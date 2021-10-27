News
Watch: Cory Booker Flattens GOP Talking Points by Reading List of Violent Threats Made Against School Boards
Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) on Wednesday delivered an impassioned defense of Attorney General Merrick Garland, who spent much of the afternoon beating back claims from Republican senators who said his Department of Justice was persecuting conservative parents.
During the hearing, Garland defended his decision to have the DOJ investigate violent threats made against school board members, even as Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Tom Cotton (R-AK), and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) all took turns accusing him of unleashing the FBI against innocent parents.
Booker, however, brought receipts with him and started reading them off.
“In Texas, a parent physically assaulted a teacher,” he began. “In Pennsylvania, a person posted threats on social media which required police to station outside of a school district… I can keep going: Ohio, a school board member was threatening a letter with, ‘We are coming for you.'”
Booker then read Garland’s original letter in which he specified that he was only investigating violent threats made against school officials, and not angry remarks made during school board meetings.
“If someone was to read the actual letter, you are literally saying as the leader of the highest law enforcement in the land, that you protect spirited debate!” Booker said.
Watch the video below.
Republicans Fear They Have Grown Too Conspiratorial to Win Elections: Report
The Republican Party may be growing too disconnected from reality to win elections, GOP operatives are warning.
According to a new report in Politico, “some GOP operatives and Trump World luminaries are worried that the truly wild conspiracists may be mucking it all up. Hogan Gidley, one of Donald Trump’s top lieutenants, took a subtle dig at some Trump allies and put some distance between their efforts and his group’s work on election reform. Other Republicans have expressed fears that talk of ‘audits,’ machine rigging and foreign plots will depress voter turnout and discourage some people from seeking office.”
Gidley is leading the Center for Election Integrity at the Trump-aligned America First Policy Institute.
“The comments illustrate the growing fissures erupting within Republican circles over how the party should address the last election. It’s a fissure that’s been caused mainly by Trump, who has been intent on continuously re-litigating the 2020 outcome with increasingly outlandish conspiracies that other Republicans echo. Gidley himself has pushed misleading arguments about some of the 2020 election outcomes, including on the day of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots,” Politico noted.
But Mike Lindell is not backing down and instead predicted the exact moment that the Supreme Court would take action to reinstall Trump, despite the fact the U.S. Constitution does not allow such a maneuver.
“When asked for comment, Lindell — who has led a national crusade to push false claims of fraud and voting machine hacking, and is being sued for defamation by voting machine manufacturer Dominion for $1.3 billion — said in a text message that he would be bringing his “voter fraud” case to the Supreme Court on Nov. 23 at 9 a.m.,” Politico reported.
But could it already be too late?
“A Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday shows that 77 percent of Democrats, 49 percent of independents and 28 percent of Republican voters trust the election system a lot or some. Just 9 percent of Republicans say they trust the election system a lot,” the publication noted. “Among self-identified 2020 Trump voters, just 22 percent said they believed the 2020 elections were free and fair; while 72 percent said they probably or definitely were not. They were slightly more optimistic about the 2022 elections, with 38 percent saying they believed that they would be free and fair. But 51 percent still said they believed they would not be.”
However, the poll showed Republicans have more enthusiasm heading into the midterms as President Joe Biden’s agenda remains bogged down in Congress.
“The Morning Consult polI offers some measure of relief for Republicans worried that voters won’t turn out amid talk of vast election conspiracies. A full 92 percent of self-identified Republican voters said that they planned to vote in the 2022 elections, with just 4 percent saying they did not plan to. By contrast, just 70 percent of self-identified Democrats said they planned to vote, and 29 percent said they did not plan to,” Politico reported.
‘Narcissism’: Sinema Blasted After Video of Her Ignoring Constituent and Apologizing to GOP Senator Goes Viral
U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), accused of blocking President Joe Biden’s agenda on climate change, infrastructure, and the social safety net, is being accused of being more comfortable talking to her Republican colleagues than to her own constituents.
In a video that’s gone viral on social media, garnering over 1.5 million views in under 24 hours, the former Green Party candidate turned conservative lawmaker can be seen walking with hard core conservative U.S. Senator Tim Scott, Republican of South Carolina, through an airport.
While Senator Scott is rumored to have White House ambitions, Senator Sinema may want to be concerned about holding on to her current job.
Earlier this month The Guardian describes her, along with fellow Biden agenda blocker Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), as “DINOs,” Democrats in Name Only. It also reports that in Arizona, “Democrats have become weary of Sinema. The state’s Democratic party passed a motion pledging a no-confidence vote if she votes against the bill, while some members are plotting a primary challenge.”
Closer to home, Elvia Díaz in an opinion piece at the Arizona Republic writes, “Arizona Democrats have a few good choices to primary Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who keeps drawing the ire of her constituents.”
Sen. Sinema did just that on Monday, ignoring a self-identified constituent as she walked with Senator Scott.
The unidentified woman in a video posted by People’s Watch questions Sinema about “the package,” the Biden Build Back Better bills. At one point Sinema accuses the woman of touching her: “Don’t touch me,” to which the woman replies she did not.
“How many times have you met with constituents in negotiations?” the woman asks. “Why won’t you meet with my family, your constituents?”
Sinema ignores the questions but tells Sen. Scott, “I’m sorry about this.”
Birx Tells Investigators Up to 40 Percent Fewer Americans Would Have Died if Trump Had Supported Basic COVID Protocols
Trump White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx told congressional investigators behind closed doors between 30 percent and 40 percent fewer Americans would have died from COVID-19 if then-president Donald Trump and the Trump administration had supported just the basic coronavirus preventative protocols like mask wearing.
According to Birx’s statement, up to 295,000 Americans would not have died if Trump and his administration had supported the basic protocols.
On April 3, 2020 Trump chose to make the announcement to the American people that CDC was advising mask-wearing, and during that same press briefing he immediately announced he would not wear a mask.
“It’s voluntary and you don’t have to do it,” Trump declared on national television. Repeatedly stressing the word “voluntary,” Trump added, “I don’t think I’m going to be doing it.”
President Trump says the CDC is officially recommending Americans wear simple cloth masks in public, though this is only voluntary — and he says he won’t be doing it https://t.co/b9FtmY5sM4 pic.twitter.com/ZX5W6IWcxA
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 3, 2020
The New York Times reports Dr. Birx, who is an expert in immunology, vaccine research, and global health, told investigators, “I believe if we had fully implemented the mask mandates, the reduction in indoor dining, the getting friends and family to understand the risk of gathering in private homes, and we had increased testing, that we probably could have decreased fatalities into the 30 percent less to 40 percent less range.”
Asked whether Mr. Trump did everything he should have to counter the pandemic, she said: “No. And I’ve said that to the White House in general, and I believe I was very clear to the president in specifics of what I needed him to do.”
The Times separately today reports 737,526 Americans have died from COVID-19, and more than 45.5 million Americans have been infected.
