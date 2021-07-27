MAGA IS RACISM
‘Torrent of Racial Epithets’: Black Capitol Officer Reveals Being Called ‘N’ Word by Insurrectionists on Jan. 6
“President Trump invited us here”
U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn told the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack that the insurrectionists repeatedly called him the “N” word during the assault on the Capitol. Witnesses testified today that some of the domestic terrorists were even carrying Back the Blue flags that day.
“More and more insurrectionists were pouring into the area by the Speaker’s Lobby near the rotunda and some wearing MAGA hats and shirts that said ‘Trump 2020.’ I told them to just leave the Capitol. And their response was, ‘No man. This is our house. President Trump invited us here. We’re here to stop the steal. Joe Biden is not the president, nobody voted for Joe Biden.'”
“I’m a law enforcement officer,” Dunn, a 13-year veteran of the force told Committee members, “and I do my best to keep politics out of my job. But in this circumstance, I responded, ‘Well, I voted for Joe Biden. Is my vote not count? Am I nobody?'”
“That prompted a torrent of racial epithets. One woman in a pink MAGA shirt yelled, ‘You hear that, guys, this n***** voted for Joe Biden.’ Then the crowd, perhaps around 20 people joined in screaming, ‘boo, f*cking n*****. No one had ever, ever called me a n*****, while wearing the uniform of a Capitol police officer. In the days following the attempted insurrection, other black officers shared with me their own stories of racial abuse on January 6. One officer told me he had never in his entire 40 years of life been called a n***** to his face. and that streak ended on January 6.”
Officer Dunn testifies that Capitol rioters yelled racial slurs at him on Jan. 6:
“No one had ever, ever called me a n—– while wearing the uniform of a Capitol Police Officer.”https://t.co/pXaX32npSI pic.twitter.com/yHu6C33adS
— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 27, 2021
The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer explains how the insurrectionists – the pro-Trump domestic terrorists, the MAGA rioters – viewed the police:
The rioters saw the role of police as enforcing not the law as such, but America’s traditional racial hierarchy, and any officers who failed to perform that duty by resisting their attempt to overturn the election forfeited their elevated status. https://t.co/9tiSKzncIR
— Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) July 27, 2021
Anthea Butler, Chair of Religious Studies and Associate Professor of Religious Studies and Africana Studies at the University of Pennsylvania, offered this observation:
Racial abuse on January 6th. One officer said he had never been called a nigger until January 6th. See. This is AMERICA. And I never use that word on here but I want you to understand that these terrorists are just racists. PERIOD.
— ProfB (@AntheaButler) July 27, 2021
Trump Campaign Knew Importance of Juneteenth But Chose It as Trump’s MAGA Return Thinking Few Would Notice: Report
President Donald Trump and his campaign are under fire after announcing the restarting date and location of MAGA rallies: June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The Trump campaign was aware of the significance of Juneteenth, and expected “some blowback,” but thought few would notice.
June 19 is Juneteenth, the day that Americans, especially Black Americans, celebrate to commemorate the end of slavery.
This month marks the 99th anniversary of the “single worst incident of racial violence in American history,” where dozens if not hundreds of Black Americans were massacred by white people, and where 35 square city blocks, known as “Black Wall Street” were burned to the ground by whites. That happened nearly a century ago, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The Trump campaign “was caught off guard by the intensity,” of the blowback, the AP reports, “particularly when some linked the selection to the 1921 massacre.”
It’s unclear why the campaign was caught off guard, given the nation is in the middle of what are now three weeks of nationwide protests about racial injustice and police brutality, spurred by the killing of a Black man who was unarmed and handcuffed, at the hands of a white police officer, while others looked on and did nothing to save him.
“This isn’t just a wink to white supremacists — he’s throwing them a welcome home party,” said Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), commenting on the date and location choices for the restarting of Trump’s MAGA rallies.
The anger many Americans are feeling over the choice of Tulsa on Juneteenth is now compounded by the next campaign date and location choice. President Trump will officially accept the GOP nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, on August 27, a horrific anniversary in American history.
“The president will address his supporters on the 60th anniversary of ‘Ax Handle Saturday,’ when a white mob organized by the Ku Klux Klan attacked mostly black civil rights protesters sitting at the city’s whites-only lunch counters,” in Jacksonville, The New York Times reported.
