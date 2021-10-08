Psaki Smack Down: White House Press Secretary Schools Doocy on Popularity of President and His Agenda

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was handed yet another opportunity to educate Peter Doocy, after the Fox News correspondent claimed President Joe Biden is “unpopular” in Virginia.

“The Democratic candidate for governor in Virginia, Terry McAuliffe – who President Biden stumped for over the summer – now says the president is ‘unpopular, today, unfortunately here in Virginia, so we’ve gotta plow through.’ Why do you think the President is unpopular in Virginia?” Doocy asked.

Psaki was more than prepared.

“Well just if you look at facts in the polling, the President is the most popular figure in Virginia of anyone currently running for president or any former recent president, so I just note that in terms of the data, but I would say that the President’s agenda is incredibly popular. That’s probably the reason why former Governor McAuliffe is also running on that agenda.”

