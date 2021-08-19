'SHOULD BE REMOVED FROM CONGRESS'
Internet Calls for Marjorie Taylor Greene to Be Censured or Expelled After Profane Rant Attacking President Biden
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted a profane and vulgar video of herself attacking President Joe Biden over Afghanistan, leading to calls for her censure or expulsion from Congress.
All House of Representative members are required by the Ethics Committee’s Code of Official Conduct to “behave at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House.”
Greene, some note, appears to have violated that rule.
“Joe Biden, you are not a president, you are a piece of shit,” Greene says in her video she posted to the far right social medias site GETTR. “Thousands of Americans are stuck over there in Afghanistan and you are letting the Taliban kick your ass, while you are lecturing governors about masks and vaccines. Do your job, bring these Americans home.”
“Joe Biden, you’re not a president – you’re a piece of shit.”
WATCH – a new video from Marjorie Taylor Greene on far-right website Gettr
Greene is not fit to hold office and brings shame to her district and the state of Georgia. RT if you agree.
— Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) August 19, 2021
Many are expressing outrage.
Greene shows absolute disrespect for the office of the presidency. @HouseDemocrats She should receive a censure or reprimand for her behavior. There needs to be some standards of decorum maintained.
— Daniel Ray 🏳️🌈 🏳️⚧️ (@badgerblue2) August 19, 2021
I get “free speech” and all but this is unacceptable from an MoC. Her behavior on and off the job should reflect a more dignified demeanor.
— Pamala, Dog Loving mom 🌈🐶💙🐶🏳️🌈🇺🇸🏳️⚧️ (@ElmoAndOttie) August 19, 2021
@RepMTG should be removed. She is not respecting her office or duties.
— Roy Kent’s growl⚽️ (@texasT_J) August 19, 2021
Wow. That’s not an acceptable video for any elected official, let alone a MOC.
— Greg M Jones, ModernaMan (@GregJ1234567890) August 19, 2021
This is unacceptable behavior from a member of Congress. @GOPLeader must move to Censure Marjorie Taylor Greene.pic.twitter.com/g9GflAxY8H
— Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) August 19, 2021
She’s not ok. On another note, FBI would need to go after this terrorism. But, Wray missed it again.
— PA Kimberly 🐝✨ (@Kimmiemac21) August 19, 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene should be removed from Congress. Raise your hand if you agree.
— Kim Mangone (@KimMangone) August 19, 2021
No way for a congresswoman who never even finished high school to talk.
Go straight to hell @RepMTG
you are wholly unfit & are an absolute disgrace.
— 1 Smith in Millions (@AltCalifornian) August 19, 2021
This should be the last straw in that regard
— hi3girls (@hi3girls) August 19, 2021
What happened to “Show respect for our President!”
• Confusion, cognitive interference
• Loss of Self Awareness
• Cognitive Dissonance
• Bullying behaviors
• Exaggerated Victimhood delusion
• Parroting, ‘Bumper Sticker’ speak
• Paranoia pic.twitter.com/zsMnBl4mmH
— Arthur Malraux (@UnRapporteur1) August 19, 2021
I’m so tired of MOC getting away with *repeated* behavior the rest of us in any job of any sort would be fired from (for cause) instantly. If that district doesn’t fire her at the first chance I will officially have lost all hope in humanity.
— HawkeyeInDallas (@HawkeyeInDallas) August 19, 2021
We don’t teach our kids to use foul language like this. We shouldn’t tolerate it from Marjorie Taylor Greene. pic.twitter.com/9OM8IHdlJZ
— Holly McCormack for Congress (@Holly_4Congress) August 19, 2021
Is this really what the @GOP has become? @GOPLeader @LeaderMcConnell @LindseyGrahamSC @SteveScalise Seriously! No decorum. No education. No professionalism. No respect for either institution. @WhiteHouse
— Connor🏳️🌈 (@ConnorSmith5432) August 19, 2021
@SpeakerPelosi @GOPLeader – is this the proper demeanor for a member of the U.S. House of Representative?
— DBdant (@DBvelin) August 19, 2021
Let’s ask @GOPLeader
— D. Lowther (@dlowther715) August 19, 2021
