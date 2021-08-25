News
The Capitol Riot Investigation Is ‘Taking Off’ — and Investigators Seem to Know Exactly What They’re After: Former FBI Official
Former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi said that looking at the requests from the Jan. 6 committee it appears they know what they’re looking for.
Speaking to MSNBC host Joy Reid on Wednesday, Figliuzzi explained that it isn’t going to be a smoking gun for some email that Donald Trump fired off, because it isn’t what he does.
However, “there must be some predication here,” said Figliuzzi. “I do not believe — and certainly if we use the model of a prospective entity — that they would just willy nilly send out this kind of shotgun request without reason to believe — at least a reasonable cause to believe — that there were such communications or may have been such communications from the White House to these parties or vice versa.”
He explained that after a president leaves off, the National Archives is given all of the information and documents from the administration for archiving purposes. So, official devices and official communications would be captured in the documents there.
“That doesn’t mean that personal phones, personal computers and communications aren’t being used by certain folks in and around the White House, including members of Congress, which was part of the request and that the archives would capture those communications,” Figliuzzi said. “Here is encouraging news: this sign of life is significant. The investigation is taking off. They have reason to believe this will reap benefits for them. Now we watch and see the strength of this select committee. What happens if they have subpoenas? How long is it going to take the National Archives to respond to this massive request? Are they properly staffed? Can they do it in two weeks? I say, no.”
Reid noted that one of the key pieces of the request is for records discussing the president’s mental stability.
Figliuzzi agreed that it was significant, assuming his theory that they wouldn’t send off a kind of “fishing expedition” request is correct. “They’ve got some kind of predication to believe this was discussed.”
“They requested records that indicate what the president might have been told about the actual election results,” he explained. “He may have been warned, ‘Don’t go there. These are certified results, my friend. And if he kept pushing back and making stuff up, that would be indicted of a diminished mental state. I think they have reason to believe that kind of thing was discussed.”
See the discussion below:
News
Texas Gov. Abbott Changes Executive Order Banning COVID Vaccine Mandates to Include FDA Approval of Pfizer
Texas’ Republican Governor Greg Abbott, still recovering from contracting COVID-19 and still in a tight re-election campaign on Wednesday changed his executive order banning coronavirus vaccine mandates to include those that have received FDA approval.
Abbott, who was asymptomatic when he bragged he was getting coronavirus treatment ordinarily reserved only for those with symptoms, had initially banned coronavirus vaccine mandates in his state citing the experimental nature of the vaccine.
At 46.4% Texas’ vaccination rate appears to have plateaued, and is well-below the nation’s average of 52.2%.
“At least 89 Texas hospitals were out of ICU beds last week, according to the latest federal data,” the Texas Tribune reported on Monday.
I issued an Executive Order maintaining the prohibition of vaccine mandates.
Additionally, I’ve added the issue of vaccine mandates to the Special Session agenda.#txlege involvement is important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas.https://t.co/mZQJEkUJqJ pic.twitter.com/C7BtyN7bRx
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 25, 2021
News
‘Reprehensible’: Ex-CIA Counterterrorism Official Unleashes Fury on Two Lawmakers’ Unauthorized Trip to Afghanistan
Philip Mudd, a former CIA counterterrorism Deputy Director is blasting the two U.S. Congressmen who just took an unauthorized trip to Kabul to oversee the massive airlift operation being conducted by the Biden administration.
By the end of Wednesday approximated 100,000 people are expected to have been airlifted out of Afghanistan, but U.S. Reps. Seth Moulton (D-MA) and Peter Meijer (R-MI), both highly-critical of President Joe Biden’s handling of the withdrawal from that country decided to take a trip to see the operation first hand. They returned less than 24 hours later.
Mudd, now a CNN analyst, Wednesday morning insisted the Congressmen’s actions were “reprehensible.”
“Two members of Congress, without the support of their leadership, decide that they’re going to bypass Disneyland and take an Instagram trip to Afghanistan because they want some eye candy for a bunch of constituents,” Mudd told CNN’s “New Day” co-host John Berman.
“If I were Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy I would see this as a chance for bipartisanship, both those guys on their committees: out. Done,” Mudd added. “And by the way, ask them for the two seats they took out, for all their concerns about refugees, what happens to the two refugees who didn’t get those seats, what do you tell them?”
