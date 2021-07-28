‘Mad as Hell’ Christian Pundit Blasts Government Mask ‘Bondage’ – ‘Unvaccinated Being Treated Like Lepers’

David Brody is “mad as hell” over the “bondage” of government mask “mandates” and the “segregation” of the unvaccinated – and he wants you to yell that you’re “not going to take it any more,” because, he says, “freedom” is more important than being vaccinated to save lives.

Brody, the right wing pundit for the far right Real America’s Voice streaming website and a reporter for televangelist Pat Robertson’s Christian Broadcasting Network, delivered a nearly two-minute diatribe Wednesday in response to the CDC announcement that because the Delta variant is spreading so rapidly masks will once again be recommended indoors for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in areas of high transmission, because so many on the right are refusing to get vaccinated.

“If you woke up this morning as an un-vaccinated American then guess what? You are now a victim of discrimination. You’re being told to essentially wear a scarlet letter in society. The government says that you are the problem,” Brody charges, making historical and historically bad analogies throughout his rant, ignoring that the unvaccinated are in fact the problem.

“Here are at a critical juncture in America, as each day goes by vaccine mandates increase, the government of federal, state, and local is in the role of the bully, they will tell you they are just doing it for the safety of you and others. What about for freedom’s sake?” Brody asked. “What’s more important? I’m gonna go with freedom.”

Literally the only loss of “freedom” Brody is talking about is being asked to get a short and wear a piece of cloth over your mouth and nose so the very people who refuse to do their civic and patriotic duty by getting vaccinated don’t get sick and die – along with those who for legitimate reasons cannot be vaccinated, including Americans under the age of 12, and those with certain medical conditions.

“Patrick Henry once famously said, ‘Give me liberty or give me death’ when standing up to British rule,” Brody, trying to paint himself as a modern day Founding Father added. “Well in this modern day America we are moving toward government bondage yet again. The unvaccinated in this country will now be considered second class citizens in the workplace and in society, wherever they go, it’s playing out before our eyes.”

He then went on to conflate what he said are anti-mask protests in France where “they’re taking to the streets saying ‘enough is enough, we’re done with your vaccine mandates, we’re done with the fear, we’re done with the government knows best control, we’re done with follow the science when the science doesn’t even make sense half the time,’ and I don’t know about you but I’m sick of it,” Brody cried.

Back in May Brody was among the first to rush to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s defense, whitewashing her antisemitic, Hitler and Holocaust remarks.

“Kids in masks, vaccinated people now back to wearing masks, the unvaccinated seen as the lepers of society, folks,” Brody claimed. “It is time for a serious movement to stop this tyrannical nonsense. No violence, mind you, please, no violence, but it’s time for the powers that be to hear our voices.”

Watch: