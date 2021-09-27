Connect with us

‘Privileged’ Millionaire Joe Manchin Blasted for Claim $3.5 Trillion Jobs Bill Could Create ‘Entitlement Mentality’

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) for months has effectively been working to derail President Joe Biden’s agenda, by refusing to eliminate the filibuster and by refusing to support Democrats’ $3.5 trillion jobs bill.

Like many of the wealthiest Americans, the coronavirus pandemic did not hurt Senator Manchin’s net worth. It grew by $1 million from 2018 to 2020, to $8.6 million, leading some on Monday to blast him over remarks he made to reporters Monday about “entitlement mentality” over Biden’s $3.5 trillion jobs, infrastructure, and social spending legislation.

“We’re just concerned about entitlement mentality versus rewarding mentality and then taking care of those who really can’t take care of themselves… there’s so much good stuff in there that we’re still working diligently,” Manchin told reporters, as NBC News’ Sahil Kapur reports.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki noted at Monday’s daily press briefing, 80 percent of Americans support much of the legislation’s critical points.

Many, saying they are tired of Manchin trying to control if not derail the Democratic agenda, are expressing outrage.

 

News

Police Union Demanding COVID Be Treated as Workplace Injury Says ‘Dozens’ of Troopers to Quit Over Vaccine Mandate

Published

7 hours ago

on

September 27, 2021

By

The union representing Massachusetts State Troopers is claiming that “dozens” are set to resign over the state’s Republican governor’s mandate that all executive department personnel provide proof of vaccination by October 17, or risk “disciplinary action including possible termination,” according to the Associated Press. That mandate applies to “42,000 state workers and contractors in the executive branch.”

In an undated statement the State Police Association of Massachusetts (SPAM) says “dozens of troopers have already submitted their resignation paperwork, some of whom plan to return to other departments offering reasonable alternatives such as mask wearing and regular testing.”

In that same press release, union president Michael Cherven says they were suing “to treat a COVID related illness as a line of duty injury.”

SPAM filed a lawsuit earlier this month “saying the Oct. 17 deadline would cause troopers ‘irreparable harm’ and they wanted more time to ‘negotiate the terms and conditions of their employment.'”

There are about 1800 state troopers.

Last week, the Associated Press reported, Judge Jackie Cowin ruled that “the public interest is, unquestionably, best served by stopping the spread of the virus, in order to protect people from becoming ill, ensure adequate supply of medical services, and curtail the emergence of new, deadlier variants of the virus.”

About 20 percent of Massachusetts State Troopers are unvaccinated.

Some conservatives are weighing in.

David Frum says their decision to resign “may be enabled by the favorable pension deals they receive, no matter what else they have done.”

He adds:

And Bill Kristol simply says, “Mandates work.”

 

Image by Corde11 via Flickr and a CC license

Continue Reading

News

‘Actions, Not Words’: LGBTQ Activists Still Skeptical After Liz Cheney Admits ‘I Was Wrong’ on Same-Sex Marriage

Published

15 hours ago

on

September 27, 2021

By

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) admitted she was wrong when, in 2013, she very publicly came out against same-sex marriage despite her sister being a lesbian who is married to a woman and raising two children together. But some in the LGBTQ community, along with activists and allies, are still skeptical, pointing to her record on related issues.

“I was wrong. I was wrong,” Cheney told “60 Minutes” in an interview that aired Sunday evening, but she also continued to insist marriage equality is a “very personal issue,” while it is actually a civil rights issue. She called it “very personal for my family,” saying, “I believe that my dad was right. And my sister and I have had that conversation.”

But her sister, Mary Cheney, made clear marriage wasn’t a “personal issue” eight years ago. It’s about civil rights.

“Liz — this isn’t just an issue on which we disagree — you’re just wrong — and on the wrong side of history,” Mary Cheney wrote on Facebook.

On Sunday Congresswoman Cheney, who has voted against the LGBTQ Equality Act and against reauthorizing the Violence Against Woman Act (VAWA), said of LGBTQ equality, “this is an issue that we have to recognize, you know, as human beings that we need to work against discrimination of all kinds in our country, in our state. We were at an event, a few nights ago and there was a young woman who said she doesn’t feel safe, sometimes, because she’s transgender, and nobody should feel unsafe. Freedom means freedom for everybody.”

While some see that as a marvelous transformation – Cheney was once also he founder and the head of an anti-Islam group, LGBTQ activists and allies expressed skepticism, or at least the need for more proof than just words.

Continue Reading

News

Chris Wallace Grills Greg Abbott for Allowing 15,000 Rapes in Just One Year Before Signing 6-Week Abortion Ban

Published

2 days ago

on

September 26, 2021

By

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday grilled Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) about his promise to end rape in the state instead of giving abortion rights to victims of rape and incest.

Abbott recently made the promise to end rape after his state passed a law to ban all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

“In 2019, which is the last year that we have numbers for, almost 15,000 cases of rape were reported in your state of Texas,” Wallace told Abbott. “And almost everyone says that’s a severe undercount. There are a lot more cases that just aren’t reported.”

“Is it reasonable to say to somebody who is the victim of rape and might not understand that they are pregnant until six weeks, ‘Well, don’t worry about it because we’re going to eliminate rape as a problem in the state of Texas,'” the Fox News host asked.

“Survivors of sexual assault, they deserve support,” Abbott replied, skirting the question. “Texas is stepping up to make sure we provide that by signing a law and creating in the governor’s office a sexual assault survivors task force.”

“Governor, excuse me,” Wallace interrupted. “There were more than 15,000 rapes in 2019 when you were governor.”

The Fox News host went on to ask Abbott if he would sign a law allowing abortion in cases of rape.

“Will you sign it or not?” Wallace wondered.

“We’ve got to go back to the reason the law was passed in the first place,” Abbott said of abortion. “The goal is to protect the lives of every child with a heartbeat.”

“Including the child of a rape?” Wallace said.

“This goal is consistent with what the United States Supreme Court has written and that is states have the ability to make sure that we protect the health safety of both the mother and the child,” Abbott insisted. “Texas just provided millions of dollars in funding for pregnancy centers across the state to help those who want to make sure they will be able to carry the child.”

“Are you saying, sir, I don’t mean to interrupt, but are you saying that you will not sign an exception for rape and incest?” Wallace pressed.

“You’re making a hypothetical that’s not going to happen because that bill is not going to reach my desk,” Abbott replied.

Watch the video below from Fox News.

Continue Reading

