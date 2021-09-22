RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Far Right Pastor Says There Are More Gays Than Ever Before Thanks to a ‘Demonic Spirit That’s Come After Our Seed’
A right wing mega-church pastor who falsely claims Donald Trump won re-election “by about 80 million votes” says more Christian children than ever before identify as LGBTQ, making clear he believes that is bad.
Pastor Kent Christmas, who shares his ministry with his wife Candy, appeared on stage before thousands of his followers and declared, “never have Christians’ children been more taken over by homosexuality, than they are right now,” as Right Wing Watch reports (video below).
The vast majority of Americans support same-sex marriage and equal rights and responsibilities for LGBTQ people.
Christmas blamed a “demonic spirit that comes after our seed” for the increase in people who identify as LGBTQ.
“If I asked each and every one of you to stand that has a son, daughter, or a niece or a nephew, or a brother or sister, that is gay, half of you would stand up in this building, because it is a demonic spirit that’s come after our seed and the church that God has raised it up in this hour is going to have authority over that.”
In 2018 Christmas acknowledged his son is gay, and said, “I know that he wasn’t born that way.”
He claims his son is no longer gay, and is now married with a wife and children.
“I watched the Holy Ghost deliver him and set him free,” Christmas said.
Last year a study published by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law found that “non-transgender LGB people who experienced conversion therapy were almost twice as likely to think about suicide and to attempt suicide compared to their peers who hadn’t experienced conversion therapy.”
It goes on to reveal that more than eight out of ten Americans who were subjected to dangerous conversion therapy “received it from a religious leader.”
Watch:
Right-wing pastor Kent Christmas says that Christian children are being “taken over by homosexuality”: “It is a demonic spirit that has come after our seed.” pic.twitter.com/dKWlSZNTne
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 22, 2021
Republican Who Blames Mass Shootings on ‘Homosexual Marriage’ Says ‘Just Like Trump, God Is Raising Josh Mandel Up’
When former President Donald Trump was in office, his religious-right supporters fell over themselves to shower him with comparisons to biblical leaders, ranging from King David and Solomon to Cyrus and the Apostle Paul. Ohio Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel was similarly exalted when he appeared Saturday at an event held at Calvary Church in Hamilton, Ohio, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Mandel was introduced by Candice Keller, a former right-wing Ohio state representative who was defeated in the Republican primary last year after she blamed mass shootings on “homosexual marriage and drag queen advocates,” among other things. Keller welcomed Mandel to the stage by likening him to King David and Cyrus and declaring that he has been chosen by God.
“He, I believe, is God’s man for the hour,” Keller said. “I absolutely believe that. He’s 43. When I look at him, I think that’s what David looked like—King David in the Bible. In my mind, I’m like, ‘That’s King David.’ And you know, just like David, I believe that he’s God’s man for the hour.”
“Josh Mandel is going to go to the Senate,” Keller declared. “Just so you know, he’s going. He’s going. Now, when he gets there, I know he’s only going to be one of 100, but God said, ‘I searched for one man so I would not have to judge a nation.’ And just like Donald Trump, God is raising Josh Mandel up to be our Cyrus in Ohio. Ohio is the most significant state in the nation, in my opinion. God is going to place Josh in a strategic place, and I believe he’s in it.”
Christian Extremist Says His ‘Righteous Anger’ Made Him ‘Confront’ Women for Wearing ‘Pornographic’ Bathing Suits
A Christian extremist flouting what he calls his “freedom of speech” is refusing to apologize to several women he harassed at a beach by telling them “the truth” that in his estimation their bathing suits were “pornographic” and not appropriate. The man says he felt a “righteous anger” and a “boldness by the Holy Spirit to go in to confront” them.
A viral TikTok video posted by one of the young women, Mia, in Fort Collins, Colorado shows the man Newsweek says is Logan Dorn, telling them they are “flaunting your stuff,” and “your whole body is showing.”
The women repeatedly urge the man to leave them alone, but he responds by saying, “Here’s the thing, there’s free will in America, there’s freedom of speech,” apparently unaware that that First Amendment activity also protects how people choose to dress.
The women tell Dorn, “why are you looking at me. Close your eyes,” “I’m not flaunting anything, don’t look at me,” “please go,” and “get the f*** away.”
Dorn tells them to “take young eyes into consideration,” while calling their appearance, “pornography.”
“If men of God don’t stand up then our society’s going to go down the drain because there’s no morality,” he insists in the video.
“I’m speaking truth,” Dorn continues. “Your body will never ever satisfy. The physical never ever satisfies. There’s a longing in each of your hearts to actually be seen.”
At one point they ask him if he will also be confronting men, and he replies: “that’s a lot different.”
@ggarbagefairyPart 1##harrassement #feminism #fuckmen♬ original sound – Mia
In a separate video, below, which Dorn recorded he defends himself, saying a member of his family said they had to move because of how the women were dressed.
“And so right then in there I just had a just, a righteous anger come over me,” Dorn says in his video. “And also just a boldness by the Holy Spirit to go in to confront these ladies and to speak truth that, ‘hey what you’re wearing is not okay for a nine year old boy, or a six year old boy,’ and reason being is because coming from being introduced to pornography at a young age, it destroyed me. And I, in that moment just a righteous anger of to defend and protect young eyes, came over me, and so I decided to speak truth that ‘hey you know what you’re wearing is not okay that you can’t find your worth in your body, that the physical never satisfy.’ You know that, that ‘there’s going to come a day when you, when you’re going to be face to face with God.’ You know, things of that nature.”
Dorn, defiantly, continues, saying, “I’m not going to apologize. I’m just going to say, I’m going to continue to stay on on the truth, I’m I continue to stand on the Word of God. Our society is on such a downclimb of morality of pornography and lust is at an all time high.”
Then he starts to attack transgender people.
“People, you know, don’t even know their gender anymore. People don’t even know. You know, they can go from, you know, if you’re, if they’re born a male they can be a female, if they’re born a female that can be a male, you know, society is really jacked up, and I’m going to continue to stay on the word of truth I’m gonna continue.”
“There’s a longing deep in your soul, that only Jesus can satisfy,” Dorn concludes.
@loganvandornThe truth will set you free.. ♥️✝️ #jesus #jesuslovesyou #truth #truthwillsetyoufree #godlovesyou #fathersonholyspirit #revival #repent #jesusiscoming♬ original sound – Logan Dorn
Psaki Schools Religious Right Reporter Asking About Biden’s Catholic Faith and Abortion
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki once again was forced to school a right wing reporter, this time not Fox News’ Peter Doocy, but Owen Jensen, who is the Washington, D.C. correspondent for EWTN, Eternal Word Television Network.
“Why does the President support abortion when his own Catholic Faith teaches abortion is morally wrong? Jensen asked.
“He believes that it’s a woman’s right, it’s a woman’s body, and it’s her choice,” Psaki replied to the question that President Joe Biden has made extremely clear countless times.
Not dissuaded, Jensen pressed on.
“Who does he believe should lookout for the unborn child?”
Not willing to debate whether or not a fetus is an unborn child, Psaki moved on.
“He believes that it’s up to a woman to make those decisions, and up to a woman to make those decisions with her doctor. I know you’ve never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant, but for women out there who have faced those choices this is an incredibly difficult thing, President believes that right should be respected,” she replied, quickly moving on telling another reporter, “go ahead.”
Jensen refused to drop the question, pressing forward.
“I think we have to move on – you’ve had plenty of time today,” she concluded.
In early February Jensen made news when he asked Psaki since “President Biden has stated he wants to unite the country,” is he “going to make any effort to reach out to pro-life Americans in his administration?”
Psaki tells a male reporter who asked why Biden supports abortion: “He believes that it’s up to a woman to make those decisions, and up to a woman to make those decisions with her doctor. I know you’ve never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant.” pic.twitter.com/x7SCcvtTID
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 2, 2021
