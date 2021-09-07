'PEOPLE SHOULD BE ABLE TO FALL IN LOVE'
Federal Judge Rules Gay Teacher’s Firing by Catholic School Is Sex Discrimination
A federal judge has ruled a Charlotte, North Carolina Catholic high school and a Roman Catholic Diocese’s firing of a gay teacher is sex discrimination.
The teacher, a gay man, posted about his marriage to a man and his upcoming wedding on Facebook, and was fired after the church declared the post was tantamount to advocating for same-sex marriage. But U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn ruled that had a woman posted about her marriage to a man and her wedding on Facebook, she would not have been fired for advocacy, CBS News reports. Therefore, the court ruled, it the church violated “Title VII’s prohibition on sex discrimination.”
The court also ruled the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) does “not shield Defendants from liability,” and said “the Court holds that Defendants are liable for sex discrimination under Title VII. This case will now proceed to trial to determine the appropriate relief that should be granted.”
Lonnie Billard was a substitute English and Drama teacher at the school for 13 years. He was named Teacher of the Year in 2012, and made his Facebook post in 2014, according to the ACLU.
“After all this time, I have a sense of relief and a sense of vindication. I wish I could have remained teaching all this time,” Billard said in a statement released by the ACLU. “Today’s decision validates that I did nothing wrong by being a gay man.”
Earlier, Billard said, “I know that the Catholic Church opposes same-sex marriage, but I don’t think my commitment to my husband has any bearing on my work in the classroom.”
“I have never hidden the fact that I’m gay and my relationship with my partner was no secret at school. But whether or not the school previously knew that I am gay is not the point. People should be able to fall in love and get married without risking their jobs.”
The case is Billard v. Charlotte Catholic High School, and the ruling is here.
Image: ACLU
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'LACKING IN EMPATHY'1 day ago
Trump Praised Senders of Death Threats to Georgia Officials as ‘My People’ as He Demanded Recount: Report
- News2 days ago
Melania Has ‘No Interest’ in Being First Lady Again and Helping Trump With His ‘Political Ambitions’: CNN
- 'DELAY TACTICS'1 day ago
Here’s Why GOP Attempts to Obstruct Jan. 6 Investigations Have Largely Succeeded
- News7 hours ago
Former Top Trump Advisor Jason Miller Allegedly ‘Questioned’ by Law Enforcement in Brazil: Report
- 'TRULY AWFUL'11 hours ago
‘This Makes Me Sick’: Viral Video Shows Brazen Anti-LGBTQ Attack in Georgia High School
- News8 hours ago
‘Unprecedented’: Idaho Rations Hospital Care Due to ‘Massive Increase’ in COVID Patients
- News10 hours ago
Caitlyn Jenner Says She Supports Texas Abortion Ban and Ron DeSantis, but Trashes ‘Illegals’ in CNN Interview
- 'OH GREG'4 hours ago
Women Slam Gov. Abbott for Not ‘Knowing How Women’s Bodies Work’ After Making False 6-Week Abortion Claim