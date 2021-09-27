‘Privileged’ Millionaire Joe Manchin Blasted for Claim $3.5 Trillion Jobs Bill Could Create ‘Entitlement Mentality’

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) for months has effectively been working to derail President Joe Biden’s agenda, by refusing to eliminate the filibuster and by refusing to support Democrats’ $3.5 trillion jobs bill.

Like many of the wealthiest Americans, the coronavirus pandemic did not hurt Senator Manchin’s net worth. It grew by $1 million from 2018 to 2020, to $8.6 million, leading some on Monday to blast him over remarks he made to reporters Monday about “entitlement mentality” over Biden’s $3.5 trillion jobs, infrastructure, and social spending legislation.

“We’re just concerned about entitlement mentality versus rewarding mentality and then taking care of those who really can’t take care of themselves… there’s so much good stuff in there that we’re still working diligently,” Manchin told reporters, as NBC News’ Sahil Kapur reports.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki noted at Monday’s daily press briefing, 80 percent of Americans support much of the legislation’s critical points.

Many, saying they are tired of Manchin trying to control if not derail the Democratic agenda, are expressing outrage.

West Virginia ranks 2nd in America in reliance on federal tax dollars. Is that the “entitlement mentality” @Sen_JoeManchin is talking about? https://t.co/KkHJeYtoS5 — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) September 27, 2021

The real “entitlement mentality” here is men like Manchin who live in a country held together by the free & underpaid labor of women, from their own mothers, to whoever raised their children, to the underpaid care workers will take care of them as they die comfortably in old age. https://t.co/ZCwbZpb1qb — Erin And A Half Ryan (@morninggloria) September 27, 2021

Joe Manchin isn’t concerned about “entitlement mentality,” he just hasn’t been offered a big enough cut of Biden’s spending package yet. https://t.co/cfaemmMGrC — Max Burns (@themaxburns) September 27, 2021

Anyone using the term”entitlement mentality” shouldn’t be a public servant period, let alone a Democratic senator. https://t.co/VfUyiD0KFN — William K. Wolfrum (@Wolfrum) September 27, 2021

Jacking up the price of epipens and forcing people to breathe coal dust so you can make millions is the ultimate in entitlement mentality. https://t.co/MNLhWZRzMh — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) September 27, 2021

Daughter was raiding into insurance money from that $100 to $600 Epipen cost raised. And he canned Ms Tandon for raising this issue. We know how deeply he is concerned about America- NONE unless it lines his POCKETS. — rv (@670rv) September 27, 2021

The father of a price gouger for life saving medicine has thoughts on entitlement mentality. https://t.co/b38I6qnO22 — Dorian Wilde (@portraitwilde) September 27, 2021

If he is so concerned about “entitlement mentality” then the blue states can stop giving funds to West Virginia. Growing up in the south I’ve known many a Manchin. It’s okay for him but not for others. He wants you to believe he’s one of the good guys but he’s really not. — #JusticeIsOnTheBallot (@caryn_wallace) September 27, 2021

Entitlement mentality has been debunked by the unemployment benefit cut and lack of change in job numbers — Rose Benson (@NotoriousRBF) September 27, 2021

doesn’t senator houseboat represent an entitlement state? — Brent Myers (@BrentM1966) September 27, 2021

Okay, let’s talk about the “entitlement mentality” of West Virginians Every year American taxpayers GIVE West Virginia **ONE-THIRD** of the state’s entire budget … just to keep the state’s residents out of extreme poverty Why are they entitled to being subsidized by us? https://t.co/KPbioDgoqb — Immigrants Make America Great (@CenterBeautiful) September 27, 2021

But he’s not concerned about corporate, fossil fuel, and coal entitlement mentality! — Drogon (@drogon_dracarys) September 27, 2021