Kevin McCarthy Is Selling Shirts That Say ‘Moron’ So Everyone Knows Who His Supporters Are

House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy wants the world to know who supports him so he’s selling bright red tee shirts emblazoned with the word “moron.”

Last month Speaker Nancy Pelosi called McCarthy a “moron” for opposing the Capitol physician’s mask mandate. It’s only been a few weeks but McCarthy is responding by launching a fundraising campaign, sacrificing the self-esteem of whatever devotees he might have, hoping they’ll show the world who they are.

“Nancy Pelosi JUST CALLED Kevin McCarthy a “moron” for opposing the mask mandate. You’re a top patriot and HE NEEDS YOU to get this t-shirt to oppose HER & the Radical Socialist Left,” the copy on the GOP fundraising site WinRed reads.

McCarthy “is attempting to reclaim the word for those who oppose wearing masks during the COVID pandemic,” The American Independent reports.