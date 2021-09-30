News
Psaki Smacks Down Reporter Comparing Biden to His Predecessor: Trump Suggested ‘People Inject Bleach’
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki pushed back against a reporter who claimed many people are saying President Joe Biden’s policies are a lot like his predecessor’s. That reporter, when pressed, was unable to name, except for one, the people he claimed are making those erroneous assertions.
“In a number of issues,” the unnamed reporter began, “in the last, say, several weeks in which advocates – allies – of the president are describing him as ‘Trump-like,’ much less in terms of his personality and sort of tone and tenor obviously but, but in terms of policy, even today, [a] representative of the Cuban government describing the frustration with the, with the president, can continue to maintain Trump-era policies, vis-à-vis Cuba,” he said, stumbling and taking a long time to get to his question, as Psaki patiently waited while revealing the tiniest bit of a smirk. “Does the, what’s the President’s reaction? And does he accept that in some areas of policy, he is, you know, in agreement with the former president?”
“So,” Psaki replied, “just for the sake of argument here, not argument but discussion, beyond the representative of the Cuban government –” she replied, “But who are we talking about here, who’s saying that the President’s like Trump?”
“Oh, I mean they’re, they’re, they’re I mean they’re I could find you quotes, we, there have been quotes at our paper, quotes and lots of, lots of folks have, depending on the issue, whether they are immigration advocates or, you know folks in the Afghanistan, who sort of watch Afghanistan there, there have been numerous on the record descriptions of the President, embracing – and it’s actually in some ways just a factual statement.”
“On what policy, on what policy, sir? What specific policies?
“Well, I mean, for example, Afghanistan would have been the maintaining of the former president’s decision to withdraw troops, on immigration, it’s in maintaining Title 42 and keeping Title 42 in place.
The reporter also mentioned “the French Foreign Minister compared him to Trump in terms of how he handled the AUKUS negotiations.”
“So, look,” Psaki, appearing to be amused, said: “I take each one of these – on Afghanistan, the former president struck a deal without the Afghan government that we heard the military convey yesterday led to the demoralization of the Afghan security forces and the Afghan government, where he also released 5000 Taliban fighters into Afghanistan.
After pushing back on his claims ion other issues while defending Biden’s actions, Psaki got to the public health law invoked during the pandemic.
“Title 42 is a public health, is a public health requirement, a public, because we’re in the middle of a pandemic, which,” Psaki replied, “by the way, we would have made progress on had the former president actually addressed the pandemic and not suggest that people inject bleach, so I think we’re in a bit of a different place.”
Watch the last portion of that exchange:
Psaki: …because we're in the middle of a pandemic which by the way, we would've made progress on had the former President addressed the pandemic and not suggest people inject bleach
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 30, 2021
It’s ‘All but Certain’ the Capitol Riot Committee Subpoenaed a ‘Senior Adviser’ to Sitting Member of Congress: Report
The U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol announced 11 new subpoenas on Wednesday, and one of those being investigated has the same name as a “senior advisor” to a Republican member of Congress.
On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes noted that Maggie Mulvaney, the niece of Mick Mulvaney, was among those subpoened.
Politico’s Betsy Woodruff Swan noted a fascinating detail.
“Maggie Mulvaney, there’s also a person by that name with a LinkedIn profile that tracks with her career who’s now listed as a Republican congressional staffer,” Swan said. “It seems safe to surmise that we’re talking about the same person, in the legislative databases it shows a Republican congressional staffer named Maggie Mulvaney, I think it’s all but certain these are the same persons, if so it would be notable that Congress has issued a subpoena to somebody who works for Congress,” she explained.
The LegiStorm database shows Mulvaney working as a “senior advisor” to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) since January.
In addition, Miller’s official congressional website lists someone with that name holding that position. The website Archive.org showsMulvaney appearing on the page on February 8th.
Is the Maggie Mulvaney who was subpoenaed by @January6thCmte the same Maggie Mulvaney who is a "senior advisor" to Republican @RepCarolMiller?
— Bob Brigham (@BobBrigham) September 30, 2021
Pam Bondi In, Corey Lewandowski Out at ‘Trump World’ After Allegations He ‘Stalked’ and ‘Inappropriately Touched’ Donor
Corey Lewandowski once again is gone from “Trump World,” this time after a donor to the disgraced former president’s MAGA Action PAC accused him of stalking, repeated inappropriate touching, and making “vile and disgusting remarks.” Lewandowski is also a “top adviser” to South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem, according to Axios’ Jonathan Swan.
Lewandowski, who has worked in Republican politics since the 1990s, was Trump’s first campaign manager. He was fired in June of 2016, months after a Breitbart reporter accused him of grabbing her. He was charged but the charges were later dropped.
Wednesday night, as The Hill reported, Lewandowski was “replaced” as chairman of the MAGA Action PAC with former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.
