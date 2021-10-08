'LOOK AT FACTS'
Psaki Smack Down: White House Press Secretary Schools Doocy on Popularity of President and His Agenda
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was handed yet another opportunity to educate Peter Doocy, after the Fox News correspondent claimed President Joe Biden is “unpopular” in Virginia.
“The Democratic candidate for governor in Virginia, Terry McAuliffe – who President Biden stumped for over the summer – now says the president is ‘unpopular, today, unfortunately here in Virginia, so we’ve gotta plow through.’ Why do you think the President is unpopular in Virginia?” Doocy asked.
Psaki was more than prepared.
“Well just if you look at facts in the polling, the President is the most popular figure in Virginia of anyone currently running for president or any former recent president, so I just note that in terms of the data, but I would say that the President’s agenda is incredibly popular. That’s probably the reason why former Governor McAuliffe is also running on that agenda.”
Watch:
Doocy: “Why do you think the president is unpopular in Virginia?”
Psaki: “Well, just if you look at facts and polling, the president is the most popular figure in Virginia of anyone currently running for president or any former, recent president.” pic.twitter.com/HSLoUOUKCe
— The Recount (@therecount) October 8, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Far Right Pro-Trump Network OAN Is Funded Almost Entirely by AT&T: Reuters Report
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
Pro-Trump Far Right NYPD Union Chief Agrees to Resign After FBI Raid of Office and Home
- IF THE SHOE FITS2 days ago
‘Let Me Unravel This’: Psaki Smacks Down Doocy for Promoting False Claim DOJ Called Parents ‘Domestic Terrorists’
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
‘They Are Responsible’: Cruz and Abbott Blasted for Responses to Texas School Shooting – ‘Blood Is on Your Hands’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Revealed: Cops Knew Trump Supporters Planned to ‘Kill Public Officials and Carry Out a Coup’ Ahead of Capitol Riot
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Top Georgia Republican Twists Tax Question in Racist Dogwhistle: Newcomers Must ‘Assimilate Into Our Values’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Imagine Thinking This Makes Sense’: Pompeo Schooled After Declaring Parents Should Craft Education Curriculums
- 'BATTLE FOR THE SOUL OF AMERICA'24 hours ago
Conservative Christians Must Indoctrinate Other People’s Children Into a ‘Biblical Worldview’ Says FRC’s Barna