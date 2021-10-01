News
Senators Warned of USPS Issues Impacting Charlottesville During Key Virginia Elections
On Friday, Larry Sabato of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics in Charlottesville flagged that he still has not received his mail ballot ahead of the closely-watched gubernatorial election this November between Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin.
According to Sabato, who tagged Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine in his complaint, his postal worker quit after a “supervisor’s verbal abuse” last month, and has not been replaced, leaving the status of his ballot in apparent limbo.
UPDATE: Source in post office says my postal delivery person quit after supervisor’s verbal abuse week & a half ago. No replacement in sight. No mail even sorted for pickup. No ballot or anything else will be delivered. Unacceptable! @timkaine @MarkWarner https://t.co/EKLZAed31i
— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) October 1, 2021
President Joe Biden overwhelmingly carried this area of Virginia. The independent city of Charlottesville voted for him by 73 points, while surrounding Albemarle County backed him 2 to 1.
This comes as the Postal Service begins instituting Trump-era Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s controversial reform plan, which slows down certain mail deliveries and temporarily increases the cost of postage.
News
Psaki Smacks Down Reporter Comparing Biden to His Predecessor: Trump Suggested ‘People Inject Bleach’
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki pushed back against a reporter who claimed many people are saying President Joe Biden’s policies are a lot like his predecessor’s. That reporter, when pressed, was unable to name, except for one, the people he claimed are making those erroneous assertions.
“In a number of issues,” the unnamed reporter began, “in the last, say, several weeks in which advocates – allies – of the president are describing him as ‘Trump-like,’ much less in terms of his personality and sort of tone and tenor obviously but, but in terms of policy, even today, [a] representative of the Cuban government describing the frustration with the, with the president, can continue to maintain Trump-era policies, vis-à-vis Cuba,” he said, stumbling and taking a long time to get to his question, as Psaki patiently waited while revealing the tiniest bit of a smirk. “Does the, what’s the President’s reaction? And does he accept that in some areas of policy, he is, you know, in agreement with the former president?”
“So,” Psaki replied, “just for the sake of argument here, not argument but discussion, beyond the representative of the Cuban government –” she replied, “But who are we talking about here, who’s saying that the President’s like Trump?”
“Oh, I mean they’re, they’re, they’re I mean they’re I could find you quotes, we, there have been quotes at our paper, quotes and lots of, lots of folks have, depending on the issue, whether they are immigration advocates or, you know folks in the Afghanistan, who sort of watch Afghanistan there, there have been numerous on the record descriptions of the President, embracing – and it’s actually in some ways just a factual statement.”
“On what policy, on what policy, sir? What specific policies?
“Well, I mean, for example, Afghanistan would have been the maintaining of the former president’s decision to withdraw troops, on immigration, it’s in maintaining Title 42 and keeping Title 42 in place.
The reporter also mentioned “the French Foreign Minister compared him to Trump in terms of how he handled the AUKUS negotiations.”
“So, look,” Psaki, appearing to be amused, said: “I take each one of these – on Afghanistan, the former president struck a deal without the Afghan government that we heard the military convey yesterday led to the demoralization of the Afghan security forces and the Afghan government, where he also released 5000 Taliban fighters into Afghanistan.
After pushing back on his claims ion other issues while defending Biden’s actions, Psaki got to the public health law invoked during the pandemic.
“Title 42 is a public health, is a public health requirement, a public, because we’re in the middle of a pandemic, which,” Psaki replied, “by the way, we would have made progress on had the former president actually addressed the pandemic and not suggest that people inject bleach, so I think we’re in a bit of a different place.”
Watch the last portion of that exchange:
Psaki: …because we’re in the middle of a pandemic which by the way, we would’ve made progress on had the former President addressed the pandemic and not suggest people inject bleach pic.twitter.com/xMWIGg7KDD
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 30, 2021
News
It’s ‘All but Certain’ the Capitol Riot Committee Subpoenaed a ‘Senior Adviser’ to Sitting Member of Congress: Report
The U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol announced 11 new subpoenas on Wednesday, and one of those being investigated has the same name as a “senior advisor” to a Republican member of Congress.
On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes noted that Maggie Mulvaney, the niece of Mick Mulvaney, was among those subpoened.
Politico’s Betsy Woodruff Swan noted a fascinating detail.
“Maggie Mulvaney, there’s also a person by that name with a LinkedIn profile that tracks with her career who’s now listed as a Republican congressional staffer,” Swan said. “It seems safe to surmise that we’re talking about the same person, in the legislative databases it shows a Republican congressional staffer named Maggie Mulvaney, I think it’s all but certain these are the same persons, if so it would be notable that Congress has issued a subpoena to somebody who works for Congress,” she explained.
The LegiStorm database shows Mulvaney working as a “senior advisor” to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) since January.
In addition, Miller’s official congressional website lists someone with that name holding that position. The website Archive.org showsMulvaney appearing on the page on February 8th.
Is the Maggie Mulvaney who was subpoenaed by @January6thCmte the same Maggie Mulvaney who is a "senior advisor" to Republican @RepCarolMiller? pic.twitter.com/xuQ64zVyrT
— Bob Brigham (@BobBrigham) September 30, 2021
News
Pam Bondi In, Corey Lewandowski Out at ‘Trump World’ After Allegations He ‘Stalked’ and ‘Inappropriately Touched’ Donor
Corey Lewandowski once again is gone from “Trump World,” this time after a donor to the disgraced former president’s MAGA Action PAC accused him of stalking, repeated inappropriate touching, and making “vile and disgusting remarks.” Lewandowski is also a “top adviser” to South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem, according to Axios’ Jonathan Swan.
Lewandowski, who has worked in Republican politics since the 1990s, was Trump’s first campaign manager. He was fired in June of 2016, months after a Breitbart reporter accused him of grabbing her. He was charged but the charges were later dropped.
Wednesday night, as The Hill reported, Lewandowski was “replaced” as chairman of the MAGA Action PAC with former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.
“Pam Bondi, the very talented and honorable frmr AG of FL, has our complete faith and confidence in taking over MAGA Action,” Trump’s director of communications Taylor Budowich tweeted. “Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service. He will no longer be associated with Trump World.”
The Trump donor, Trashelle Odom, told Politico Lewandowski over the weekend “repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful.”
In late 2017 singer and Trump supporter Joy Villa accused Lewandowski of sexual assault, as Talking Points Memo reported.
“I’m wearing this silver suit and stretchy pants, and after the photo, he smacks my ass really hard,” Villa reportedly said, accusing him of doing it repeatedly.
Also on Wednesday Governor Noem “dismissed a conservative media outlet’s claim that she is having an extramarital affair” with Lewandowski, The Washington Post reported.
