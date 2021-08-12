WTH?
Gohmert Warns of ‘Exploding Flamers’ in Fear-Mongering Rant Claiming Green New Deal Will ‘Bring the Nation Down’
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert is warning the nation against “flamers” that “explode” in a rant against wind and solar energy and the Green New Deal.
For those wondering what “exploding flamers” are, according to the Texas Republican, they are birds cooked to death as they fly through the air.
In a One America News segment on Thursday called “Stopping the Left’s Communist Pipedreams,” Gohmert complained, “another part of that Green Deal is the huge solar farm that they have out on the border of California and Nevada, thousands of acres of concave mirrors that magnify the sun toward three towers, heat up the liquid in there and turn turbines, but they weren’t anticipating that there would be hundreds and thousands of what they would call ‘flamers’ because when the birds fly through, if they survived the windmills, then they hit that magnified sun, explode in flame, and down they go, bird guts all over the mirror, so that takes some cleaning up. This is the green stuff that’s just out of control and is going to bring the nation down.”
There is a report dating back to 2014 about “streamers,” which echoes the conditions Gohmert described.
Buty his larger argument that the Green New Deal is “going to bring the nation down” is baseless fear-mongering.
Gohmert is a far right wing conspiracy theorist likely most famous for coining the term “terror babies.” The Texas Republican lawmaker a decade ago baselessly claimed undocumented, pregnant immigrants were sneaking onto U.S. soil to give birth then raise those American citizens to be domestic terrorists.
Rep. Louie Gohmert warned OAN viewers about the “hundreds and thousands” of “Flamers,” aka birds who survive windmills but wind up spontaneously combusting after flying over solar farms in the Southwest US. This is how the green new deal will bring the nation down. pic.twitter.com/FYaw8ivElT
— Bee (@mount_bees) August 12, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
WTH?
Pat Robertson: Critical Race Theory Tells Black People to Take the ‘Whip Handle’ and ‘Rise Up and Overtake Oppressors’
It seems as if the entire right-wing movement is currently obsessed with critical race theory, which is leading to increasingly unhinged reactions to the dangers supposedly posed by it.
Technically, critical race theory is an academic framework for examining the ways in which systemic racism shapes and influences national and social institutions. But to right-wing activists who refuse to understand this, it has instead become a catchall phrase used to attack anything they dislike. This has created a vicious cycle whereby right-wing commentators misrepresent what critical race theory is and instead attribute to it a cavalcade of hypothetical horrors that, in turn, generates panic and outrage among other right-wing activists over something they don’t understand.
Predictably, televangelist Pat Robertson got into the act on “The 700 Club” Thursday, where he claimed that critical race theory is “a monstrous evil” that is encouraging people of color to “rise up and overtake their oppressors.”
“What is it?” Robertson said. “That the people of color have been oppressed by the white people, and that white people begin to be racist by the time they’re 2 or 3 months old, and that therefore the people of color have to rise up and overtake their oppressors. And then, having gotten the whip handle—if I can use the term—then to instruct their white neighbors how to behave. Now, that’s critical race theory.”
“This is the way the communists take over; they try to destroy the children,” he added. “It is a monstrous evil. And you hear, ‘Oh, critical race theory, that’s OK.’ No, it’s not. [You don’t] want to have your children in the third grade indoctrinated into a hate group so that he’ll wind up hating people or hating himself. And so the white people are supposed to feel guilty, and they’re supposed to have white guilt, and the people of color are supposed to cleanse them of that guilt by taking over. It is a monstrous evil.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
WTH?
Video Shows Cop Tasing Black 16-Year Old Boy as He Arrived at His Girlfriend’s House — He Was Then Held for 21 Days
A shocking video revealed a Florida state trooper attacking a teenager when he went to his girlfriend’s house.
According to CBS12, 16-year-old Jack Rodeman was standing on the back porch of his girlfriend’s home. He was reaching for his phone to text her that he was outside so she could let him in. It was known that he was going to be there. He has permission to be.
