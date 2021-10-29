News
Jan. 6 Committee Expands Reach – Now Interviewing Rioters Who Stormed the Capitol
The U.S. House Committee on the January 6 Attack is expanding the reach of its investigation to include interviewing rioters who were among the thousands who breached the Capitol during that deadly day.
On Friday afternoon the Committee will interview remotely one of the 650 charged in the January 6 attack.
Politico describes the interview as “part of an attempt to collect evidence about the rioters’ motivations, contacts and travel arrangements.”
An attorney representing multiple Jan. 6 defendants also arranged for the Committee to interview another defendant, not one of her clients, “who claimed to have information related to associates of Alex Jones, the far right broadcaster who helped promote pro-Trump election conspiracy theories.”
That attorney, Heather Shaner, tells Politico another of her clients has already spoken to the Committee and still another has offered to.
“The committee,” Politico adds, “was set to hold closed-door interviews Friday with Amy and Kylie Kremer, a mother-daughter duo whom committee investigators believed were part of organizing Trump’s rally at the Ellipse. But a committee aide confirmed the depositions were postponed amid ongoing talks.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Video Reveals Stark Differences Between Biden and Trump via Pope’s Translator’s Facial Expressions
President Joe Biden met with Pope Francis Friday morning at the Vatican, and while the press was not allowed to broadcast live some video was just released.
The Recount posted clips comparing the visits of President Biden and President Donald Trump with the Pope, focusing in on the Pope’s Italian translator’s face.
A picture really is worth a thousand words:
Italian translator: Trump vs. Biden pic.twitter.com/bpQnSB4uNP
— The Recount (@therecount) October 29, 2021
News
Newly Revealed Documents Show Capitol Police Were Overly Concerned With Jan. 6 Counter-Protesters
Internal documents show the U.S. Capitol police were warned of possible attacks on officers ahead of the Jan. 6 riot, but they were more concerned than necessary about leftist counter-protesters.
The newly revealed documents show police got some things right about the protest becoming violent, but none of the five objectives laid out in the 17-page strategy the day before the Electoral College certification worked as police failed to deploy enough defenses against the mob of Donald Trump supporters angry about his election loss, reported Politico.
“At this time there are no specific known threats related to the Joint Session of Congress Electoral College Vote Certification,” the report reads.
“Counter-protestors will be expected to attempt to gain access by entering shrubbery and other natural fixtures,” the report adds. “It is anticipated that a march will likely progress into the Capitol Grounds,” and Washington, D.C., metropolitan police would escort them, while Capitol police would deploy officers to block counter-protesters from entering the march’s route.
Counter-protesters never materialized as a threat during the march from Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally, and the president’s supporters quickly overran police barricades and stormed the Capitol.
“As the Department has said publicly time and time again — we knew some people were planning violence,” said a Capitol Police spokesperson. “No law enforcement or intelligence agency predicted the large-scale attack that ended up happening. Typically, and this is documented in decades of USCP working protests on the Hill, violence occurs between protesters and counterprotesters. That was NOT the only thing our officers were told to focus on. Every year our officers train for many different threat scenarios.”
Police made plans to use plainclothes officers to monitor the protest, but it’s not clear how much intelligence they gathered and one officer who battled rioters outside the Capitol said he never got any warnings before Trump supporters stormed the barricades, and the department defended the controversial tactic.
“Our counter surveillance teams are not undercover,” a Capitol Police spokesperson said in a statement. “What we mean by that is that they do not act as protesters in the crowd. Nor do they infiltrate the crowd. They dress in plain clothes and post up around the city to monitor the crowd. That information is passed onto supervisors.”
News
Trump-Appointed Judge Smacks Down MAGA Rioters Who Said Going to DC for Sentencing Would Be ‘Financial Burden’
A Trump-appointed federal judge has rejected a request from two Capitol insurrectionists to be sentenced via video, as Reuters reporter Jan Wolfe notes that the two had claimed traveling to Washington, D.C. would represent a “financial burden.”
“Defendants found the means to travel to Washington, D.C. to commit the crime to which they have pled guilty,” U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden wrote in his order Thursday. “Defendants can therefore find the means to return to Washington, D.C. to be held accountable for this crime.”
McFadden was nominated by former Donald Trump to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in 2017.
Politico reporter Kyle Cheney observed that McFadden “has been comparatively less hostile toward 1/6 defendants than other federal judges in DC,” adding that Thursday’s order was a “notable rejoinder.”
The two Capitol rioters who asked to be sentenced via video are Rachel Lynn Pert and Dana Joe Winn, a couple from Middleburg, Florida, who pleaded guilty earlier this month to one misdemeanor count each of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.
The couple reportedly live-streamed their previous trip to D.C. prior to the insurrection.
“We’re on our way to DC because us as American patriots, we’re tired of this sh*t,” Winn said in the live-stream, according to court records. “It’s time to make a stand. I never really knew how deep and corrupt all this crap was and how far back it’s gone. But American needs to wake up. We’re on the verge of f*cking losing it.”
The couple were arrested after Pert’s co-worker at a Circle K convenience store tipped off the FBI, identifying the couple in photos from Jan. 6.
Image via Shutterstock
Trending
- News3 days ago
‘Narcissism’: Sinema Blasted After Video of Her Ignoring Constituent and Apologizing to GOP Senator Goes Viral
- COMMENTARY3 days ago
Congressman Angry at Americans Not Following ‘God’s Laws and His Definition of Marriage’ Lied to High School Students
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
McConnell Backs GOP Candidate Who Called for ‘Total Cleansing’ and Allegedly Threatened to Blow His Wife’s ‘Brains Out’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
New Video of Pro-Trump Lawyer Is ‘Completely Damning’: Legal Expert
- News2 days ago
Republicans Fear They Have Grown Too Conspiratorial to Win Elections: Report
- News2 days ago
Watch: Cory Booker Flattens GOP Talking Points by Reading List of Violent Threats Made Against School Boards
- 'STOLEN VALOR STOOGE'1 day ago
‘Your Entire Resume Skippy’: Madison Cawthorn Mocked After Asking ‘What’s the Biggest Lie a Politician’s Ever Told?’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Tom Cotton Told Reporters to ‘Get Your Popcorn Ready’ Before Demanding ‘Shameful’ Merrick Garland’s Resignation