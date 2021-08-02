ResignMcCarthy: Calls Mount for Ouster of ‘Psychotic’ GOP Leader After He ‘Threatened Violence’ Against Pelosi

“He wasn’t ‘joking’. He was stoking.”

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is once again under fire, this time for seemingly having “threatened” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi with violence, as one top House Democrat, Rep. Eric Swalwell is charging. Many are calling for McCarthy’s ouster as #ResignMcCarthy trends on social media.

But Congressman Swalwell is far from alone.

At a Saturday night GOP event McCarthy, who has made very clear to his caucus that he is planning on becoming Speaker of the House after next year’s elections, was handed an oversized Speaker’s gavel.

“I want you to watch Nancy Pelosi hand me that gavel. It will be hard not to hit her with it,” McCarthy told supporters. Some reports claim he was “joking.”

But joking or not, many are furious, given that just six months ago Republicans – according to the Secret Service a majority of the 25,000 at Trump’s Jan. 6 speech marched to the Capitol. Other reports put the number of Trump supporters who stormed the building at 9400. Some were literally hunting down the Democratic Speaker, who is second in line to the presidency.

Some believe McCarthy has been so extremely opposed to the January 6 Commission because he may have some liability for his actions.

Here’s what some are saying:

Let me say this: if I had physically threatened a co-worker, I would have been fired. I would not have been given an opportunity to resign. — Elaine Pantano (@ElainePantano) August 1, 2021

This is why we need professional standards for congress.

If I said that about a coworker I’d be in serious trouble.

Congress should be held to the same standards. — teach0r teach0r 🇺🇸🗽 (@teach0r) August 1, 2021

DOD defines terrorism as, "the calculated use of unlawful violence or threat of unlawful violence to inculcate fear; intended to coerce or to intimidate governments or societies in the pursuit of goals that are generally political, religious, or ideological."#ResignMcCarthy — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 2, 2021

Violence against women is no joke. #ResignMcCarthy — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) August 2, 2021

Kevin McCarthy threatened violence against the Speaker of the House over 24 hours ago and has yet to apologize. https://t.co/NL0IiRmblr — DCCC (@dccc) August 2, 2021

I was 6 years old when my mother was mugged and hit right in front of me in our apartment so excuse me @GOPLeader for not finding your joke of hitting Speaker Nancy Pelosi very fucking funny. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) August 2, 2021

This oversized gavel makes Kevin McCarthy look like the clown he is. He needs to resign. #ResignMcCarthy pic.twitter.com/D0itkSxS5A — Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 2, 2021

"McCarthy joking about hitting a woman is even more despicable given that he did not vote in March with his 29 fellow House Republicans to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act designed to protect women from domestic violence." https://t.co/gO2ytWK7VD — DCCC (@dccc) August 2, 2021

Michelle Wolf’s set was a 5-day story that the media characterized as the decline of civility and discourse with repeated demands for her to apologize. I’ll put $200 on instead of asking McCarthy to apologize they’ll ask some variation of “what don’t you like about Nancy Pelosi” — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) August 2, 2021

The Capitol was violently attacked.

Marauding men searched the halls looking for Nancy Pelosi.

Ominously calling her name.

They defiled her office.

They took her things.

Left a note calling her a bitch.

McCarthy knows this.

He wasn’t “joking”.

He was stoking.

And he knows it too. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 2, 2021

Frankly, @GOPLeader violence against women is no joking matter. This threat against Speaker Pelosi, & lack of character, even beyond your pathetic attempt to cover up what happened on January 6, is why you are utterly unfit to lead. For once, do the right thing.#McCarthyResign — Southern Sister Resister – Wordsmith #IAmTheStorm (@ResisterSis20) August 2, 2021

Kevin McCarthy said "it will be hard not to hit" Nancy Pelosi with the gavel if he becomes Speaker of the House McCarthy, who opposed the Violence Against Women Act, is openly suggesting he'd assault the Speaker of the House — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) August 2, 2021

There is no apology for violence against women. Kevin McCarthy was NOT joking. His statement was a call for violence. It was full-on, in your face, Stochastic terrorism. Don't accept his apology — accept his resignation.#ResignMcCarthy — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) August 2, 2021