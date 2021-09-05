News
Melania Has ‘No Interest’ in Being First Lady Again and Helping Trump With His ‘Political Ambitions’: CNN
According to an exclusive report from CNN, Melania Trump is letting people know she has “no interest” in seeing her husband Donald make another run for the presidency and would not participate in the campaign if he did.
Speaking with host Kaitlan Collins on Sunday morning, CNN’s Kate Bennett said the former first lady does not want a return engagement in the White House.
“Not unlike 2016, Melania Trump has no intention really of joining the campaign or being a prolific presence,” Bennett reported. “I’ve spoken to people who said that she’s not really even interested in being in the White House again, going through being first lady again.”
“We know she’s an extremely private person and that being in the public eye wasn’t necessarily something she wanted to do in the first place,” she continued. “She’s retreated now back to Mar-a-Lago, being a mom, et cetera, and she really has no interest in helping her husband with his perceived, as we all know, his political ambitions.”
“Is this not a conversation that’s happening?” Collins asked.
“I don’t think that’s how they operate,” Bennett explained. “People are under the misconception that this is a couple that don’t spend time together, they don’t talk — it’s really not true. They have very independent lives but they do consult each other. In 2016 when she was asked to do events, asked to go on campaign events and rallies, the answer was ‘no’ so often that people on Trump’s campaign just stopped asking her because it was always going to be a no — and we’ll see that again this time around.”
As ex-President Trump weighs another presidential run in 2024, at least one person close to him isn't on board: Melania. CNN's @KateBennett_DC shares her exclusive reporting with @kaitlancollins. #InsidePoliticsSunday pic.twitter.com/sBpyA37veM
— Inside Politics (@InsidePolitics) September 5, 2021
Trump Close to Unloading Controversial DC Hotel After Dropping the Price: Report
According to a report from Axios, Donald Trump and his family are close to selling off the lease to the controversial Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. that was once a hot spot for fans of the president as well as lobbyists looking for contacts with the previous administration.
The hotel, housed in the historic Old Post Office building, fell under the Trump name three years before he served his only term as president after the General Services Administration (GSA), the federal landlord, agreed to a sixty-year lease with the Trump Organization.
Prior to Trump’s November defeat to Joe Biden, the family put the rights to the lease on the market but found no takers, with matters made worse by the Covid pandemic that crushed, not only travel, but also the economy.
Axios is reporting a deal is in the offing — without revealing who the purchaser may be — but added, “Sources said the former president is likely to get less than the $500 million he was reportedly seeking in 2019.”
Axios’s Jonathan Swan and Dan Primack report, “Trump would sell the leasing rights to a real estate developer, who in turn would negotiate with hotel companies that would manage the property and rebrand it,” adding, “Trump’s hotels and golf resorts have been hit hard by the COVID shutdowns that have walloped the hospitality industry — worsened for the former president by his lost heat after his 2020 defeat.”
The report notes, “When Trump left office, The Washington Post reported that the D.C. hotel had a $170 million loan outstanding, and had seen revenue drop more than 60 percent compared to the previous year.”
You can read more here.
Screenshot image: Trump family cuts ribbon at opening of D.C. hotel
15 School Staffers in Just One Florida County Have Died of COVID in 10 Days: Report
On Friday, NBC 6 Miami reported that 15 staffers and educators in the Miami-Dade County school system have died of COVID 19 — just in the past ten days.
“Sonia Diaz, a spokesperson for several unions in the school district, confirmed the number of deaths to NBC 6,” reported Johnny Archer. “Miami-Dade County Public Schools resumed classes on Aug. 23, and it’s unknown when the employees contracted COVID-19.”
The news comes as school districts and state governments around the country wrestle with how to handle the continued spread of the Delta variant.
“One of [the victims] was Abe Coleman, a teacher for more than 30 years,” said the report. “In addition to teaching, Coleman was a mentor and Site Director for the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Program, overseeing the Holmes Elementary location. Coleman helped shape the lives of hundreds of young men over the years during his service for the organization that mentors young minority men in Miami Dade County.”
As Florida experiences some of the worst COVID-19 numbers in the country, even surpassing its death toll at the height of last summer’s wave, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has continued to attack mask mandates, seeking to prohibit school districts around the state from enacting them — even as some districts in Republican strongholdsacknowledge the need for mask rules.
A judge recently ruled DeSantis cannot enforce the mask mandate ban. Despite this, he has continued on with his plan to try to strip pay from local officials who impose mask mandates, starting with officials in Broward and Alachua Counties.
Watch: DeSantis Declares ‘It Really Doesn’t Impact Me or Anyone Else’ if People Get Vaccinated
Joe Rogan Flattened by Ex-GOP Lawmaker for Still Spreading Vaccine ‘Bull’ After Getting COVID
Appearing on CNN on Friday morning with “New Day” hosts John Berman and Kaitlan Collins, former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) laid into podcast host Joe Rogan for putting his followers’ lives at risk by still pushing bogus vaccine recommendations after admitting he has contracted COVID-19.
Earlier this week an exhausted-looking Rogan posted a videoexplaining that he was infected and that, “We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it. Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone.”
Friday, Walsh — a former radio host — said Rogan still hasn’t learned his lesson.
“He is talking about everything that he’s taken essentially under the sun since then, including monoclonal antibodies– that’s what President Trump got when he tested positive for Covid-19 and is taking ivermectin and a vitamin drip is typically used sometimes in humans but also in livestock,” host Collins began. “We used to use it on my horses back in Alabama. So what have you picked up from Joe Rogan’s announcement and what he has been saying on a group he has a lot of sway over?”
“Look, I wish Joe Rogan the best and he can take whatever drug he wants to take, but you know, the bigger story here is for months and months Joe Rogan has been lying to his audience about the vaccines,” Walsh replied. “He’s refused to get vaccinated and he’s been telling his audience not to get vaccinated. And, I mean, I think of Tucker Carlson has done the same thing for months and months — bad-mouthing the vaccines, not even having the balls or the courage to tell his audience whether he’s been vaccinated.”
“And then Kaitlan, you’ve got those four conservative radio talk show hosts, all anti-vaxxers who died recently of Covid,” he continued. “I pray for them, but Kaitlan, I don’t feel bad for them. I feel bad for Rogan’s audience. I feel bad for all of their listeners who have listened to this bull crap, these lies about the vaccines.”
“Think of how many of Joe Rogan’s listeners over the last few months have gotten sick and died because of the disinformation he’s been spreading,” he elaborated. “I’m a former talk radio host. This is personal to me. I told my audience the truth about the vaccines and Covid — most of these guys don’t.”
