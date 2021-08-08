News
Dem Lawmaker Drops the Mic With Brutal Demolition of ‘Absurd’ Madison Cawthorn
Appearing on MSNBC with host Lindsey Reiser, Rep. Kim Schrier (D-WA) — who was a pediatrician before running for office — flattened Republican colleague Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) over his complaints about masking up children with a blunt and brutal takedown.
Sharing a clip of the young Republican claiming “You have sacrificed the social, emotional and psychological development of our children on the altar of wokeness, forcing our children to wear masks is nothing short of psychological child abuse, period.” the MSNBC host asked the doctor for her response.
“First of all, let me just say that what he said was absolutely absurd,” Schrier began. “He’s not following the science and putting people in his district and across the country who are listening to him at high risk. We know that masks work, we know we need to protect our children. Yes, there should be in classroom mandates for mask wearing, but let’s also be clear that when you have a variant that is this contagious the plain old cloth mask is unlikely to really be sufficient.”
“But with regard to the social and emotional health of children, Madison Cawthorn, though closer to a child’s age than I am, really does not have any perspective on this,” she added. “The reality is that kids need to be in school. What is damaging to their psyche, to their social and emotional development is not being able to be around children because schools are closed — the masks are not a problem — I could pull my 12-year-old in the other room here who would tell you that’s ridiculous.”
Watch below:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Buttigieg Busts Fox News Over Uninformed Question on Electric Cars: ‘Tesla Doesn’t Even Have Tailpipes’
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg schooled Fox News host Bret Baier on electric cars over the weekend.
During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Baier asked Buttigieg why Tesla CEO Elon Musk had not been invited to a White House meeting on tailpipe emissions.
“Tesla wasn’t invited to the White House event,” Baier said, noting that Musk had complained in a tweet.
“Why was that?” the Fox News host asked. “Was it because Tesla is not unionized?”
“We were celebrating the other day the fact that we brought together labor leadership and the leadership of many of these employers of UAW,” Buttigieg explained. “Now, what we are working on in our department and what we were announcing that day was tailpipe emissions standards.”
“To their credit, an all-electric company like Tesla doesn’t even have tailpipes and that’s an exciting thing to see too,” the secretary added.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
News
Donald Trump Melts Down on Mitch McConnell Over Infrastructure Package – And Threatens GOP Lawmakers
Former President Donald Trump criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Republican lawmakers’ $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. Describing the incentive as “a disgrace,” Trump condemned the package shortly before the upper chamber’s scheduled vote on the long-debated effort, according to The Hill.
Releasing a statement through the “Save America PAC,” Trump took direct aim at McConnell.
“Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill is a disgrace,” Trump wrote. “If Mitch McConnell was smart, which we’ve seen no evidence of, he would use the debt ceiling card to negotiate a good infrastructure package.”
Trump admitted that he doubts lawmakers actually took the time to read the lengthy piece of proposed legislation, which is reportedly comprised of 2,700 pages. He added, “They would have needed to take speed reading courses.”
“It is a gift to the Democrat Party, compliments of Mitch McConnell and some RINOs [Republicans in name only], who have no idea what they are doing,” he added.
Focusing on the upcoming elections, the former president noted that he believes the “infrastructure bill will be used against the Republican Party.”
Trump even included what appears to be a veiled threat toward current Republican lawmakers as he warned, “It will be very hard for me to endorse anyone foolish enough to vote in favor of this deal.”
Despite Trump’s latest rant, none of the Republican lawmakers in support of the bill have signaled that they will vote to oppose the bill.
“We still have amendments that need to be processed.” McConnell said, adding, “Once they are, we’ll be able to wind things down.”
Trump argues that Republican lawmakers should refrain from voting on the infrastructure bill until after the midterm election in 2022. Believing it will be beneficial for Republicans, he added, “Remember, you already have the card, it’s called the debt ceiling, which the Democrats threatened us with constantly.”
News
‘You’re Confusing a Few Things There’: Jen Psaki Forced to Educate Right Wing Reporter Defending DeSantis
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday performed what has become a near-daily exercise in educating right wing reporters, although this time not one from Fox News.
Instead, the reporter was Emerald Robinson of Newsmax, who Psaki ultimately was forced to cut off.
Robinson tried to defend Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, who not only refuses to implement a mask mandate but has banned state and local government agencies and schools from trying to do so – potentially putting 2.7 million children, and their families, at risk as they return to schools. DeSantis’ state of Florida accounts for about one in five new coronavirus cases and “leads the nation in the number of adults and children admitted into the hospital with confirmed cases of Covid-19,” CNN reports.
Robinson cited a medical expert who made news this week by saying the cloth masks many Americans are using are insufficient, and criticized his colleague for not urging stronger masks, possibly ones like the N95 masks used by medical professionals and first responders.
But the Newsmax reporter suggested that was proof that DeSantis’ mask ban made sense, which it does not.
“One of the President’s top COVID advisors, Michael Osterholm, just this recently –” Robinson began.
“Who’s not a current adviser to the president,” Psaki was forced to inform Robinson. He is an epidemiologist who was an advisor to President-elect Joe Biden but has not served in the administration.
“He said,” Robinson continued, “in a television interview this week regarding mask wearing, specifically the cloth masks like so many of us are wearing here and what the kids are wearing in school, right? Largely. He said, it’s just that the scientific community is doing a disservice to the public on face coverings, he said that cloth masks like these have very limited impact on the amount of virus that you inhale or you exhale out. And he also said that he’s really disappointed in his colleagues for not making that more clear to the public, and that’s sort of in line with the study that Governor DeSantis is citing as the basis for his executive order,” Robinson declared, which is false, as Psaki was forced to explain.
“I think you’re confusing a few things there but let me first say that Osterholm is not an advisor to the President, to the administration, to the White House,” Psaki explained, information that is easily found on Wikipedia or via any simple Google search. “He doesn’t work here, he’s a private citizen and a medical public health expert, but a lot of public health experts are out there speaking and good for them.”
In fact, Osterholm said this week, “It`s very important to wear adequate protection. And what we mean by that is you need to wear an N-95 respirator,” which he noted are no longer in short supply like they were last year.
“I will say,” Psaki continued, “that we are going to continue to rely on the advice of medical experts in the federal government on what kind of masks we all should wear, what kind of masks kids should wear, and if they change that advice, then the Department of Education will be working with schools to make sure if that’s implemented as a mitigation measure.”
“The issue we have taken with the guidance of Governor DeSantis – which he of course is fundraising off of, I think we should note – is that he is preventing schools and teachers and others from protecting themselves, and the students in their classroom, and as a mother myself, that’s concerning and I’m sure it’s concerning to mothers in Florida.”
“I think we’re gonna have to continue. Go ahead. I think we’ve got to continue. Go ahead, You had a very long question we’ve got to continue. Go ahead. I’m sorry, I’m sorry, Emerald, we’re going to continue. Go ahead,” Psaki said, moving to another reporter.
Watch:
Lord, grant me the patience that Jen Psaki has with Newsmax staffer Emerald Robinson pic.twitter.com/o2zE9VFMGN
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2021
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Greene Suggests Republicans Use Their ‘Second Amendment Rights’ to ‘Welcome’ Biden’s ‘Police State Friends’
- News2 days ago
‘You’re Confusing a Few Things There’: Jen Psaki Forced to Educate Right Wing Reporter Defending DeSantis
- 'CLOWN'3 days ago
‘Sideshow Lunatic’ Mike Lindell’s ‘Bizarre and Untrue Belief System’ Picked Apart by Morning Joe Panelists
- 'THIS IS EVIL'3 days ago
‘Actively Trying to Infect and Kill Kids’: Abbott Blasted as ‘Governor Mengele’ for Back-to-School COVID Policies
- News1 day ago
Donald Trump Melts Down on Mitch McConnell Over Infrastructure Package – And Threatens GOP Lawmakers
- 'SATAN'S ENABLERS'2 days ago
Legendary GOP Strategist Thrashes Tucker Carlson for Claiming to Be a ‘Patriot’ While Kissing Up to Hungarian Autocrat
- News2 days ago
Alabama Has the Worst Vaccination Rate in America. Cases Are Exploding. They Just Threw Out 65,000 Expired Doses.
- CRIME1 day ago
Legal Expert: Bombshell DOJ Letter Key to Investigating Trump for a Multitude of Crimes