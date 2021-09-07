News
Caitlyn Jenner Says She Supports Texas Abortion Ban and Ron DeSantis, but Trashes ‘Illegals’ in CNN Interview
California Republican gubernatorial recall candidate Caitlyn Jenner says she supports a woman’s right to choose – but also supports the right of Texas to ban abortion. She opposes the leading Republican in the recall race, Larry Elder, but says she doesn’t “know” if his alleged domestic abuse is disqualifying. And she stands by her assessment that Florida GOP governor Ron DeSantis is doing a good job on the coronavirus pandemic despite his state leading the country in per-capita deaths.
When pressed, Jenner said “overall, as things change, when the pandemic came out he did a good job,” saying DeSantis did a good job by “waiting” to respond to the pandemic.
She refused to answer when asked if DeSantis is now doing a good job on the pandemic, instead claiming, “to be honest with you I’ve been so into California politics that I really haven’t followed it that closely.”
Caitlyn Jenner, a candidate in the California governor recall election, on Texas’ six-week abortion ban: “I am for women’s right to choose. I am also for a state having the ability to make their own laws, and so I support Texas in that decision.” https://t.co/NZMDw5Ruhj pic.twitter.com/cjY1beOWDa
— New Day (@NewDay) September 7, 2021
All this from a wide-ranging CNN interview during which Jenner didn’t display a grasp of the issues but did display ignorance on many levels, like saying she had visited the southern border and watched as four “illegals” from Brazil walked into the United States and turned themselves in to authorities, which is standard procedure for those seeking asylum.
Jenner, who is polling at just 1%, says she thinks she’s in a good position.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Exponential’ Increase: More Than a Quarter Million Children Contracted COVID Just Last Week – The Most Ever
COVID-19 infection cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are skyrocketing, due to the delta variant, still large numbers of Americans who refuse to get vaccinated or wear masks, and children going back to school, many with no mask or vaccine mandates.
Well over a quarter-million children contracted COVID-19 just last week, according to a joint report from the Children’s Hospital Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics which tracks all cases at the state level. It is the highest number of child coronavirus cases ever reported, ABC News reports.
“251,781 child COVID-19 cases were reported the past week from 8/26/21-9/2/21” the report states, noting there have now been more than 5 million cases of coronavirus in children. Children represented more than a quarter (26.8%) of all the weekly reported cases, a 10% increase to the total.
“After declining in the early summer, new cases among kids are rising ‘exponentially,’ the organizations wrote,” ABC News adds, “with the weekly figure now standing nearly 300 times higher than it was in June, when just 8,400 pediatric cases were reported over the span of one week.”
Those numbers do not account for all child coronavirus cases. They include 49 of 50 states. New York does not break down cases by age. New York City does, as do Puerto Rico, the District of Colombia, and Guam, and all those numbers are included.
The most cases were reported in the South and the West, with the north east having the fewest number.
Texas, the report states, has been under counting child COVID cases.
Image by Labpluto123 via Wikimedia and a CC license
News
Former Top Trump Advisor Jason Miller Allegedly ‘Questioned’ by Law Enforcement in Brazil: Report
Jason Miller, the ex-Trump advisor who left the former president to head the startup right wing Twitter-like social media site GETTR, has been “arrested” in Brazil, according to a local report and numerous claims on social media.
“The Federal Police arrested the businessman and former right-hand man of former U.S. President Donald Trump, Jason Miller, early on Tuesday (7/9), at Brasilia International Airport,” according to a Google translation from the Metrópoles, in a column written by former CNN Brazil contributor Igor Gadelha.
Miller, in a statement (below) posted by New York Times White House correspondent Annie Karni, says he was “questioned.” The Independent confirmed that reporting.
Jason Miller statement: pic.twitter.com/T12NeeNohX
— Annie Karni (@anniekarni) September 7, 2021
Miller last week tweeted he was headed to the American far right wing conference CPAC, which was holding an event in Brazil.
Next stop: #CPACBrasil – lets’s go! pic.twitter.com/HqpcAZ0Miu
— Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 3, 2021
News
‘Unprecedented’: Idaho Rations Hospital Care Due to ‘Massive Increase’ in COVID Patients
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) on Tuesday announced it has implemented a hospital care rationing program due to a “massive increase” in coronavirus patients in the northern part of the state that is causing a “severe shortage of staffing and available beds.” The goal is to “save as many lives as possible,” suggesting a rationing of resources means some may not receive normal standards of care.
Governor Brad Little says this is “an unprecedented and unwanted point in the history of our state,” and urged Idahoans to get vaccinated.
“We have taken so many steps to avoid getting here, but yet again we need to ask more Idahoans to choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. More Idahoans need to choose to receive the vaccine so we can minimize the spread of the disease and reduce the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, many of which involve younger Idahoans and are preventable with safe and effective vaccines.”
Idaho ranks 42nd in fully-vaccinated adults.
“The move allows hospitals to allot scarce resources like intensive care unit rooms to patients most likely to survive,” the AP adds. “Other patients will still receive care, but they may be placed in classrooms or conference rooms rather than traditional hospital rooms or go without some life-saving medical equipment.”
Trending
- 'LACKING IN EMPATHY'1 day ago
Trump Praised Senders of Death Threats to Georgia Officials as ‘My People’ as He Demanded Recount: Report
- News2 days ago
Melania Has ‘No Interest’ in Being First Lady Again and Helping Trump With His ‘Political Ambitions’: CNN
- 'DELAY TACTICS'24 hours ago
Here’s Why GOP Attempts to Obstruct Jan. 6 Investigations Have Largely Succeeded
- News6 hours ago
Former Top Trump Advisor Jason Miller Allegedly ‘Questioned’ by Law Enforcement in Brazil: Report
- 'TRULY AWFUL'11 hours ago
‘This Makes Me Sick’: Viral Video Shows Brazen Anti-LGBTQ Attack in Georgia High School
- News8 hours ago
‘Unprecedented’: Idaho Rations Hospital Care Due to ‘Massive Increase’ in COVID Patients
- News9 hours ago
Caitlyn Jenner Says She Supports Texas Abortion Ban and Ron DeSantis, but Trashes ‘Illegals’ in CNN Interview
- BREAKING NEWS5 hours ago
Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Texas Voting Bill Into Law, Overcoming Democratic Quorum Breaks