Still, a state trooper tased him, put him in handcuffs and took him to jail.
The whole event was caught on the family’s surveillance camera.
“Put your hands behind your head!” the trooper can be heard yelling.
“I didn’t do nothing…” the teen said.
That’s when the cop deployed his taser.
“I mean my son was just standing there on his phone,” Rodeman’s mother explained. “He wasn’t reaching in his pockets. The officer there was no threat to that officer.”
The teenager was held for 21 days in prison and never committed a crime.
CBS 12 revealed that the official police report said that the trooper believed he was a “suspicious person” because he was dressed in black. It also said that when he saw the police car he “darted” and hid. It’s unclear if the “darting” was just to walk to his girlfriend’s back porch.
The police officer said he was forced to tase the teen because he wouldn’t put his hands behind his back. The video below shows otherwise.
The video also shows the teen’s girlfriend coming outside where she presumably told the police officer that the kid was her boyfriend. She walks over to them both while her boyfriend is handcuffed.
There’s no excuse from police for why he was kept in jail for 21 days.
Now, his mother wants action.
Read the full report and see the shocking video below:
WTH?
Watch: House Republicans Gang Up on Democrat as They Try to End 1/6 Insurrection Hearing With FBI Director
House Republicans on Tuesday tried to derail a hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray on Donald Trump’s January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. As California Democratic U.S. Congressman Ro Khanna was speaking to Wray, Republicans tried to end the proceedings.
As Khanna is berating Director Wray, who told the House Oversight and Reform Committee the FBI did not have advance knowledge there would be a deadly attempt to overturn the election in a violent attack on lawmakers, one GOP Congressman interrupted.
“Madam Chair, I move to adjourn,” the Republicans says, interrupting Rep. Khanna, and violating the rules in the process.
Khanna, looks around to see who interrupted him, asks, “Madam Chair, if I could pause…”
As he speaks another Republican interrupts him.
“There’s been a motion, Madam Chair.”
Another person in the chamber, presumably a Democratic Congress, stunned, says, “HGe doesn’t have the floor,” meaning the Republican has no right to speak.
“The gentleman is not recognized,” the Chair tells the Republicans. “It is Mr. Khanna’s time.”
“We had an insurrection, we don’t need disruptions here,” Khanna said, addressing the Republicans. “Can we allow the democratic process to continue please?”
Republicans insisted they had a right to motion to adjourn, but the Chair told them they were “out of order.”
Democrats called for order as Republicans walked around the dais.
Watch:
Republicans attempt to derail the hearing pic.twitter.com/z6Zm4QENzA
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 15, 2021
Trending
- CRIME2 days ago
There’s a Credible Investigation Into Vote Tampering – and the Suspect Is a Trump-Loving Colorado County Clerk: Report
- 'DEFAMATORY CLAIMS'2 days ago
OAN Claimed He Was an ‘Expert Mathematician’ With Evidence Trump Won. He Is a Swing Set Installer: Report
- CONSPIRACY THEORISTS2 days ago
‘This Is Insane’: Mike Lindell Warns Communist China Could Take Over US Elections and ‘Make Up Nonsensical Things’
- News2 days ago
‘Public Health Threat’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Twitter Suspension – Internet Demands ‘Make It Permanent’
- MASKS WORK1 day ago
Angry Unmasked Tennessee Parents Protest at School Board Mask Mandate Meeting as Infections Skyrocket
- 'BUNCH OF NONSENSE WORDS'2 days ago
‘Tell Me You’ve Never Read 1984 Without Saying You’ve Never Read 1984’: ‘Moronic’ Madison Cawthorn Mocked Over Odd Tweet
- WHAM!1 day ago
Psaki Shuts Down Doocy: Donald Trump Was ‘Suggesting People Inject Poison Into Their Veins’
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Cuomo Resigns After Sexual Harassment Investigation