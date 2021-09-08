News
Right-Wing Conspiracist With Sketchy Past Hired as an ‘Expert’ by Arizona Audit – and Other States May Do the Same
Republicans in Arizona’s state senate have hired a twice-failed congressional candidate with a questionable past to assist in its still-ongoing “audit” of Donald Trump’s election loss.
Shiva Ayyadurai baselessly claimed he lost his second U.S. Senate primary bid last year in Massachusetts due to the mass destruction of ballots, which predated Trump’s own election lies by a few months, and now he’s become a sought-after “expert” for GOP-led legislatures conducting bogus election audits, reported The Daily Beast.
“‘The Legislature has received voluminous evidence and testimony,” reads a letter signed Jan. 1 by 10 Arizona legislators to then-vice president Mike Pence. “One example is the testimony of Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, Ph.D. (M.I.T.), on Nov. 30, 2020; Dr. Ayyadurai is one of the most respected mathematicians and experts in pattern recognition in America engaged in the examination of election results in all of the contested states. He concludes that the only explanation for the actual voting results in Arizona is that 130 percent of Democrats voted for candidate Biden and a -30 percent voted for President Trump, and 100 percent of Republicans voted for President Trump, with ‘no party affiliation’ voters split 36 percent for Biden, 58 percent for the president. In his words, such a demographic distribution is ‘highly implausible.'”
Ayyadurai has been hired twice to work on Arizona’s lengthy election audit, once by the state senate and once by the the tech firm Cyber Ninjas that’s conducting the review, and former Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus suggested that Wisconsin legislators in contact with Ayyadurai.
“They’re indicating they’re going to bring in Dr. Shiva, as well, to help on the forensic audit,” Priebus told former Trump strategist Steve Bannon in a podcast.
Ayyadurai claims to have invented email in the late 1970s, and he defended the use of the N-word during his 2018 campaign as an independent against Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and has associated with right-wing extremists linked to QAnon and the deadly Charlottesville rally.
He ran in the Republican Senate primary last year, when he also spread COVID-19 conspiracy theories and attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci as “deep state plant,” but Arizona’s state senate and Cyber Ninjas struck two $50,000 deals with his company to review ballots starting in July.
A spokesman for the audit said Ayyadurai first came to his attention at a November 2020 event hosted by former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and state Rep. Mark Finchem (R) later introduced him to individuals involved in the audit.
News
Marjorie Taylor Greene Did Not Report the Source of $3.5 Million in Fundraising — the FEC Has Questions: Report
Federal investigators are seeking more information on the re-election fundraising account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).
Under federal law, candidates are required to reveal information about donors who contribute more than $200 aggregate in an election cycle.
During the first six months of 2022, Green’s campaign reported contributions of $4,530,887.36. However, the campaign did not reveal the source of the remaining $3,525,677.34, according to GPB News reporter Stephen Fowler.
With Greene’s campaign only reporting the source of 22 percent of its contributions, the Federal Elections Commission has sent letters asking for more information on each of Green’s 2021 quarterly reports.
Greene’s campaign has until October 12th to provide more information to the FEC.
Read the FEC’s letter below.
The Federal Election Commission wants more info about more than $3.5 million in small-dollar donations to Marjorie Taylor Greene's campaign since January.
That'd be 177k+ people giving less than the $200 threshold required to itemize contributions – which isn't impossible, tbf. pic.twitter.com/gmNqakKHKa
— stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) September 7, 2021
News
‘Exponential’ Increase: More Than a Quarter Million Children Contracted COVID Just Last Week – The Most Ever
COVID-19 infection cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are skyrocketing, due to the delta variant, still large numbers of Americans who refuse to get vaccinated or wear masks, and children going back to school, many with no mask or vaccine mandates.
Well over a quarter-million children contracted COVID-19 just last week, according to a joint report from the Children’s Hospital Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics which tracks all cases at the state level. It is the highest number of child coronavirus cases ever reported, ABC News reports.
“251,781 child COVID-19 cases were reported the past week from 8/26/21-9/2/21” the report states, noting there have now been more than 5 million cases of coronavirus in children. Children represented more than a quarter (26.8%) of all the weekly reported cases, a 10% increase to the total.
“After declining in the early summer, new cases among kids are rising ‘exponentially,’ the organizations wrote,” ABC News adds, “with the weekly figure now standing nearly 300 times higher than it was in June, when just 8,400 pediatric cases were reported over the span of one week.”
Those numbers do not account for all child coronavirus cases. They include 49 of 50 states. New York does not break down cases by age. New York City does, as do Puerto Rico, the District of Colombia, and Guam, and all those numbers are included.
The most cases were reported in the South and the West, with the north east having the fewest number.
Texas, the report states, has been under counting child COVID cases.
Image by Labpluto123 via Wikimedia and a CC license
News
Former Top Trump Advisor Jason Miller Allegedly ‘Questioned’ by Law Enforcement in Brazil: Report
Jason Miller, the ex-Trump advisor who left the former president to head the startup right wing Twitter-like social media site GETTR, has been “arrested” in Brazil, according to a local report and numerous claims on social media.
“The Federal Police arrested the businessman and former right-hand man of former U.S. President Donald Trump, Jason Miller, early on Tuesday (7/9), at Brasilia International Airport,” according to a Google translation from the Metrópoles, in a column written by former CNN Brazil contributor Igor Gadelha.
Miller, in a statement (below) posted by New York Times White House correspondent Annie Karni, says he was “questioned.” The Independent confirmed that reporting.
Jason Miller statement: pic.twitter.com/T12NeeNohX
— Annie Karni (@anniekarni) September 7, 2021
Miller last week tweeted he was headed to the American far right wing conference CPAC, which was holding an event in Brazil.
Next stop: #CPACBrasil – lets’s go! pic.twitter.com/HqpcAZ0Miu
— Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 3, 2021
