Internet Calls for Marjorie Taylor Greene to Be Censured or Expelled After Profane Rant Attacking President Biden

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted a profane and vulgar video of herself attacking President Joe Biden over Afghanistan, leading to calls for her censure or expulsion from Congress.

All House of Representative members are required by the Ethics Committee’s Code of Official Conduct to “behave at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House.”

Greene, some note, appears to have violated that rule.

“Joe Biden, you are not a president, you are a piece of shit,” Greene says in her video she posted to the far right social medias site GETTR. “Thousands of Americans are stuck over there in Afghanistan and you are letting the Taliban kick your ass, while you are lecturing governors about masks and vaccines. Do your job, bring these Americans home.”

Many are expressing outrage.

Greene shows absolute disrespect for the office of the presidency. @HouseDemocrats She should receive a censure or reprimand for her behavior. There needs to be some standards of decorum maintained. — Daniel Ray 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ (@badgerblue2) August 19, 2021

I get “free speech” and all but this is unacceptable from an MoC. Her behavior on and off the job should reflect a more dignified demeanor. — Pamala, Dog Loving mom 🌈🐶💙🐶🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🏳️‍⚧️ (@ElmoAndOttie) August 19, 2021

@RepMTG should be removed. She is not respecting her office or duties. — Roy Kent’s growl⚽️ (@texasT_J) August 19, 2021

Wow. That’s not an acceptable video for any elected official, let alone a MOC. — Greg M Jones, ModernaMan (@GregJ1234567890) August 19, 2021

This is unacceptable behavior from a member of Congress. @GOPLeader must move to Censure Marjorie Taylor Greene.pic.twitter.com/g9GflAxY8H — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) August 19, 2021

She’s not ok. On another note, FBI would need to go after this terrorism. But, Wray missed it again. — PA Kimberly 🐝✨ (@Kimmiemac21) August 19, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene should be removed from Congress. Raise your hand if you agree. — Kim Mangone (@KimMangone) August 19, 2021

No way for a congresswoman who never even finished high school to talk. Go straight to hell @RepMTG you are wholly unfit & are an absolute disgrace. — 1 Smith in Millions (@AltCalifornian) August 19, 2021

This should be the last straw in that regard — hi3girls (@hi3girls) August 19, 2021

What happened to “Show respect for our President!” • Confusion, cognitive interference

• Loss of Self Awareness

• Cognitive Dissonance

• Bullying behaviors

• Exaggerated Victimhood delusion

• Parroting, ‘Bumper Sticker’ speak

• Paranoia pic.twitter.com/zsMnBl4mmH — Arthur Malraux (@UnRapporteur1) August 19, 2021

I’m so tired of MOC getting away with *repeated* behavior the rest of us in any job of any sort would be fired from (for cause) instantly. If that district doesn’t fire her at the first chance I will officially have lost all hope in humanity. — HawkeyeInDallas (@HawkeyeInDallas) August 19, 2021

We don’t teach our kids to use foul language like this. We shouldn’t tolerate it from Marjorie Taylor Greene. pic.twitter.com/9OM8IHdlJZ — Holly McCormack for Congress (@Holly_4Congress) August 19, 2021