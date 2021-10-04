‘Christian Taliban Leader’ Madison Cawthorn Accused of Calling for ‘Holy War’ Against Democrats

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), facing growing and heated opposition from North Carolina Democrats and Republicans, is now being accused of calling for a “holy war” after posting a clip from a speech he delivered a week ago at the North Carolina Faith & Freedom Coalition’s “Salt & Light Conference.”

“It is time for us to stand up and say ‘no’ to your tyranny,” Cawthorn says in the beginning of the clip he posted to social media, with a musical soundtrack and b-roll shots of the Bible and religious settings, along with Washington, D.C. added in to make it look like he was delivering a speech to Congress (selection of screenshots above.)

“Now is a time for our pastors and our congregations, like this one here, like many of you that you represent. It’s time for us to stand up and declare boldly that as men and women have faith, we have a duty to stand against tyranny. We have a duty to be civically involved, we have a duty to save this country for the next generation.”

“Look into the Old Testament, look at David, look at Daniel, look at Esther. Look at all these people who influence the governments of their day to uphold Christian principles,” he says. The Old Testament is based on the Hebrew Bible, commonly referred to as the Torah. It’s both co-opting and a stretch to claim the Jews practiced “Christian principles,” when Christ was not yet born.

“It is time for the American Christian Church to come out of the shadows to say, ‘no longer are we going to allow our culture to be determined by people who hate the things that we believe in,'” Cawthorn declares. “We are going to stand valiantly, for God’s, God’s incredible inherent truths that predate any version of government. Because my friends if we lose this country today, if we bend the knee to the Democrats today, our country will be lost forever, our children will never know what freedom is. It’s our duty to stand up, Let us stand united as men and women of faith to fight for our country.”

Where are you, men and women of faith? If we lose this country, our children will never know freedom. Stand united as men and women of faith to fight for America! pic.twitter.com/FQNKo8vfRs — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) October 3, 2021

He was widely mocked:

Did he really say that Old Testament leaders such as Daniel, David, and Esther upheld Christian principles? 🤔 — James 🇺🇸 🎃🏳️‍🌈 Ƨtiffler 🖖🏼 (@Lyve_Wire) October 4, 2021

Rep. Madison Cawthorn is a leader of the Christian wing of the Taliban. Remember this choice quote from earlier this year? “…but being a practicing Jew, like, people who are religious about it, they are very difficult. I’ve had a hard time connecting with them in that way.” pic.twitter.com/MmXpnDbbsx — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) October 4, 2021

You want Americans to fight and die against Americans for the right to die to a disease? Are you a fucking moron or just a fascist? Both? Both. https://t.co/yPYpl5X6tW — Momperor of Babkind (@TheOwlcan) October 4, 2021

Cawthorn now calls for holy war: “It’s time for us to stand up and declare boldly that, as men & women of faith, we have a duty to stand against tyranny .. It is time for the Amer. Christian church to come out of the shadows .. (against) people who hate the things we believe in.” pic.twitter.com/at7jXXm2gT — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 3, 2021

Christianity is not American, Canadian, French, Italian, Mexican, German, African, Japanese, or any country or nationality. It’s the followers of Christ. You know love one another, the Beatitudes. Holy Wars don’t fit that. Also, this country wasn’t founded on Christianity. pic.twitter.com/tC5FDPQo1b — Doug (@baldbrew) October 3, 2021

There’s NO difference between the HOLY WAR that Al-Qaeda, the terror network founded by Osama bin Laden, declared on the US and the one TERRORIST Madison Cawthorn is declaring. https://t.co/38qglrIlkI — 🄲🄸🄽🄳🅈 🎃 (@SmartyPants_USA) October 4, 2021

I’m stuck on the fact that 1) Cawthorn thinks the Jewish people in the Old Testament were Christians and 2) he thought his voice was his best asset for selling this video https://t.co/zXJVy3i9ug — Luke Darby (@dukelarby) October 4, 2021

Knock it off. We have separation of church and state for a reason. A number of the founding fathers weren’t Christian and were highly critical of Christianity. They were very clear about leaving religion out of our government. — OC Mercuri (@oc_mercuri) October 3, 2021

What faith are you talking about? The United States guarantees freedom to practice whichever path we want, or not practice at all. You’re proposing theocratic tyranny akin to the Taliban, sonny. Maybe you could read a book. — can it be normal now? (@auntiesiannan) October 4, 2021

The country was founded on the principle of freedom from religious tyranny, yet you expect people who don’t share your beliefs to live under your religious law. The 1A guarantees we don’t have to & the govt can’t force us to. Have you even read the Constitution? You should. 2/ — Cyberkrinn ☄🛡💻🔎📚🤓 (@cyberkrinn) October 4, 2021

Ever hear of the seperation of Church and State? pic.twitter.com/VkyGi0Kokd — Andrew Hill (@AndrewBlankHill) October 3, 2021

And here we have the new commercial for The Handmaid’s Tale.” https://t.co/oXCJdrcIBq — Jacques (@JacquesMoss2) October 4, 2021

America, meet the new leader of American terrorism. When people are killed by far right extremists who listen to this guy, will he finally be arrested then? Seditionist, domestic terrorist, harasser of women, criminal. He is the new Osama Bin Laden. #LockHimUp https://t.co/Q5YgXh4e1b — 🇺🇸Meidas Mighty Jeremy🇺🇸 (@MeidasJeremy19) October 4, 2021

What kind of faith called you to sexually assault your classmates? — jellenp (@jellenp) October 3, 2021

Interesting that Old Testament figures were upholding Christian values. How exactly does that work? And Maddy, there’s this pesky thing in a document you should know about: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting free exercise thereof https://t.co/SmFeLfxYDO — Marty Sunderland (@SunderlandMarty) October 4, 2021