“Pam Bondi, the very talented and honorable frmr AG of FL, has our complete faith and confidence in taking over MAGA Action,” Trump’s director of communications Taylor Budowich tweeted. “Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service. He will no longer be associated with Trump World.”
The Trump donor, Trashelle Odom, told Politico Lewandowski over the weekend “repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful.”
In late 2017 singer and Trump supporter Joy Villa accused Lewandowski of sexual assault, as Talking Points Memo reported.
“I’m wearing this silver suit and stretchy pants, and after the photo, he smacks my ass really hard,” Villa reportedly said, accusing him of doing it repeatedly.
Also on Wednesday Governor Noem “dismissed a conservative media outlet’s claim that she is having an extramarital affair” with Lewandowski, The Washington Post reported.
Ted Cruz Mocked After Declaring He ‘Stands With’ NBA Star Who Thinks Vaccines Are ‘A Plan of Satan’
‘You Also Stand With White Domestic Terrorists’
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is under fire after he declared his allegiance to several anti-vaxx NBA stars who refuse to get vaccinated, including one who apparently agrees that vaccines implant microchips as part of “a plan of Satan.”
Cruz tweeted out an article from The Hill, “NBA struggles with vocal vaccine holdouts,” which notes “some of the league’s brightest stars are refusing to get the shot.”
“Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, vice president of the union, reportedly has not been vaccinated,” The Hill adds. “Unless he is given an exemption or gets vaccinated, Irving could miss all of Brooklyn’s home games so long as New York City’s indoor vaccine mandate is in place, potentially costing the team wins and forfeiting millions of dollars.”
“Please respect my privacy,” Irving told reporters in a Zoom meeting Monday in response to questions about his vaccination status.
Irving recently liked Instagram posts from a user who claimed that vaccines implant microchips as part of “a plan of Satan,” a baseless conspiracy theory that has spread to other NBA locker rooms, according to Rolling Stone.
The Gainesville Sun adds that “Kyrie Irving is apparently leading the chatter” on the microchip conspiracy theory.
“He’s been linking to social media posts about secret societies ‘implanting vaccines in a plot to connect Black people to a master computer for ‘a plan of Satan.’ ‘ ”
On Wednesday the hard core Texas conservative, who last year was accused by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of “riding in the quiet car of the White Supremacist Express,” tweeted out his support for Irving and three other NBA stars. He tagged his tweet with “#YourBodyYourChoice.”
I stand with Kyrie Irving.
I stand with Andrew Wiggins.
I stand with Bradley Beal.
I stand with Jonathan Isaac.#NBA#YourBodyYourChoice https://t.co/kn74nwjVRV
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 29, 2021
Cruz on Wednesday also said NBA star Lebron James should announce he “won’t play in any arena that bans another NBA player because they make a personal healthcare choice.”
Not getting vaccinated is not a personal healthcare choice because it directly affects the health and safety of everyone you come into contact with.
Cruz was quickly mocked and berated.
But not when they kneel for the anthem. https://t.co/DqtpmNUE9E
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 29, 2021
Ted Cruz: players should be free to spread a communicable disease to their co-workers and fans.
Also Ted Cruz: players should not be free to make social statements while the national anthem is being played.
— will (@will03806533) September 29, 2021
DOES YOUR HASHTAG APPLY TO THE MILLIONS OF WOMEN IN TEXAS OR NAH?!
You don’t actually stand with any of these men, it’s just convenient for you to act like you do in this instance.
— Madam Vice President Harris is GOAT! (@flywithkamala) September 29, 2021
Motherfucker, thousands of people died in your state from Rona, you and your family are vaccinated, you took away women’s rights on their body in Texas, and fuck you.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 29, 2021
Seeing as you also stand with white domestic terrorists, I’m not sure this is the endorsement you think it is.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 29, 2021
Cruz says he’s been vaccinated – funny that a guy who supports white supremacists is telling Black men to not get vaccinated after he got the shot himself.
— ariel gordon (@ariel__gordon) September 29, 2021
The irony of that hashtag being used by a Senator from Texas. FFS.
— Brad Woodhouse (@woodhouseb) September 29, 2021
Hell just froze over — Ted Cruz standing with Black people.
— Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) September 29, 2021
Really? So now you support NBA players kneeling for the national anthem. What swayed you? pic.twitter.com/RLXQQj9nP7
— KD (@Fly_Sistah) September 29, 2021
You realize they’re black, right?
— John Sipher (@john_sipher) September 29, 2021
No one can stand you.
— Puck Buddys (@PuckBuddys) September 29, 2021
300 Texans are dying every day because your fully vax’d Ivy League ass won’t tell people to do the one thing that can end this fucking pandemic.
— zeddy (@Zeddary) September 29, 2021
I didn’t read this … did they all insult his wife?
— will broussard (@DeadLecturer) September 29, 2021
Imagine being so wrong that Ted Cruz stands with you.
— AC Tatum (@actatumonline) September 29, 2021
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
