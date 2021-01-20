‘The Terror Hotspots Were Trump Rallies’: Former WH Aide Stephen Miller Slammed After Attacking Biden on Twitter

Stephen Miller, perhaps the most despised member of the Trump administration who is not the former president, apparently decided to test the waters of his personal Twitter account just hours after Joe Biden was sworn in to office as the 46th President.

It did not go well.

“Today, @POTUS pledged to be a president for all Americans,” he tweeted about President Joe Biden. “It’s unclear how all Americans are served by opening travel from terror hot spots, proposing a giant amnesty, or halting the installation of security barriers along the Southwest border.”

He was immediately “ratioed,” Twitter slang for getting significantly more comments than retweets or likes.

Currently, his tweet has over 9000 comments, but just 1600 retweets and just 700 likes.

Miller, who has been characterized as a white nationalist and a white supremacist, is responsible for some of President Trump’s worst policies. Among them, separating children from their parents at the border to intentionally terrorize them into telling others from Central America to not attempt to enter the U.S.

He was also the architect of Trump’s Muslim ban.

Here are some of the responses.

It turns out the terror hotspots were Trump rallies, so. — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) January 20, 2021

Your rock awaits. Slither back under it now. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) January 20, 2021

Says the person who advocated for a "zero tolerance" immigration policy, leading to hundreds of families separated at the border. To this date, children are without parents because of your and your boss's failures. — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) January 20, 2021

You're genuinely one of the worst people on the planet — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 20, 2021

Is this not Gab? I think he was looking for Gab. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 20, 2021

Looking forward to seeing you chained in a crate. 🇺🇸 — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) January 20, 2021

don't you have a flight to Argentina to catch and an assumed name to get used to? — Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) January 20, 2021