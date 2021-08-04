RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
‘Just Get the Shot!’: CNN Reporter Exasperated by Anti-Vaxx Pastor’s Logic-Free Rants
CNN reporter Gary Tuchman grew exasperated on Tuesday when he interviewed an anti-vaccination pastor who filed a lawsuit asking the United States Supreme Court to overturn pandemic restrictions that do not currently exist in his state.
Tuchman traveled up to Maine to talk with Pastor Kevin Graves of the Calvary Church of Central Maine, who was defiant in his insistence that he would not make his congregants wear masks and would not get vaccinated against the deadly virus that has killed more than 600,000 Americans.
When Tuchman asked him why Graves had not been vaccinated, he replied that “I have more confidence in my immune system than in this experimental protocol.”
“Why do you have confidence in your immune system?” Tuchman asked. “How do you know you’re not going to spread this to someone else and they’re going to die from it?”
“That’s true of the so-called vaccine,” Graves replied, despite the fact that the vaccine is not a highly contagious virus that can be easily spread at mass gatherings.
“With all due respect, it’s not a so-called vaccine,” Tuchman shot back. “This is an amazing vaccine… It’s a shame. Just get the shot!”
“I do not have confidence in the shot,” Graves said.
Watch the video below.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Texas Man Sets House on Fire After Concluding the Family Living There Didn’t Follow the Bible
Philip Daniel Mills is behind bars Sunday after setting a house on fire for Jesus, reported KTSM News.
Like the story of Cain and Abel, the 40-year-old man set fire to an El Paso home on the West Side, killing his own brother.
“An affidavit written by an EPPD detective says Mills allegedly admitted to setting the house on fire. And, in a recorded statement, claimed to have used gasoline from a weed eater to fuel the fire,” said the report.
The gas was poured on a sofa in the living room and a cloth that was on fire was then put on the gas-soaked couch, police reports explain.
“Once the sofa caught on fire, he walked outside the house and waited to see if his mother or brother would go outside, but they didn’t,” the affidavit reads. “The defendant advised that he waited outside the residence with large rocks in his hands in the event that both his brother and mother had made it out the burning residence.”
A neighbor told reporters that Mills was “troublesome.”
“He was bad news. All he would do was sit out there and drink and smoke, and I noticed he was back to his old routine,” the neighbor, Roger Torres, told KTSM.
“The affidavit claims Mills caused the fire because he was upset with his brother and mother because they did not follow the Bible,” said the report. “The document states Mills intentionally broke a television in the living room, and threatened to burn the house down.”
“He intentionally broke the television located in the living room because he needed to ‘purge the home from ‘evil,” Mills allegedly told police. “The defendant state that he left the residence and allowed his mother to be in a ‘happy place’ throughout the day and waited for both his mother and brother to go to bed, before starting the fire.”
His mother, 82, is still alive but in the hospital in Lubbock with burns.
The neighbor expressed his own guilt for not calling the police on Mills before the fire. He said maybe they could have done something that would have stopped this fire from happening.
Mills was told by police that his brother died and his mother was injured.
“The defendant then laughed and advised the investigators that he was shocked that both his mother and brother did not perish and called it a ‘failed attempt,'” the documents showed.
Read the full report at KTSM.com. See the video report below:
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
‘We Have the 2nd Amendment’: Wisconsin GOP Candidate for Governor Says ‘Good Christians Patriots’ Must ‘Take Over’
Jonathan Wichmann, a small business owner who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor in Wisconsin, spoke at a “Faith and Freedom Rally” in the state last month, where he explained that he decided to run for office because “we need good Christian patriots to take over.”
“I’m not a politician. I’m a patriot. I want to make that very clear,” Wichmann said. “I got in the fight last year because I saw [something] really evil coming across this land, especially in Wisconsin—the lockdowns. I’ve been following politics for 13 years. I volunteered for Ron Paul’s campaign when he ran, for his presidential bid, and what I noticed is that everything kept deteriorating. No matter if we had a Democrat or Republican in office, it didn’t seem to quite matter up until Donald Trump. Thank God for President Trump, who is still the president, by the way. We all know that.”
“Looking at the political scene, I knew we were in trouble,” he continued. “There are no truth tellers anymore in this country at the political level. We need to change that. We need good Christian patriots to take over and run for office, and that’s what I intend to do.”
Following his remarks, Wichmann took a question from the audience regarding a bill passed by the Republican controlled state legislature that would ban businesses or government entities in the state from requiring people to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. Wichmann said he supported the bill and urged the audience to refuse to comply with any law that they believe violates their conscience, declaring that “if they try to press their luck, we have the Second Amendment.”
“If something goes against your conscience; if you know because God told you—we’re all created by God in his image, and God gave us certain rights that no man can trample on—if you know in your heart that something is wrong, that [what] someone is telling you to do is wrong, do not comply,” Wichmann said, “It doesn’t matter if there’s a law on the table or not. Do not go along with that. That’s your responsibility. If everyone does that, it all ends today. And if they try to press their luck, we have the Second Amendment.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Trump-Loving Televangelist Concocts Crazed Claim That ‘Evolutionists’ Have to Be Against Same-Sex Marriage
Right-wing pastor Jack Hibbs told congregants at his Calvary Chapel church in California last Sunday that anyone who believes in evolution must oppose marriage equality and that homosexuality “proves the existence of God.”
“When two people of the same sex get together, it’s out of sheer wanton lust and pleasure only for self,” Hibbs said during his sermon. “Nothing comes of it. No life can come from it. No family can come from it.”
“If you’re an evolutionist, you have to be against same-sex unions,” he continued. “If you’re an evolutionist, what is one of the statements? It’s the survival of the fittest, right? And in evolutionary theory, the survival of the fittest has to procreate. … But if evolution is true, then there would be no such thing as homosexuality, because over the last 400 trillion, billion, zillion, quadbillion, zillion, nillion, years, evolution would have washed that out. Homosexuality—LGBTQ actions—prove the existence of God, because God’s word says this would be some of the outcome and actions of the Last Days.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Trending
- 'APPRENTICE: COUP PLOTTER'2 days ago
Many Are Questioning Why Trump and Madison Cawthorn Were Filmed Meeting ‘To Create a Path Forward to Victory’
- UNAMERICAN2 days ago
Lara Trump Hopes Black American Olympian Loses
- VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN IS NO JOKE2 days ago
#ResignMcCarthy: Calls Mount for Ouster of ‘Psychotic’ GOP Leader After He ‘Threatened Violence’ Against Pelosi
- '750% INCREASE'3 days ago
‘It Just Went Boom’: Florida ICUs Swamped With Younger COVID Victims
- 'SOME PEOPLE ARE GOING TO ACT IN THAT WAY'2 days ago
Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group Head Warns of ‘Violent Insurrection’ if ‘Genuine Patriots’ Don’t ‘Take Back the Country’
- News2 days ago
Third DC Police Officer Who Fought to Protect Capitol on Jan. 6 Dies by Suicide
- News2 days ago
‘Significant Number of Subpoenas’: GOP Jan. 6 Commission Member Reveals ‘A Lot of People’ Will Be Ordered to Testify
- News1 day ago
‘Very Selfish People’: Exhausted Louisiana ICU Nurse Shames Americans Who Refuse Vaccinations