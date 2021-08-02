Connect with us

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN IS NO JOKE

#ResignMcCarthy: Calls Mount for Ouster of ‘Psychotic’ GOP Leader After He ‘Threatened Violence’ Against Pelosi

Published

on

“He wasn’t ‘joking’. He was stoking.”

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is once again under fire, this time for seemingly having “threatened” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi with violence, as one top House Democrat, Rep. Eric Swalwell is charging. Many are calling for McCarthy’s ouster as #ResignMcCarthy trends on social media.

But Congressman Swalwell is far from alone.

At a Saturday night GOP event McCarthy, who has made very clear to his caucus that he is planning on becoming Speaker of the House after next year’s elections, was handed an oversized Speaker’s gavel.

“I want you to watch Nancy Pelosi hand me that gavel. It will be hard not to hit her with it,” McCarthy told supporters. Some reports claim he was “joking.”

But joking or not, many are furious, given that just six months ago Republicans – according to the Secret Service a majority of the 25,000 at Trump’s Jan. 6 speech marched to the Capitol. Other reports put the number of Trump supporters who stormed the building at 9400. Some were literally hunting down the Democratic Speaker, who is second in line to the presidency.

Some believe McCarthy has been so extremely opposed to the January 6 Commission because he may have some liability for his actions.

Here’s what some are saying:

 

 

 

 

