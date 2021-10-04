'THEOCRATIC TYRANNY'
‘Christian Taliban Leader’ Madison Cawthorn Accused of Calling for ‘Holy War’ Against Democrats
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), facing growing and heated opposition from North Carolina Democrats and Republicans, is now being accused of calling for a “holy war” after posting a clip from a speech he delivered a week ago at the North Carolina Faith & Freedom Coalition’s “Salt & Light Conference.”
“It is time for us to stand up and say ‘no’ to your tyranny,” Cawthorn says in the beginning of the clip he posted to social media, with a musical soundtrack and b-roll shots of the Bible and religious settings, along with Washington, D.C. added in to make it look like he was delivering a speech to Congress (selection of screenshots above.)
“Now is a time for our pastors and our congregations, like this one here, like many of you that you represent. It’s time for us to stand up and declare boldly that as men and women have faith, we have a duty to stand against tyranny. We have a duty to be civically involved, we have a duty to save this country for the next generation.”
“Look into the Old Testament, look at David, look at Daniel, look at Esther. Look at all these people who influence the governments of their day to uphold Christian principles,” he says. The Old Testament is based on the Hebrew Bible, commonly referred to as the Torah. It’s both co-opting and a stretch to claim the Jews practiced “Christian principles,” when Christ was not yet born.
Related: Madison Cawthorn Says He’s Waging a ‘Spiritual Battle’ Against ‘Evil’ DC Because People Like Nancy Pelosi ‘Hate Us’
“It is time for the American Christian Church to come out of the shadows to say, ‘no longer are we going to allow our culture to be determined by people who hate the things that we believe in,'” Cawthorn declares. “We are going to stand valiantly, for God’s, God’s incredible inherent truths that predate any version of government. Because my friends if we lose this country today, if we bend the knee to the Democrats today, our country will be lost forever, our children will never know what freedom is. It’s our duty to stand up, Let us stand united as men and women of faith to fight for our country.”
Where are you, men and women of faith?
If we lose this country, our children will never know freedom.
Stand united as men and women of faith to fight for America! pic.twitter.com/FQNKo8vfRs
— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) October 3, 2021
He was widely mocked:
Did he really say that Old Testament leaders such as Daniel, David, and Esther upheld Christian principles? 🤔
— James 🇺🇸 🎃🏳️🌈 Ƨtiffler 🖖🏼 (@Lyve_Wire) October 4, 2021
Rep. Madison Cawthorn is a leader of the Christian wing of the Taliban.
Remember this choice quote from earlier this year? “…but being a practicing Jew, like, people who are religious about it, they are very difficult. I’ve had a hard time connecting with them in that way.” pic.twitter.com/MmXpnDbbsx
— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) October 4, 2021
— Twilightmom 1901 (@twilightmom1901) October 3, 2021
You want Americans to fight and die against Americans for the right to die to a disease?
Are you a fucking moron or just a fascist? Both? Both. https://t.co/yPYpl5X6tW
— Momperor of Babkind (@TheOwlcan) October 4, 2021
Cawthorn now calls for holy war: “It’s time for us to stand up and declare boldly that, as men & women of faith, we have a duty to stand against tyranny .. It is time for the Amer. Christian church to come out of the shadows .. (against) people who hate the things we believe in.” pic.twitter.com/at7jXXm2gT
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 3, 2021
Christianity is not American, Canadian, French, Italian, Mexican, German, African, Japanese, or any country or nationality. It’s the followers of Christ. You know love one another, the Beatitudes. Holy Wars don’t fit that. Also, this country wasn’t founded on Christianity. pic.twitter.com/tC5FDPQo1b
— Doug (@baldbrew) October 3, 2021
— Janye 🇺🇸 🦅 ❤️ (@janye_16) October 3, 2021
There’s NO difference between the HOLY WAR that Al-Qaeda, the terror network founded by Osama bin Laden, declared on the US and the one TERRORIST Madison Cawthorn is declaring. https://t.co/38qglrIlkI
— 🄲🄸🄽🄳🅈 🎃 (@SmartyPants_USA) October 4, 2021
I’m stuck on the fact that 1) Cawthorn thinks the Jewish people in the Old Testament were Christians and 2) he thought his voice was his best asset for selling this video https://t.co/zXJVy3i9ug
— Luke Darby (@dukelarby) October 4, 2021
Knock it off. We have separation of church and state for a reason.
A number of the founding fathers weren’t Christian and were highly critical of Christianity. They were very clear about leaving religion out of our government.
— OC Mercuri (@oc_mercuri) October 3, 2021
What faith are you talking about? The United States guarantees freedom to practice whichever path we want, or not practice at all.
You’re proposing theocratic tyranny akin to the Taliban, sonny.
Maybe you could read a book.
— can it be normal now? (@auntiesiannan) October 4, 2021
The country was founded on the principle of freedom from religious tyranny, yet you expect people who don’t share your beliefs to live under your religious law. The 1A guarantees we don’t have to & the govt can’t force us to. Have you even read the Constitution? You should. 2/
— Cyberkrinn ☄🛡💻🔎📚🤓 (@cyberkrinn) October 4, 2021
Ever hear of the seperation of Church and State? pic.twitter.com/VkyGi0Kokd
— Andrew Hill (@AndrewBlankHill) October 3, 2021
And here we have the new commercial for The Handmaid’s Tale.” https://t.co/oXCJdrcIBq
— Jacques (@JacquesMoss2) October 4, 2021
Is this you? pic.twitter.com/aYosd131Xi
— Rob (@robm_81) October 3, 2021
America, meet the new leader of American terrorism. When people are killed by far right extremists who listen to this guy, will he finally be arrested then? Seditionist, domestic terrorist, harasser of women, criminal. He is the new Osama Bin Laden. #LockHimUp https://t.co/Q5YgXh4e1b
— 🇺🇸Meidas Mighty Jeremy🇺🇸 (@MeidasJeremy19) October 4, 2021
What kind of faith called you to sexually assault your classmates?
— jellenp (@jellenp) October 3, 2021
Interesting that Old Testament figures were upholding Christian values. How exactly does that work? And Maddy, there’s this pesky thing in a document you should know about: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting free exercise thereof https://t.co/SmFeLfxYDO
— Marty Sunderland (@SunderlandMarty) October 4, 2021
Do you realize that not all Americans are Christian, & not all Americans want to live under Christian rule, governed by Christian law?
— Martin Neiman (@Tackspayer) October 4, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Apostle of Hate’: Internet Celebrates as Anti-LGBTQ Televangelist Pat Robertson Announces His Retirement
- News2 days ago
Corey Lewandowki Allegedly Bragged About Committing Multiple Murders During Las Vegas Incident: Report
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor Refuses Request to Block Vaccine Mandate
- News3 days ago
Senators Warned of USPS Issues Impacting Charlottesville During Key Virginia Elections
- COMMENTARY1 day ago
Watch: Obstructionist Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema Hilariously Roasted in SNL’s Cold Open
- News2 days ago
Melania Trump Had Google Alerts Set Up to Track What People Were Saying About Her: New Book
- HE'S GOING TO RUN AGAIN ISN'T HE?20 hours ago
‘I Have Been Exonerated’: Trump Baselessly Demands Pulitzer Committee ‘Rescind’ Russian Collusion Reporting Awards
- 'THEOCRATIC TYRANNY'3 hours ago
‘Christian Taliban Leader’ Madison Cawthorn Accused of Calling for ‘Holy War’ Against Democrats