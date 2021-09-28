Trump Loses Case Against Omarosa

Donald Trump has lost his case against Omarosa Manigault Newman, his former White House aide and a former reality TV star on several “Apprentice” seasons

The case was decided in arbitration, with the arbitrator declaring that it was “certainly unreasonable” for Omarosa “to never say anything remotely critical of Mr. Trump, his family or his or his family members’ businesses for the rest of her life,” The New York Times reports.

“Donald has used this type of vexatious litigation to intimidate, harass and bully for years,” Manigault Newman said in a statement. “Finally the bully has met his match!”

In 2018 Trump had sued Manigault Newman, who frequently uses the mononymous “Omarosa,” for what he claimed were violations of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) she had signed after the publication of her book, “Unhinged” about President Trump. That NDA was signed in 2016 while she was with his presidential campaign.

The Times adds that Omarosa’s book “paints a picture of an out-of-control president who is in a state of mental decline and is prone to racist and misogynistic behavior. Ms. Manigault Newman’s book also casts the former president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in a negative light. When Trump advisers tried to cast doubt on Ms. Manigault Newman’s accounts, she released audio recordings that backed up several of her claims.”

Omarosa released four of what she claimed were about 200 tapes she had secretly recorded of Trump and others in his administration. One of those released was recorded in the White House’s Situation Room, which is believed to have been “one of the worst White House security breaches ever.”

Trump reportedly had wanted his then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to arrest Manigault Newman over the book.

