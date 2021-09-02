News
Supreme Court Finally Weighs in on Texas Abortion Ban: Allows Law to Stand
The strongly conservative US Supreme Court waited until 24 hours after an unconstitutional Texas abortion ban went into effect to respond to an emergency plea to place it on hold.
By a 5-4 vote the justices decided to take no action on the law that effectively bans almost all abortions in the Lone Star State.
Bloomberg News, reporting the Court’s dark of night decision, called it a “watershed moment,” and saying the Court may be poised to break precedent and strike down Roe v. Wade, the nearly five decade law recognizing women have a right to abortion.
Justice Sotomayor blasted her conservative colleagues.
By a 5–4 vote, the Supreme Court just allowed Texas to enforce a law that prohibits abortions after six weeks, with no exception for rape or incest. Roe v. Wade is, functionally, overturned. Justice Sotomayor all but says it. https://t.co/elazEg3xdZ pic.twitter.com/KOSJZRIUMk
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) September 2, 2021
Joe Rogan Reveals He Contracted COVID in Florida and Is Taking Dangerous Dewormer Popular Among Right Wingers
Joe Rogan says he contracted COVID-19 while doing his popular podcast show in Florida and immediately “threw the kitchen sink at it,” using, among other treatments, monoclonal antibodies, which in some cases are an approved drug for the coronavirus.
But as The New York Times reports, Rogan is also taking ivermectin, “a deworming veterinary drug that the Food and Drug Administration has warned Covid-19 patients against taking and that has repeatedly been shown as ineffective for them in clinical trials. He also mentioned prednisone, a steroid, and a ‘vitamin drip.'”
“Throughout the night I got fevers, sweats, and I knew what was going on,” he told his 13 million Instagram followers.
Rogan has been part of the right wing vaccine misinformation machine, telling his millions of Spotify listeners in his opinion, which runs contrary to medical science and CDC guidelines, young people don’t “need to worry” about coronavirus.
Right wing extremists have latched on to ivermectin, which can be poisonous for humans in larger doses.
View this post on Instagram
180 COVID Cases Directly Linked to Maskless Mostly-Unvaccinated Church Camp and Men’s Conference: Report
180 new coronavirus cases have been directly linked to a church camp and a men’s conference. The majority of those who contracted COVID-19 were unvaccinated. Everyone 12 and older is eligible to be vaccinated.
One organization hosted the events in Illinois where 300 teens, aged 14-18, spent five days together and 500 others attended a two-day men’s conference, NPR reports, noting “the number of people who may have been exposed may be much greater and from multiple states.”
The “majority of those cases, 122, were attributed to attendees, with 87 people contracting COVID-19 during the camp and 35 during the conference. Most of those cases, 104, were unvaccinated people,” NPR added.
Neither NPR nor the CDC named the church group that hosted the vents, but the Chicago Tribune reports the “two outbreaks occurred in Schuyler and Adams counties and were tied to those who attended The Crossing Camp in Rushville, between June 13-17, and a nearby men’s conference sponsored by the same organization.”
The Tribune describes the camp as having “large, shared boarding facilities with 100 campers each [who] ate together in a cafeteria.”
The event organizers did not require attendees to be vaccinated nor to show a negative test result.
Masks were not required at the men’s conference nor were they included as items to pack for the church’s teen camp.
The church’s Facebook page does not appear to mention the outbreaks, nor has it even mentioned the coronavirus or the importance of masks and vaccines at least as far back as April, if ever.
Former Federal Prosecutor: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Threat Against Telecom Companies Is ‘Pure Corrupt Thuggery’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made an astonishing threat against telecommunication companies Tuesday night, warning them to not comply with the House January 6 Committee’s request to preserve the records of some members of the “Sedition Caucus,” and others associated with the “Stop the Steal” Rally.
“These telecommunications companies, if they go along with this, they will be shut down,” Greene told Fox News personality Tucker Carlson. “And that’s a promise.”
Green reportedly is among those included in the Committee’s request.
Greene: These telecommunication companies, if they go along with this, they will be shut down. That’s a promise pic.twitter.com/YtLmZa8IPi
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 1, 2021
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack sent letters to 35 companies, detailing what records they want preserved, but did not state whose records they want.
According to CNN, the list currently includes Greene, along with includes Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Paul Gosar also of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Jody Hice of Georgia and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.
Former federal prosecutor Ken White, now a criminal defense, white collar crime, and First Amendment litigation attorney calls Greene’s threat “pure corrupt thuggery.”
Once again: if Congress is making demands for documents illegally, or privacy rights are being violated, you can sue to stop it. Saying “do it and we’ll retaliate with punitive legislation” is pure corrupt thuggery. https://t.co/c625IkWbzj
— OneHitPopehat (@Popehat) September 1, 2021
