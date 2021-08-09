News
Trump DOJ Official Jeffrey Clark Can Expect to Be Indicted for Criminal Conspiracy: Legal Expert
Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade claimed that former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark should be very concerned with being indicted for criminal conspiracy based upon a letter he wrote at Donald Trump’s request that sought to overturn the 202O presidential vote count in Georgia among other states.
Speaking with host Yasmin Vossoughian, the animated McQuade said the letter — revealed in a bombshell report by the Washington Post — is damning evidence that Clark knowingly was participating in a criminal enterprise.
“So President Trump was urging the leadership of the justice department like Jeffrey Rosen and his deputy Clark, and they wouldn’t play ball,” McQuade explained. “Donald Trump did find a willing participant in the assistant attorney general for the Civil Division, Jeffrey Clark, and the public reporting is that Clark met privately with President Trump; completely forbidden under the department policies. Communications are to be done in a formal way.”
“The idea that the president is talking with an underling, planning a strategy is, alone, is highly irregular,” she added. “Then we have seen this letter he drafted for the signature of the acting attorney general to send out to all the states, including Georgia, where the elections were close. This is so far out of the lane of the Justice Department — providing legal advice to states about how they could engineer a different result in their state.”
“He [Clark] laid out that road map for them,” she continued. “So I think Jeffrey Clark and anyone else involved should be concerned with conspiracy charges.”
Watch below:
News
Dem Lawmaker Drops the Mic With Brutal Demolition of ‘Absurd’ Madison Cawthorn
Appearing on MSNBC with host Lindsey Reiser, Rep. Kim Schrier (D-WA) — who was a pediatrician before running for office — flattened Republican colleague Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) over his complaints about masking up children with a blunt and brutal takedown.
Sharing a clip of the young Republican claiming “You have sacrificed the social, emotional and psychological development of our children on the altar of wokeness, forcing our children to wear masks is nothing short of psychological child abuse, period.” the MSNBC host asked the doctor for her response.
“First of all, let me just say that what he said was absolutely absurd,” Schrier began. “He’s not following the science and putting people in his district and across the country who are listening to him at high risk. We know that masks work, we know we need to protect our children. Yes, there should be in classroom mandates for mask wearing, but let’s also be clear that when you have a variant that is this contagious the plain old cloth mask is unlikely to really be sufficient.”
“But with regard to the social and emotional health of children, Madison Cawthorn, though closer to a child’s age than I am, really does not have any perspective on this,” she added. “The reality is that kids need to be in school. What is damaging to their psyche, to their social and emotional development is not being able to be around children because schools are closed — the masks are not a problem — I could pull my 12-year-old in the other room here who would tell you that’s ridiculous.”
Watch below:
News
Buttigieg Busts Fox News Over Uninformed Question on Electric Cars: ‘Tesla Doesn’t Even Have Tailpipes’
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg schooled Fox News host Bret Baier on electric cars over the weekend.
During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Baier asked Buttigieg why Tesla CEO Elon Musk had not been invited to a White House meeting on tailpipe emissions.
“Tesla wasn’t invited to the White House event,” Baier said, noting that Musk had complained in a tweet.
“Why was that?” the Fox News host asked. “Was it because Tesla is not unionized?”
“We were celebrating the other day the fact that we brought together labor leadership and the leadership of many of these employers of UAW,” Buttigieg explained. “Now, what we are working on in our department and what we were announcing that day was tailpipe emissions standards.”
“To their credit, an all-electric company like Tesla doesn’t even have tailpipes and that’s an exciting thing to see too,” the secretary added.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
News
Donald Trump Melts Down on Mitch McConnell Over Infrastructure Package – And Threatens GOP Lawmakers
Former President Donald Trump criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Republican lawmakers’ $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. Describing the incentive as “a disgrace,” Trump condemned the package shortly before the upper chamber’s scheduled vote on the long-debated effort, according to The Hill.
Releasing a statement through the “Save America PAC,” Trump took direct aim at McConnell.
“Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill is a disgrace,” Trump wrote. “If Mitch McConnell was smart, which we’ve seen no evidence of, he would use the debt ceiling card to negotiate a good infrastructure package.”
Trump admitted that he doubts lawmakers actually took the time to read the lengthy piece of proposed legislation, which is reportedly comprised of 2,700 pages. He added, “They would have needed to take speed reading courses.”
“It is a gift to the Democrat Party, compliments of Mitch McConnell and some RINOs [Republicans in name only], who have no idea what they are doing,” he added.
Focusing on the upcoming elections, the former president noted that he believes the “infrastructure bill will be used against the Republican Party.”
Trump even included what appears to be a veiled threat toward current Republican lawmakers as he warned, “It will be very hard for me to endorse anyone foolish enough to vote in favor of this deal.”
Despite Trump’s latest rant, none of the Republican lawmakers in support of the bill have signaled that they will vote to oppose the bill.
“We still have amendments that need to be processed.” McConnell said, adding, “Once they are, we’ll be able to wind things down.”
Trump argues that Republican lawmakers should refrain from voting on the infrastructure bill until after the midterm election in 2022. Believing it will be beneficial for Republicans, he added, “Remember, you already have the card, it’s called the debt ceiling, which the Democrats threatened us with constantly.”
