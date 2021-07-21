RACISTS
White Alabama Republican Calls Black City Council Colleague ‘N’ Word and Refuses to Apologize or Resign
Tarrant, Alabama Republican city councilman Tommy Bryant is under fire after standing up during Monday night’s meeting and asking, “Do we have a house n***er in here? Do we? Do we? Would she please stand up?”
Bryant was referring to fellow city council member Veronica Freeman, and claims he was just repeating what Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton, the city’s first Black mayor, had called her, AL.com reports.
Alabama Democratic Party executive director Wade Perry is calling Bryant “a racist unfit to serve,” and demanding he resign.
“Alabama still has a long way to go when it comes to race, but cozying up to the KKK and using the N word should make you unfit to serve,” Perry said in a statement. “These racists belong in the history books with Bull Connor and George Wallace, not on the taxpayer’s payroll.”
Even the Alabama Republican Party’s Chairman, John Wahl, denounced Bryant’s racist remarks, calling them “completely unacceptable in any setting.”
“The Alabama Republican Party is deeply troubled by the racially charged outburst and disrespect shown by Councilman Tommy Bryant. Such language is completely unacceptable in any setting, and even more concerning coming from an elected official.”
Bama Politics adds that “Bryant has been defiant since his outburst, refusing to resign and saying that he now plans to run for Mayor instead.”
‘The Terror Hotspots Were Trump Rallies’: Former WH Aide Stephen Miller Slammed After Attacking Biden on Twitter
Stephen Miller, perhaps the most despised member of the Trump administration who is not the former president, apparently decided to test the waters of his personal Twitter account just hours after Joe Biden was sworn in to office as the 46th President.
It did not go well.
“Today, @POTUS pledged to be a president for all Americans,” he tweeted about President Joe Biden. “It’s unclear how all Americans are served by opening travel from terror hot spots, proposing a giant amnesty, or halting the installation of security barriers along the Southwest border.”
He was immediately “ratioed,” Twitter slang for getting significantly more comments than retweets or likes.
Currently, his tweet has over 9000 comments, but just 1600 retweets and just 700 likes.
Miller, who has been characterized as a white nationalist and a white supremacist, is responsible for some of President Trump’s worst policies. Among them, separating children from their parents at the border to intentionally terrorize them into telling others from Central America to not attempt to enter the U.S.
He was also the architect of Trump’s Muslim ban.
Here are some of the responses.
It turns out the terror hotspots were Trump rallies, so.
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) January 20, 2021
Your rock awaits. Slither back under it now.
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) January 20, 2021
Says the person who advocated for a "zero tolerance" immigration policy, leading to hundreds of families separated at the border.
To this date, children are without parents because of your and your boss's failures.
— Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) January 20, 2021
You're genuinely one of the worst people on the planet
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 20, 2021
Is this not Gab? I think he was looking for Gab.
— Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 20, 2021
Looking forward to seeing you chained in a crate.
🇺🇸
— Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) January 20, 2021
don't you have a flight to Argentina to catch and an assumed name to get used to?
— Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) January 20, 2021
Hey, hopefully one day you will be held accountable for your crimes you white supremacist pos
— SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) January 20, 2021
Steve King Just Can’t Give a Straight Answer When a Constituent Asks Him if White Societies Are ‘Superior’
‘That’s So Hypothetical’
Rep. Steve King (R-IA) seems keenly aware that his longtime personal style of espousing open white supremacy is starting to wreck his political career.
Perhaps for that reason, at a recent town hall event, King tried a slightly different tack —as The New York Times reported:
“Do you think a white society is superior to a nonwhite society?” Mary Lavelle, 63, asked, testing his reputation for white supremacist sympathies.
“I don’t have an answer for that. That’s so hypothetical,” Mr. King, Republican of Iowa, told her. “I’ll say this, America is not a white society — it has never been a completely white society. We came here and joined the Native Americans.”
He continued: “I’ve long said that a baby can be lifted out of a cradle anywhere in the world and brought into any home in America, whatever the color of the folks in that household, and they can be raised to be American as any other. And I believe that every one of us, every one of us, is created in God’s image.”
Leaving aside the ridiculousness of King’s claim that we “joined the Native Americans” when in fact the colonists and their descendants conducted a brutal genocide against them, King has not “long said” that a baby from anywhere in the world could be raised American. In fact, he famously said the exact opposite in 2017, warning that “We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”
For years, King was given total impunity by his Republican colleagues to engage in appalling racism, from claiming that most young Mexicans are drug mules to giving an interview to a Nazi-founded Austrian group during a Holocaust education trip. The last straw, however, was an interview with The New York Times in January, in which he demanded to know when “white nationalist” and “white supremacist” became offensive terms. Finally recognizing King was a political liability, Republicans condemned him and stripped him of his House committee assignments.
Now, it seems, King is trying to reinvent his public image. But if his answer on “white societies” is representative of his efforts, it won’t end well for him.
Former GOP Gov. Warns Eliminating Electoral College Means It’s Only ‘Minorities That Would Elect’ Presidents
Paul LePage is not staying quiet now that he’s left politics in Maine. The foul-mouthed former Republican Tea Party Governor is claiming that a bill lawmakers are considering to support the elimination of the Electoral College nationwide would disenfranchise white voters.
“Actually what would happen if they do what they say they’re gonna do is white people will not have anything to say. It’s only going to be the minorities that would elect. It would be California, Texas, Florida,” LePage told a Maine radio station he called in to from his new home in Florida, the Maine Beacon reports.
LePage, a Trump supporter who often bragged he was Trump before Trump was Trump, called the move “an insane process” and warned, “we’re gonna be forgotten people.”
The “we” he was referring to is white people.
