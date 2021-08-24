ANALYSIS
Fox News Host Falsely Claims FDA Vaccine Approval Came ‘Out of Nowhere’ – Despite Reports for Weeks It Was Coming
“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade on Tuesday falsely claimed the FDA’s approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine came “out of nowhere,” and accused the Biden administration of using the announcement to distract from the crisis in Afghanistan.
Kilmeade did not tell his Fox News viewers that weeks ago, on August 3 – before Afghanistan fell to the Taliban – The New York Times reported the FDA was gearing up to deliver full and final approval to Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine “by the start of next month.”
The FDA’s “unofficial deadline is Labor Day or sooner, according to multiple people familiar with the plan. The agency said in a statement that its leaders recognized that approval might inspire more public confidence and had ‘taken an all-hands-on-deck approach’ to the work.”
In fact, medical professionals had been hammering the agency to grant approval even earlier.
“I just have not sensed a sense of urgency from the F.D.A. on full approval,” Dr. Ashish K. Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told The Times in an interview. “And I find it baffling, given where we are as a country in terms of infections, hospitalizations and deaths.”
Tuesday morning in his Times opinion column David Leonhardt blasted the FDA for “bureaucratic caution” and being “so slow to act.”
He goes on to berate the FDA:
Dr. Janet Woodcock, the acting commissioner, said three months ago that the vaccines “have met our high standards for quality, safety and effectiveness.” Early last month, Dr. Peter Marks, who oversees the approval process, wrote, “If we truly want our lives to return to normal, the fastest way to do so is simple — get vaccinated right now.”
The wait for full approval, then, was more about process than science.
On Tuesday Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade had a different opinion, conflating for viewers the “viral video of the Afghan airport” with the Biden administration’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
With the Fox News chyron reading “IMPACT OF POLITICS ON COVID DATA” giving credence to his claims, Kilmeade declared: “all of a sudden out of nowhere, the FDA is going to give full approval to the Pfizer vaccine, and that becomes a leak, and then that becomes an announcement.”
Except it wasn’t “all of a sudden out of nowhere.”
Watch:
Kilmeade: “All of a sudden, out of nowhere, the FDA is going to give full approval to the Pfizer vaccine … do you believe the timing is curious?”
…
“They make people doubt, because they look at this timing and say wait a second, does it really get full FDA approval?” pic.twitter.com/DXnMy0ehcb
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) August 24, 2021
ANALYSIS
Report Details ‘Doomsday Scenario’ for America if Newsom Loses the California Recall
In California, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a recall election — and on September 14, voters will decide whether he remains in office or is replaced by someone else. Some are confident that Newsom will prevail, but CNN reporters Manu Raju and Alex Rogers, in an article published this week, stress that behind closed doors, some California Democrats are expressing fears that Republicans may succeed in getting him out of the governor’s office in Sacramento.
Raju and Rogers explain, “It’s the Democrats’ doomsday scenario: California Gov. Gavin Newsom loses his recall race this fall, and a Senate vacancy is later filled by a GOP governor. And the 50-50 Senate, currently controlled by Democrats, is run again by Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell. It’s a scenario that Democrats publicly say they’re confident will never happen — but privately, many acknowledge that it’s entirely possible.”
Although California was once a red state, it has become increasingly Democratic in recent decades — and some of the most prominent Democrats in Washington, D.C. are from California, including Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff. But the California right, although not the prominent force that it was during the 1960s and 1970s, has not gone away. And in California, the GOP has been pushing the recall effort aggressively. The rules of the recall give challengers and unusual advantage, and if Democrats voters stay home disproportionately, there’s a real chance a Republican could end up leading the state.
According to Raju and Rogers, “A new governor could take the oath of office as soon as October 22 — 38 days after the election, when the California secretary of state could certify the results. Newsom faces a recall election September 14, after some Californians criticized his handling of the state’s homelessness problem, devastating wildfires and COVID-19 crisis. There are two questions on the ballot, asking whether Newsom should be removed from office, and if so, replaced by whom.”
The CNN reporters add, “There are 46 candidates running against Newsom, including a number of GOP candidates: conservative talk show radio host Larry Elder, businessman John Cox, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, former Rep. Doug Ose and Caitlyn Jenner.”
The hypothetical “Senate vacancy” that California Democrats express concerns about in private, according to Raju and Rogers, would be for the seat presently held by long-time Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who is now 88.
Raju and Rogers explain, “Newsom, meanwhile, is struggling to energize Democratic voters, while Republicans are rallying to vote him out of office between now and September 14 — all of which has made the race surprisingly close.”
ANALYSIS
Pro-Insurrection Congressman: ‘America Needs You’ to ‘Fight’ and ‘Sacrifice’ Lives Like Soldiers at Valley Forge
U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), who was one of the very first leaders of Donald Trump‘s January 6 insurrection, on Friday urged GOP voters at a conservative conference to fight and die for America, just like George Washington’s soldiers did at Valley Forge, and telegraphing to them their very “survival” is at stake.
