Doesn’t Care About the ‘Backlash’: Having a Bisexual Superman Is ‘More Powerful Than a Locomotive’ Says Comic Book Writer
A DC and Marvel comic book writer says that having a new Superman, who is bisexual, to many people will be “more powerful than a locomotive.”
“We’re going to get some backlash,” the award-winning comic book writer Tom Taylor told CNN’s John Berman Tuesday, “but the key for me isn’t the people that are upset, it is for the people welcomed in by this that say today, this is more powerful than a locomotive. ”
On Monday, coinciding with National Coming Out Day, DC Comics revealed the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, Jonathan Kent, has taken over the franchise, and that he is bisexual. He “will soon begin a romantic relationship with a male friend,” The New York Times reported.
“I promise he will punch a robot, that’s just a guarantee,” Taylor, who is Australian, said of the new Superman. “He will come up against Lex Luthor,” he added, noting that being bisexual “is just something extra that that very important symbol can now represent.”
Taylor also said that he’s seen “so many messages from all over the world, so many different languages, people saying they saw this news and burst into tears. People saying that they never thought that they would be able to see themselves in Superman.”
Berman noted it’s “wonderful” that many people are responding positively, but noted that here in the U.S. some have not reacted positively, pointing to one Arizona Republican state Senator who was clearly furious.
Wendy Rogers angrily tweeted, “Superman loves Louis Lane. Period. Hollywood is trying to make Superman gay and he is not,” ironically spelling Lois as “Louis.”
“I cannot stress the level of ignorance in this tweet,” Berman said, mocking the MAGA and “America First” far right wing lawmaker.
“I mean, Lois Lane’s his mom – how depraved,” Berman added.
“I just hope,” Taylor said, laughing, “whoever Louis is I hope he’s a wonderful man and they’re very happy together.”
Taking a more serious tack, Taylor concluded, “this is literally the most powerful superhero in comics – and one of the best-known all around the world is now bisexual. And I think that’s a really big and really strong statement.”
Watch:
Author @TomTaylorMade on news that Superman is bisexualpic.twitter.com/OlvpnEAUua
— John Berman (@JohnBerman) October 12, 2021
