McConnell Says He ‘Prays’ for Manchin and Sinema ‘Every Night’ – After Being ‘100%’ Focused on Stopping Biden

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says he prays “every night” for the two Democratic Senators actively working to disrupt President Joe Biden’s agenda, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

“We’re down to two who are resisting,” McConnell said Wednesday, according to NBC News’ Frank Thorpe V, “Joe Manchin from West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona. I pray for them every night. I wish them well. We give them lots of love.”

McConnell was referring to President Biden’s $3.5 trillion infrastructure and jobs agenda.

In May McConnell took a great deal of criticism after he declared, “One-hundred percent of our focus is on stopping this new administration.”

“One hundred percent of my focus is standing up to this administration,” he added.

McConnell may go down in history for similar remarks he made about then-President Barack Obama, declaring in 2010, “The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president.”

Manchin this week announced he could support no more than $1 trillion of President Biden’s $3.5 trillion agenda.