Internet Calls for Marjorie Taylor Greene to Be Censured or Expelled After Profane Rant Attacking President Biden

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted a profane and vulgar video of herself attacking President Joe Biden over Afghanistan, leading to calls for her censure or expulsion from Congress.

All House of Representative members are required by the Ethics Committee’s Code of Official Conduct to “behave at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House.”

Greene, some note, appears to have violated that rule.

“Joe Biden, you are not a president, you are a piece of shit,” Greene says in her video she posted to the far right social medias site GETTR. “Thousands of Americans are stuck over there in Afghanistan and you are letting the Taliban kick your ass, while you are lecturing governors about masks and vaccines. Do your job, bring these Americans home.”

Many are expressing outrage.

 

 