“Last thing I’d say evidently for what I’ve read, one of the brilliant insights they’ve gotten is that the slow start meant that we could get fewer people out than we would have gotten out if we started fast. Look, John, I can do oversight from Memphis and give you that. Reprehensible, they ought to go from their committees.”
The Washington Post reported late Tuesday the trip “was not approved as part of the normal process for congressional fact-finding trips,” and “served as a distraction for military and civilian staffers attempting to carry out frenzied rescue efforts, according to two people familiar with the trip who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk about the matter.”
“The cloak-and-dagger trip infuriated some officials at the Pentagon and the State Department,” the Post adds.
“It’s as moronic as it is selfish,” said a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide a frank assessment of their trip. “They’re taking seats away from Americans and at-risk Afghans — while putting our diplomats and service members at greater risk — so they can have a moment in front of the cameras.”
Watch Mudd’s analysis:
Phil Mudd *goes off* on Reps. Moulton & Meijer’s trip to Kabul:
“So 2 members of Congress, without support of their leadership, decide they’re going to bypass Disneyland and take an Instagram trip to Afghanistan because they want some eye candy for a bunch of constituents.” pic.twitter.com/KtN2T23uNp
— The Recount (@therecount) August 25, 2021
News
‘Let Me Explain to You How Our Process Works’: Psaki Derails Doocy’s Attacks on Administration’s Afghanistan Airlift
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday used Fox News reporter Peter Doocy to communicate exactly what the Biden administration is doing to get Americans and our Afghan allies, and all their families, out of that country in what she declared will be “the largest airlift” in U.S. history.
.@WHPressSec: “I would say that this is now on track to be largest airlift in U.S. history … I would not say that is anything but a success.”
Full briefing: https://t.co/4IJGUTbxFb pic.twitter.com/0QavP7xtHs
— CSPAN (@cspan) August 24, 2021
Doocy claimed a U.S. citizen he called “Fatima” had contacted him claiming she is “stranded” at home somewhere outside of the boundaries of the Kabul airport, and blamed the administration for not getting her out.
Psaki urged Doocy to give her Fatima’s contact information so she could help ensure she is able to leave.
She also took the opportunity to tell the American people “exactly what we are doing,” and reminded him that the U.S. Dept. of State “for months…has been telling Americans to leave Afghanistan for their own safety.”
“We are committed to bringing Americans home, who want to leave, and that is the President’s commitment,” Psaki explained. “So let me explain to you how our process works and there have been some very good questions including from you and from others,” she graciously offered.
“We’re working hour by hour,” she added to determine exactly how many Americans are in Afghanistan, saying, “I understand your desire and interest in having an exact number of American citizens on the ground, and the State Department expects we’ll have an exact update on that tomorrow.”
“Just to remind you, the U.S. government does not track our citizens when they travel around the world. We rely on self reporting, not just in Afghanistan, anywhere in the world, people have to decide to register or not, it’s up to them, individuals whether they decide to register or not, wherever they may be. And if you register. When you’re in a country like Afghanistan, you aren’t required to deregister. The State Department also issues alerts, they have publicized phone number and email to contact if you’re in Afghanistan and want assistance to leave, and for months, the department has been telling Americans to leave Afghanistan for their own safety.”
But she made clear the administration is taking full responsibility to get every American out.
“It is our responsibility and our role to work with and help American citizens who want to leave,” she said. “In recent days, they have reached out to every American citizen registered in Afghanistan directly multiple times. This is a 24/7 operation, embassies all over the world are supporting phone banking, text banking, and email efforts.”
And then she offered to help Doocy’s contact.
WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki on identifying and evacuating remaining Americans from Afghanistan:
“If any of you are hearing from American citizens who can’t reach us, give me their contact information, and we will get in contact with them.” pic.twitter.com/xeiYHlHaWR
— The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2021
“If we are not in touch with this individual, give me their contact information and we will get in touch with them. If any of you are hearing from American citizens who can’t reach us, give me their contact information, and we will get in contact with them, our estimate of the overall number of American citizens who are there can increase because folks are just now responding to our outreach who may not have registered. It can also decrease because people leave, they don’t tell us they leave, or individuals who may reach out and convey, they, they have the documentation needed, don’t. So there are a range of factors here and it’s our responsibility to give you accurate information, that’s what our focus is to say no Americans are stranded.”
