‘The Terror Hotspots Were Trump Rallies’: Former WH Aide Stephen Miller Slammed After Attacking Biden on Twitter
Stephen Miller, perhaps the most despised member of the Trump administration who is not the former president, apparently decided to test the waters of his personal Twitter account just hours after Joe Biden was sworn in to office as the 46th President.
It did not go well.
“Today, @POTUS pledged to be a president for all Americans,” he tweeted about President Joe Biden. “It’s unclear how all Americans are served by opening travel from terror hot spots, proposing a giant amnesty, or halting the installation of security barriers along the Southwest border.”
He was immediately “ratioed,” Twitter slang for getting significantly more comments than retweets or likes.
Currently, his tweet has over 9000 comments, but just 1600 retweets and just 700 likes.
Miller, who has been characterized as a white nationalist and a white supremacist, is responsible for some of President Trump’s worst policies. Among them, separating children from their parents at the border to intentionally terrorize them into telling others from Central America to not attempt to enter the U.S.
He was also the architect of Trump’s Muslim ban.
Here are some of the responses.
It turns out the terror hotspots were Trump rallies, so.
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) January 20, 2021
Your rock awaits. Slither back under it now.
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) January 20, 2021
Says the person who advocated for a "zero tolerance" immigration policy, leading to hundreds of families separated at the border.
To this date, children are without parents because of your and your boss's failures.
— Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) January 20, 2021
You're genuinely one of the worst people on the planet
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 20, 2021
Is this not Gab? I think he was looking for Gab.
— Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 20, 2021
Looking forward to seeing you chained in a crate.
🇺🇸
— Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) January 20, 2021
don't you have a flight to Argentina to catch and an assumed name to get used to?
— Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) January 20, 2021
Hey, hopefully one day you will be held accountable for your crimes you white supremacist pos
— SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) January 20, 2021
Steve King Just Can’t Give a Straight Answer When a Constituent Asks Him if White Societies Are ‘Superior’
‘That’s So Hypothetical’
Rep. Steve King (R-IA) seems keenly aware that his longtime personal style of espousing open white supremacy is starting to wreck his political career.
Perhaps for that reason, at a recent town hall event, King tried a slightly different tack —as The New York Times reported:
“Do you think a white society is superior to a nonwhite society?” Mary Lavelle, 63, asked, testing his reputation for white supremacist sympathies.
“I don’t have an answer for that. That’s so hypothetical,” Mr. King, Republican of Iowa, told her. “I’ll say this, America is not a white society — it has never been a completely white society. We came here and joined the Native Americans.”
He continued: “I’ve long said that a baby can be lifted out of a cradle anywhere in the world and brought into any home in America, whatever the color of the folks in that household, and they can be raised to be American as any other. And I believe that every one of us, every one of us, is created in God’s image.”
Leaving aside the ridiculousness of King’s claim that we “joined the Native Americans” when in fact the colonists and their descendants conducted a brutal genocide against them, King has not “long said” that a baby from anywhere in the world could be raised American. In fact, he famously said the exact opposite in 2017, warning that “We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”
For years, King was given total impunity by his Republican colleagues to engage in appalling racism, from claiming that most young Mexicans are drug mules to giving an interview to a Nazi-founded Austrian group during a Holocaust education trip. The last straw, however, was an interview with The New York Times in January, in which he demanded to know when “white nationalist” and “white supremacist” became offensive terms. Finally recognizing King was a political liability, Republicans condemned him and stripped him of his House committee assignments.
Now, it seems, King is trying to reinvent his public image. But if his answer on “white societies” is representative of his efforts, it won’t end well for him.
Former GOP Gov. Warns Eliminating Electoral College Means It’s Only ‘Minorities That Would Elect’ Presidents
Paul LePage is not staying quiet now that he’s left politics in Maine. The foul-mouthed former Republican Tea Party Governor is claiming that a bill lawmakers are considering to support the elimination of the Electoral College nationwide would disenfranchise white voters.
“Actually what would happen if they do what they say they’re gonna do is white people will not have anything to say. It’s only going to be the minorities that would elect. It would be California, Texas, Florida,” LePage told a Maine radio station he called in to from his new home in Florida, the Maine Beacon reports.
LePage, a Trump supporter who often bragged he was Trump before Trump was Trump, called the move “an insane process” and warned, “we’re gonna be forgotten people.”
The “we” he was referring to is white people.
News
Duke University Professor Steps Down After Complaint About Chinese Speakers on Campus
Megan Lee Neely, an assistant professor and director of graduate studies at Duke University, has stepped down after a controversy surrounding an email she sent to students on Friday. In the email, Neely aired complaints from two unnamed teachers over Chinese students speaking Chinese, demanding that they speak English on campus.
One professor from Duke University sent out an email asking Chinese students not to speak Chinese in school building. pic.twitter.com/6xGkIeScJo
— (@siruihua) January 26, 2019
“Both faculty members picked out a small group of first year students who they observed speaking Chinese (in their words, VERY LOUDLY) in the student lounge,” said Neely in the email. “They wanted to write down the names so they could remember them if the students ever interviewed for an internship or asked to work with them for a master’s project.
“They were disappointed that the students were not taking the opportunity to improve their English and were being so impolite as to have a conversation that not everyone on the floor could understand,” Neely continued.
Neely concluded with a warning to students to “PLEASE PLEASE keep these unintended consequences in mind when you choose to speak Chinese in the building,” and urged the students to “commit to using English 100% of the time when you are in Hock (Hock Plaza, a property at the campus) or any other professional setting.”
The email was circulated on social media, where a second, similar note from Neely, from early 2018, also made the rounds.
The response was swift, with the Dean of Duke’s School of Medicine, Mary E. Klotman, sending an email of her own, apologizing for Neely’s email, and clarifying that there is no requirement to speak a specific language on campus.
Update: Here’s the letter from Mary E. Klotman, Dean of School of Medicine. “I have asked the university’s Office of Institutional Equity (OIE) to conduct a thorough review of the Master’s of Biostatistics Program…”pic.twitter.com/Z8JksiJywU
— (@siruihua) January 27, 2019
“To be clear: there is absolutely no restriction or limitation on the language you use to converse or communicate with each other. Your career opportunities and recommendations will not in any way be influenced by the language you use outside the classroom. And your privacy will always be protected,” said Klotman.
Klotman also added, “Dr. Neely has asked to step down as director of graduate studies for the master’s program effective immediately and will be replaced by an interim DGS to be named shortly.”
While she has been removed from the directorship, she is still an assistant professor. A full review of the School of Medicine program is underway according to the Duke Chronicle.
Image by Tjcalboy [Public domain], from Wikimedia Commons
