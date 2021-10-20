News
‘I Think Someone May Be Trying to Kill Me’: Matt Gaetz Spins Stunning Conspiracy Theory on House Floor
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) made an unexpected announcement during a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
“I think someone may be trying to kill me,” Gaetz said shortly after he was recognized on the House floor. “If they are successful, I would like my constituents and my family to know who stopped their arrest.”
Gaetz then claimed that he received a death threat from someone who claimed to be a professional hit man on Twitter and who supposedly traveled to Washington D.C.
According to Gaetz, the Capitol Police recommended that the individual be arrested, but the Department of Justice supposedly refused to take action.
Watch the video below.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump Refuses to Answer Questions in Deposition Over Lawsuit That His Security Team Assaulted Protesters: Report
This Monday, former President Donald Trump testified under oath for over four hours regarding an incident in 2015 when activists outside Trump Tower were attacked by his security team while they were protesting.
The protesters said they were assaulted during a rally outside Trump Tower over the then-candidate’s comments that Mexican immigrants were criminals and rapists.
According to The Daily Beast, the activists’ lawyer, Benjamin Dictor, said there were a handful of questions that Trump declined to answer.
“This deposition was like any other deposition of an employer who was a defendant in a civil matter,” Dictor told The Daily Beast. “Everything proceeded professionally.”
“On Monday, the ex-president was expected to be questioned about whether he authorized or condoned his henchmen to manhandle protesters or otherwise remove activists from his events in general, as well as what role one particular guard—Keith Schiller—played in Trump’s inner circle,” The Beast reports. “Among the other potential subjects of inquiry on Monday was Matthew Calamari, the Trump Organization’s chief operating officer and former director of security who was present the day of the rally. Last month, sources told The Daily Beast that Calamari was under scrutiny by Manhattan prosecutors as part of a tax fraud probe into the business and its executives.”
Read the full report over at The Daily Beast.
News
Former US Secretary of State, Joint Chiefs Chairman Colin Powell Remembered by Those Who Knew Him
Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. Secretary of State, died Monday morning of complications from COVID-19. The former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was 84 and battling a blood cancer that impacts the body’s ability to fight infections, along with Parkinson’s. His family in a statement said he was fully vaccinated.
Powell served under both Republican and Democratic Presidents, including serving as United States National Security Advisor to President Ronald Reagan.
News of his death has shocked the nation, with many who knew him sharing their memories of the highly-respected diplomat and military leader.
A sampling.
In the end, Colin Powell was a man who slowly evolved over his 84 years on earth.
He was a Black Republican who ultimately left the Republican Party.
He supported the Iraq War but later came to regret it.
And he once opposed gays in the military but later endorsed the idea.
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 18, 2021
And for those who don’t know or remember him, General Colin Powell was, perhaps, the most respected Black person in American politics in the 1990s.
He was widely expected to be the first Black president, and his decision not to run was front-page news.https://t.co/4eQIQdU7lG pic.twitter.com/m0yYgLrMbf
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 18, 2021
My deepest condolences to the entire Powell family on the passing of Colin Powell. A great American whose selflessness marked his military and diplomatic service to this country in so many ways. It was a great honor and privilege to know and work for him.
— Aaron David Miller (@aarondmiller2) October 18, 2021
Statement from former President George W. Bush on the passing of Sec. Colin Powell pic.twitter.com/ilPWTvlA1L
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) October 18, 2021
On a personal note, he was always kind, generous with his time and insights and a great example to me of what is best about Washington. He was a good man, a mensch. He will be deeply missed.
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 18, 2021
Colin Powell was the North Star to a generation of senior American military officers including me. First call I made for advice as NATO commander was to him. Godspeed and open water to a General for the ages.
— stavridisj (@stavridisj) October 18, 2021
This article will be updated with more reactions throughout the day.
Image by U.S. Department of State via Flickr
News
Morning Joe Panel Issues a Warning – and Explains How the GOP Could Win in 2024 ‘In a Landslide’
A discussion on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on comments made by Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who said he didn’t see Donald Trump successfully winning the 2024 presidential election, led to an agreement by host Joe Scarborough and marketing expert Donny Deutsch that the GOP could reclaim the White House that year — as long as Trump wasn’t the Republican Party candidate.
Speaking with Axios, the Louisana Republican questioned whether Trump could even be the nominee, saying, “President Trump is the first president in the Republican side at least to lose the House, the Senate and the presidency in four years. Elections are about winning.”
Using that as a springboard, host Scarborough asked Deutsch whether Cassidy was off base with his comments.
“Does Donald Trump still own the Republican Party? Yes,” Scarborough began. “But that Republican Party is a lot smaller and a lot less influential in suburbs across America and more educated Americans if you look at the polling number. Again, I know everybody is scared of Donald Trump, it just does not seem like the trend lines are going well for him in terms of putting together a coalition that can win.”
“Here is the fact,” Deutsch exclaimed. “If the Republicans ran anybody but Donald Trump, they would win in a landslide. Anybody just right of center.”
“Anybody?” the MSNBC host prompted.” Donny, nobody has said this enough. You go back and look at 2020, Democrats were shocked by how badly they underperformed in the House and shocked how badly they underperformed in the Senate. Donald Trump had to work overtime to make Mitch McConnell the minority leader in Georgia — they had to work overtime to lose that. You look at state legislatures across America that were less connected to Trump and they did very well. You look at governorships less connected to Trump and they did very well. Republicans had a pretty, darn good election cycle in 2020 despite the fact they should have been wiped off the face of the political earth because of the insanity and the neo-fascism Donald Trump was pushing.”
“If anybody except for Trump ran, they would have won by 20 points,” Scarborough added.
“I would like to to see polls, a poll of Trump against Biden, which I think Trump would eke out a victory, ” Deutsch claimed. “But then I want to see pools with Nikki Haley or Ron DeSantis or fill in the blank and they’ll win by double digits. You know, I live in this bubble and this very kind of blue state and I can’t tell you the unrest with the feeling the Democrats are in control and running things and Biden is not putting his hands on the wheel and nobody on deck. That is the concern the Democrats have. If Republicans are smart they would move away from Trump. Can they and will they? You and I don’t know that. But, clearly, if they did, it would be a landslide.”
Watch below:
Trending
- COMMENTARY1 day ago
‘Pig’ Donald Trump Slammed After Attacking Colin Powell for Being Treated ‘So Beautifully’ in Death
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Utterly Godawful’ Fox News Reporter Blasted for Using Colin Powell’s COVID Death to Promote Vaccine Disinformation
- 'HIRED ACTOR'2 days ago
Psaki Again Destroys Doocy So Bad Some Are Asking if He Is a ‘Deep State’ Actor or a ‘Plant’ to Make Her Look Good
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Preacher Who Suggests He Is Acting Like Christ Laments Government Isn’t Executing LGBTQ People
- 'DEMASCULATE'2 days ago
Watch: Madison Cawthorn Urges Mothers of Young Boys to ‘Raise Them to Be a Monster’
- News1 day ago
Trump Refuses to Answer Questions in Deposition Over Lawsuit That His Security Team Assaulted Protesters: Report
- 'REMARKABLY THIN'2 days ago
‘Flaccid Little Cry Baby’: Legal Experts Weigh in on Trump’s ‘Not Very Strong’ Lawsuit to Block Jan. 6 Committee
- News2 days ago
Morning Joe Panel Issues a Warning – and Explains How the GOP Could Win in 2024 ‘In a Landslide’