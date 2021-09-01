Joe Rogan Reveals He Contracted COVID in Florida and Is Taking Dangerous Dewormer Popular Among Right Wingers

Joe Rogan says he contracted COVID-19 while doing his popular podcast show in Florida and immediately “threw the kitchen sink at it,” using, among other treatments, monoclonal antibodies, which in some cases are an approved drug for the coronavirus.

But as The New York Times reports, Rogan is also taking ivermectin, “a deworming veterinary drug that the Food and Drug Administration has warned Covid-19 patients against taking and that has repeatedly been shown as ineffective for them in clinical trials. He also mentioned prednisone, a steroid, and a ‘vitamin drip.'”

“Throughout the night I got fevers, sweats, and I knew what was going on,” he told his 13 million Instagram followers.

Rogan has been part of the right wing vaccine misinformation machine, telling his millions of Spotify listeners in his opinion, which runs contrary to medical science and CDC guidelines, young people don’t “need to worry” about coronavirus.

Right wing extremists have latched on to ivermectin, which can be poisonous for humans in larger doses.