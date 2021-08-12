Gohmert Warns of ‘Exploding Flamers’ in Fear-Mongering Rant Claiming Green New Deal Will ‘Bring the Nation Down’

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert is warning the nation against “flamers” that “explode” in a rant against wind and solar energy and the Green New Deal.

For those wondering what “exploding flamers” are, according to the Texas Republican, they are birds cooked to death as they fly through the air.

In a One America News segment on Thursday called “Stopping the Left’s Communist Pipedreams,” Gohmert complained, “another part of that Green Deal is the huge solar farm that they have out on the border of California and Nevada, thousands of acres of concave mirrors that magnify the sun toward three towers, heat up the liquid in there and turn turbines, but they weren’t anticipating that there would be hundreds and thousands of what they would call ‘flamers’ because when the birds fly through, if they survived the windmills, then they hit that magnified sun, explode in flame, and down they go, bird guts all over the mirror, so that takes some cleaning up. This is the green stuff that’s just out of control and is going to bring the nation down.”

There is a report dating back to 2014 about “streamers,” which echoes the conditions Gohmert described.

Buty his larger argument that the Green New Deal is “going to bring the nation down” is baseless fear-mongering.

Gohmert is a far right wing conspiracy theorist likely most famous for coining the term “terror babies.” The Texas Republican lawmaker a decade ago baselessly claimed undocumented, pregnant immigrants were sneaking onto U.S. soil to give birth then raise those American citizens to be domestic terrorists.