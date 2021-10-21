Trump’s New Social Media Site ‘Hacked’ Just Hours After Announcement

Donald Trump announced Wednesday night he is launching TRUTH Social, a new social media site next year to fight “Big Tech,” because “We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced.”

Within hours that brand new site, in a pre-launch state, was “hacked.”

“Trump announced he was launching a new media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, and its ‘Truth Social’ app,” Newsweek reports. “The ‘Truth Social’ app will begin a beta launch for ‘invited guests’ in November, with a nationwide rollout planned for early 2022, according to a press release.”

The Washington Post’s tech reporter, Drew Harwell, was hard at work late Wednesday night, revealing that accounts for Donald Trump and Mike Pence were either created by those who are not them, or those accounts were vulnerable and hacked.

The “donaldjtrump” account of Trump’s TRUTH Social has already been hacked. pic.twitter.com/LDQ5w24tcV — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) October 21, 2021

The Daily Dot’s tech writer says he is the one who created the Donald J. Trump account:

Was just able to setup an account using the handle @donaldtrump on ‘Truth Social,’ former President Donald Trump’s new social media website. Although the site is not officially open, a URL was discovered allowing users to sign up anyway. pic.twitter.com/MRMQzjNhma — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) October 21, 2021

Apparently Trump’s TRUTH agents were able to cut access to the vulnerable site: