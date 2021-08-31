'SOCIOPATH'
Calls to Expel ‘Traitorous’ Madison Cawthorn Grow After He Warns of ‘Bloodshed’ and Lies About ‘Rigged’ Election
Remarks made by U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) are being seen as so volatile and destructive some are calling for his expulsion from Congress.
The North Carolina Republican lawmaker was warned to stop campaigning across the country and start paying attention to his own constituents. On Sunday, The Washington Post reports, Cawthorn told his local Macon County Republican Party “that elections in the United States are ‘rigged’ and said there will be ‘bloodshed’ if the country’s electoral system continues on its current path.”
Immediately after holding a shotgun Cawthorn said, “I will tell you, as much as I am willing to defend our liberty at all costs, there is nothing that I would dread doing more than having to pick up arms against a fellow American. And the way that we can have recourse against that is if we all passionately demand that we have election security in all 50 states.”
After urging President Joe Biden’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, Cawthorn promised, “I will remove Joe Biden from office, and then, when Kamala Harris inevitably screws up, we will take them down, one at a time.”
And he called those arrested in the January 6 insurrection, which he helped incite, “political prisoners” and “political hostages.”
The Post also reported that on Sunday “a member of the crowd asked Cawthorn, ‘When are you going to call us to Washington again?'”
In response, Cawthorn appeared to suggest that plans for a gathering were in the works, although he did not provide details.
“That — we are actively working on that one,” he said. “I don’t have an answer to that one right yet. But we are actively working on this. We have a few plans in motion that I can’t make public right now.”
At Macon County GOP event yesterday, Madison Cawthorn called January 6 rioters “political hostages,” and spoke of trying to “bust them out.” Then-
Attendee: “When are you gonna call us to Washington again?”
Cawthorn: “We are actively working on that one.”pic.twitter.com/hN96kswnNt
— Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) August 30, 2021
As news spreads of his remarks, many are furious and demanding he be expelled from Congress.
Expel Madison Cawthorn. This is unacceptable from any Representative.
— Darryl Bernstein (@BernsteinPhoto) August 31, 2021
How can Madison Cawthorn not be expelled from Congress over this?
How did @SpeakerPelosi move faster over a misjudged @IlhanMN tweet than she is over repeated threats of violence from GOP members of Congress like Cawthorn? https://t.co/IVF0smphgj
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 31, 2021
Expel Cawthorn and all these traitors -Andy Biggs, Lauren Boebert, Mo Brooks, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, and Louie Gohmert.
— Andrea Issa (@PublicAdvocacy) August 30, 2021
Madison Cawthorn should be expelled from Congress over this https://t.co/F44AbYkEWH
— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 30, 2021
Expel Madison Cawthorn.
He’s a traitorous bastard.
Pass it on.#ExpelCawthorn
— Elgin Charles (@ElginCharles) August 30, 2021
I’m told today would be a great day to expel Madison Cawthorn from Congress. #ExpelCawthorn
— Paint USA Blue (@AblueUs) August 30, 2021
The Speaker should immediately expel Madison cawthorn from Congress . https://t.co/4U2fHxCiVx
— 🐐 (@LordCalderonn) August 30, 2021
Expel Cawthorn.
Pass it on.#ExpelCawthorn
— Avenger Resister (@AvengerResister) August 30, 2021
@SpeakerPelosi it’s time, overtime, to expel Madison Cawthorn for incitement. What more does this sociopath have to say before you take action? https://t.co/IBxs46UKB3
— Avram Rubin PhD (@AvramRubin) August 31, 2021
Expel Rep. Cawthorn needs to be expelled for inciting extremists by lying about non existent election fraud.
— chriskollack (@chriskollack) August 31, 2021
@SpeakerPelosi Madam Speaker, We need to find a way to expel MOCs like Madison Cawthorn who are calling for violent overthrow of our government!
— Cheryl Cardran 🌹 (@cheryl_cardran) August 31, 2021
This nonsense MUST end! We have Rs constantly instigating/promoting violence while threatening a tyrannical overthrow of our Democracy.
Madison Cawthorn is a traitor, insurrection supporter, & is actively working to cause more harm.
Expel, Subpoena, & Charge Cawthorn! https://t.co/BulzsHXtCb
— WaPoTato2 (@WaPoTato2) August 30, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'SOCIOPATH'
Rand Paul Slammed for Anti-Vax ‘Mass Murder’ Manifesto: ‘They Can’t Arrest All of Us – No One Should Follow CDC’
U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is being heavily criticized after recording a video urging Americans to ignore CDC coronavirus guidance by not getting vaccinated and not wearing masks, and for promoting his dangerous, life-threatening perspective as a patriotic act of civil disobedience.
“It’s time for us to resist. They can’t arrest all of us,” declares the anti-vaxx Republican who promotes himself as a medical doctor but was the first Senator to contract COVID.
“They can’t keep all your kids home from school,” Paul says in his video, which appeared originally in text form as an op-ed on Fox News but received little notice last week. “They can’t keep every government building closed – although I’ve got a long list of ones they should.”
The Kentucky Senator is making things up. Children are returning to in-person classroom learning and the CDC fully supports this, as do the top teachers’ unions – despite the likelihood it will increase the rate of transmission and number of coronavirus cases.
“We don’t have to accept the mandates, lockdowns, and harmful policies of the petty tyrants and feckless bureaucrats. We can simply say no, not again,” Paul declares, swinging at policies that do not exist.
“Nancy Pelosi — you will not arrest or stop me or anyone on my staff from doing our jobs,” Paul threatens. “We have all either had COVID, had the vaccine, or been offered the vaccine. We will make our own health choices. We will not show you a passport, we will not wear a mask, we will not be forced into random screening and testing so you can continue your drunk with power rein over the Capitol.”
He never in the video says who “we” are.
Paul has consistently maintained that those who have had COVID-19 are immune to it and do not need to be vaccinated, but studies show those who have recovered but refuse to be vaccinated are more than twice as likely to contract the deadly disease again.
Republican turned Democrat Ron Filipkowski, an attorney and activist, posted Sen. Paul’s video to social media:
Rand Paul today: “It’s time for us to resist. They can’t arrest all of us .. No one should follow the CDC.” He then says he will introduce amendments to defund any govt agency that seeks to enforce CDC guidelines, including schools. pic.twitter.com/PYOQtKDYBN
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 9, 2021
It is sparking outage at the Kentucky Senator who claims he is “not a career politician.”
It’s beyond madness at this point. It’s mass murder now.
— Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) August 9, 2021
Why the fuck is Rand Paul telling parents to ignore the CDC, after children’s COVID hospitalizations just jumped 118% in Kentucky?
— Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) August 9, 2021
Don’t take medical advice from a “doctor” that is so incompetent that he was one of the first people in the country to contract Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/hEcssKy7eP
— Alt Spec (@SpecAlt) August 9, 2021
Rand Paul is saying this…
Ignore science, and doctors and just listen to me
I don’t think so Paul. You are an idiot trumper who has eroded our democracy to fit your agenda of power, control, and money
— More Or Les (@LesHailYes) August 9, 2021
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Covid-19) https://t.co/FpaKAd9ig4
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 9, 2021
@RandPaul You need to be arrested for your defiance and your refusal to adhere to public health emergency guidance and for endangering people with your MIS-INFORMATION. It is NOT free speech when you are holding a public position and use your position to endanger those you serve
— Sandy Stewart (@CoachSandyS) August 9, 2021
The senator from Kentucky now works for Vladimir Putin.
– Senator John McCain on the Senate floor.
— Democracy’s my jam (@BlueGirlRules1) August 9, 2021
Everyone thinks, oh @RandPaul he’s just an oddity, the fringiest of the fringe, you know the family has always been…BUT. NO. This man is the avatar of today’s @GOP. Pro-pandemic. Team #COVID19. https://t.co/sM5iApX5UK
— Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) August 9, 2021
This Rand Paul? pic.twitter.com/EgoF5b7625
— Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) August 9, 2021
It’s almost as if Red Paul is working for the man he hand-delivered a letter tohttps://t.co/b3ZnMGyeuq
— Info Vacuum (@VacuumInfo) August 9, 2021
Sen Paul grew up in a family which made its living in the neo-nazi newsletter business. of course didn’t fall far from the tree. https://t.co/nhCpE5TbLe
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 9, 2021
Rand Paul should at the very least be censured for this. https://t.co/1bw7uNIS7H
— Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) August 9, 2021
.@RandPaul is a sociopath. https://t.co/08ziJ17Lks
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 9, 2021
Rand Paul is a failure as a Senator, a doctor and a human being.
— ?Peggy B? (@PegLulu2) August 9, 2021
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Carrie Prejean Is Now an Anti-Mask MAGA Extremist Who Just Unleashed an Off-the-Wall Rant at a School Board Meeting
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Eternal Life’ Is Why Mississippi’s GOP Governor Isn’t Scared of Surging Coronavirus Fatalities: Report
- RIGHT WING WAR MONGERING2 days ago
Chris Wallace Slams McConnell’s Desire for ‘Full-Scale War’ After He Calls Afghanistan a ‘Complete Success’
- News1 day ago
‘I Will Survive’ Said Noted QAnon Conspiracist Two Weeks Before Dying From COVID-19 He Called a Hoax
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘How You Get Stuff Done’: Anti-Mask GOP Nominee Threatens to Use ’20 Strong Men’ to Physically Remove School Boards
- 'PROUD OF THE ACCOMPLISHMENTS'22 hours ago
Giuliani Loses His 22 Year Old Communications Director, Immediately Replaces Her With Ex-Hooters Spokesperson
- News21 hours ago
‘Cancel Culture’: Gaetz Mocked After Calling for US Dept. of Education to Be Abolished
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM20 hours ago
‘Horribly Discriminated Against’ Christian Says God Told Her to Sue Krispy Kreme Over Mask Policy