure as Postmaster in Just 90 Seconds
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Safety Concerns After ‘Hostile Complaints’ and Attack From GOP Candidate Force Library to Cancel Rainbow Family StoryTime
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
First Act of Newly-Elected Head of House GOP’s Most Extreme Group Is Announcement He’s Just Tested Positive for COVID