Brooks was the first member of Congress to declare he would vote against certifying the results of the Electoral College and vote to overturn the free and fair presidential election. On January 6 he also delivered a speech, telling Trump supporters at the Trump-financed, Trump-produced, and Trump-promoted rally prior to the violent attack on the Capitol, “Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass.”
On Friday Brooks told attendees at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, that the “choice is simple: We can surrender and submit. Or we can fight back, as our ancestors have done.”
The use of the word “ancestors” appears quite intentional, and may have been used in an anti-immigrant whitewashing to make his audience feel even more connected to America’s founders.
“Think for a moment about our ancestors who fought at Valley Forge,” Brooks continued, repeated that key word. “They didn’t fight the British, they fought for survival.”
“12,000 Continental soldiers arrived, five, six months later 2000 had died. Think about what they went through, burying your brothers, your fathers your sons, 10 to 15 a day, every day for six months.”
Again, notice the very intentional choice of the word “your,” not “their.”
“That’s the kind of sacrifice that we have to think about and I ask you, are you willing to fight for America? Are you willing to fight for America? Well, the choice is simple: This is how you fight for America. This is what America needs you to do, and you as members of CPAC being here today, you’re the corps. You’re the ones that have to be the Energizer Bunny.”
Brooks use of the word “corps” can be taken as a military reference, or he could claim he simply meant “core,” but either way his speech is yet another example of his attempt to incite violence, as he has been accused of doing on January 6.
Rep. Mo Brooks at CPAC:
“Our choice is simple: we can surrender and submit, or we can fight back… Think for a moment about our ancestors who fought at Valley Forge… that’s the kind of sacrifice we have to think about, and I ask you: are you willing to fight for America?” pic.twitter.com/IkqEbCOApm
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 9, 2021
He concluded his address by again urging conservatives to “fight.”
Brooks: “So my final question to you is very, very simple: is America worth fighting for? Is America worth fighting for? Then I implore you: do it! Do it! Do it!” pic.twitter.com/f3iYBYEsMM
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 9, 2021
Videos via Forbes' Andrew Solender, his report is here.
ANALYSIS
Watergate Prosecutor Explains Why It’s Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions Who Are Lying About Trump’s Spying
Former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks explained on MSNBC Sunday that there’s no way that Attorneys General Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions didn’t know about the warrants to spy on reporters, Democratic members of Congress, their staff and families, and of his own White House counsel.
Barr, Sessions and former Justice Department deputy Rod Rosenstein have all denied they knew of the subpoenas to spy, but Wine-Banks explained that’s impossible because something like this would go all the way to the top.
“It may be that the person that they were investigating, had a legitimate predication for the search warrants and that they had some reason to do this,” she told MSNBC. “It could have been that he got called by somebody that they were already investigating. It doesn’t mean this is normal. It is not normal, and I think the investigation is absolutely critical, holding someone accountable is important to stop this from ever happening again. We can’t have members of Congress, the press, and the White House counsel subjected to this. And the reason Don McGahn, of course, is of concern is because he was cooperating with Mueller which made him an enemy of Donald Trump. Donald Trump was calling out [Adam] Schiff, he was calling out [Eric] Swalwell, people who were subject to this search warrant, and he certainly must have felt uncomfortable with his own White House counsel who was cooperating and telling the truth to Mueller. So, that’s why it’s of concern.”
Sessions said that he was never briefed on this seizure of records. Barr played fast and loose with the language, saying that he never discussed the leak cases with Trump. That was similar language to Barr’s refusal to answer when then-Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) questioned him about Trump or anybody else who “asked or suggested” that he open an investigation into his political foes. Barr pretended not to know what the word “suggested” meant and refused to answer.
Host Alicia Menendez asked Wine-Banks if it was possible they didn’t have any idea what was going on.
“In my opinion, no, and let me tell you why,” said Wine-Banks. “First of all, we had [Osmar] Benvenuto, who was brought in at the recommendation of the U.S. Attorney from New Jersey, who was put in by Barr to replace the New York attorney who he was pushing out. He recommended Benvenuto who came in, and Benvenuto has said — in a recording, that he briefed Barr at least every other week. So, it is not credible. And if Barr didn’t know about this, then Barr is the worst manager, the worst Attorney General ever, because that is his job. The Department of Justice policy requires that there be notice and approval from a higher source. So, it’s not something that you can just subpoena a member of Congress’ records or a reporter’s records without something much more. So, it doesn’t pass what I call the ‘red face test.’ It’s like, could I stand up before a jury and say this in front of them without blushing or giggling? The answer is, no, I couldn’t.”
Apple said in a statement that the DOJ request provided “no information on the nature of the investigation and it would have been virtually impossible for Apple to understand the intent of the desired information without digging through users’ accounts.”
Presumably, the court documents would have detailed who appeared in court for the warrant and there should be enough of a paper trail that some of the Justice Department officials involved were named. Barr hasn’t actually denied that he played any role in renewing the requests or that he didn’t know of the investigation. He’s only said he didn’t discuss it with Trump. It’s unclear why he would have discussed it given he wasn’t there when the investigation was launched. The gag order against Apple was renewed over and over again, which would have also required a lot of paperwork.
See the video below:
